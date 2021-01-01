What the US (with the support of the EU) did was support the overthrow of the Russian puppet president & allow for actual democracy in Ukraine & the election of Zelenskyy. The American far right & its fellow travelers have tried to paint this as corruption on the part of Joe Biden who apparently did not act on the behalf of Obama & the European Union, but to protect his idiot son. Theyve somehow managed to pivot away from half of congress & Donald F Trump being chummy with Putin to saying the actual scandal was supporting Ukrainian democracy. They werent blackmailing Ukraine, Biden was!! Goebbels will be chuckling in hell at their bravado.



Of course, it meant that Russia no longer had a tamed satellite state on its border & cheap access to all its lovely resources, it now meant it had an uppity new democracy next door that might give some of its other puppet states ideas. Domino Theory in reverse.