Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:32:25 pm
Maybe because the question itself is wrong. The Russians opinion would be "what do you think the Russian response should have been to Ukraine and NATOS actions?"

Theres always 2 sides to a coin. Just because RT news is banned doesn't mean the Russians dont have an opinon on this as well.
Propaganda all round.

What ARE Ukraine's and NATO's actions?  What the actual fuck did Ukraine do to somehow DESERVE being invaded!?

"Ukraine didn't deserve to be invaded, but something something - US meanie, blah blah..."

  :butt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:36:54 pm
Wait... what?

Surely the answer is not to invade a sovereign nation and commit a bunch of war crimes?  Do you think that was the correct choice?



And UK and USA are best placed to tell Russia that. Lol. Hypocrites all round. None of them are angels Russia included. All death and destruction sadly. Just makes a change its not in Arab or Asian lands.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:42:26 pm
And UK and USA are best placed to tell Russia that. Lol. Hypocrites all round. None of them are angels Russia included. All death and destruction sadly. Just makes a change its not in Arab or Asian lands.
Ah OK, so because the US and the UK invaded Iraq 20 years ago, Russia is fine to invade Ukraine now?

You missed off the bit of my post where I asked you to expand on "Ukraine and NATOs actions" by the way.  Because it sounded a lot like you were saying Ukraine deserved it for dressing too sexy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
 ;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:42:26 pm
And UK and USA are best placed to tell Russia that. Lol. Hypocrites all round. None of them are angels Russia included. All death and destruction sadly. Just makes a change its not in Arab or Asian lands.
Think you'll find there was pretty widespread condemnation of Russia invading Ukraine from a lot of countries around the world, no need to obsess over just the UK & US. It seems like you viewing things through the lens of a two sided coin might have hampered your vision a bit.

There's more out there in the world you know - try considering things from the perspective of Syrians or Ukrainians perhaps, for a start

It's kind of jarring hearing you say US and Russia is all 'death and destruction sadly', because it really doesn't sound sincere once you line it with your suggestion that Ukraine should be colonised used Russian empire rule, and used as a defensive buffer zone. Is it sad to you, or is it 'all fine because something something Nato something USA' - feels like you need to make your mind up
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:32:25 pm
Maybe because the question itself is wrong. The Russians opinion would be "what do you think the Russian response should have been to Ukraine and NATOS actions?"

Theres always 2 sides to a coin. Just because RT news is banned doesn't mean the Russians dont have an opinon on this as well.
Propaganda all round.


Punch drunk ?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.
So what were you saying?  I will ask you a third time.  What were "Ukraine and NATOs" actions?

If you don't want me to put words in your mouth, answer the question?  You seem to think Russia were justified in the invasion so explain how?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.

You're fuckin mad lad
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.

Except Russia are worse. Much worse.

What were Ukraine's actions? Please clarify.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.
Stop writing shite then :wave You're either thick as mince lad or on the wind up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm
What were Ukraine's actions? Please clarify.
Hope we've all got our bingo cards ready ;D  I've already crossed the Iraq war off mine!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 06:00:52 pm
Hope we've all got our bingo cards ready ;D  I've already crossed the Iraq war off mine!

Ukraine embarrassed their loser junkie ex by getting a more affluent partner who has their shit together.  ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 04:56:16 pm
Interesting opinions and information. This is only gonna lead to lots of death, destruction and will affect us in Europe as well with all the instability and fuel crisis issues. Don't see Russia backing down and don't see America backing down.  Another proxy war being fought in Ukraine who will suffer heavily. Seen it all before. Death and destruction in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Weapons corporations dream.
Trust me there will be no winners here. And even more to lose if it carries on escalating.

So what do you think Ukraine should do?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
So what do you think Ukraine should do?
taxation without representation
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Ukraine's actions? having the audacity to have rich newly discovered gas supplies and some old Soviet gas pipeline running right through it that they would no longer have to pay tariffs to Russia on when they become capable of supplying gas to Europe.

and also , how dare they turn off the water supply to Russia annexed Crimea like that. a fucking disgrace.

finally, they are a disgrace for being major supplier of raw materials required for the manufacture of semi conductors which the likes of Russia and China covet so badly in the race for cyber advancement.

Poor vladdy, completely justified for his poorly planned invasion and killing and displacing millions.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:32:25 pm
Maybe because the question itself is wrong. The Russians opinion would be "what do you think the Russian response should have been to Ukraine and NATOS actions?"

Theres always 2 sides to a coin. Just because RT news is banned doesn't mean the Russians dont have an opinon on this as well.
Propaganda all round.

What a actions did Ukraine and Nato perpetrate against Russia?
I'll  answer that for you. NONE.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
So what do you think Ukraine should do?

Er.. get back to being a "buffer zone"  and stop these pretensions of being a sovereign country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:42:26 pm
And UK and USA are best placed to tell Russia that. Lol. Hypocrites all round. None of them are angels Russia included. All death and destruction sadly. Just makes a change its not in Arab or Asian lands.

This is whataboutery 101.

The kind of thing Putin, his paid minions and a host of dangerous foreign actors (Iran, China etc), do to muddy the waters: yes, Im bad but at least Im open about it, what about. No, not everyone is as bad as the bunker dwarf. Regimes actually change in genuine democracies and they have different agendas & moral standards. The trouble with Russians, not just tiny Vlad, but the general population is that they have become so used to corruption & dishonesty that they expect everyone is like that so act accordingly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Somebody needs to knock Rawkybalboa the fuck out.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:50:51 pm
Think you'll find there was pretty widespread condemnation of Russia invading Ukraine from a lot of countries around the world, no need to obsess over just the UK & US. It seems like you viewing things through the lens of a two sided coin might have hampered your vision a bit.

To be fair to him, he did witness the Soviet Drago beat his best mate Apollo to death in the ring. After that, you couldn't really blame anyone for getting stuck with 2 sides of the coin being Russia vs USA.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
 :D Again I have taken the opinions on board and some I totally agree with. But I'm no politician or researcher or specialist on the subject. We live and we learn. Just its good to discuss and learn but no need for some of the insults and nonsense thrown by some on here. There are other opinions too, just because you don't agree doesn't mean they may not have a point too.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/28/nato-expansion-war-russia-ukraine



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:42:26 pm
And UK and USA are best placed to tell Russia that. Lol. Hypocrites all round. None of them are angels Russia included. All death and destruction sadly. Just makes a change its not in Arab or Asian lands.

You didnt answer my question. As USA & Russia are as bad as each other, which country would you choose to live in?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:37:43 am
There are other opinions too, just because you don't agree doesn't mean they may not have a point too.
Try making one that stands up to scrutiny. There are plenty of other places on the internet to expose one's ignorance. Yet again you fail to address the challenges put back your way. That's not discussion.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:37:43 am
:D Again I have taken the opinions on board and some I totally agree with. But I'm no politician or researcher or specialist on the subject. We live and we learn. Just its good to discuss and learn but no need for some of the insults and nonsense thrown by some on here. There are other opinions too, just because you don't agree doesn't mean they may not have a point too.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/28/nato-expansion-war-russia-ukraine


You have been asked a number of times as to what were Ukraine's and NATO's actions and you seem to be ignoring that.

So I would like to politely ask you the same,  so what in your opinion of course were the actions by both NATO and Ukraine that caused Russia to attack Ukraine?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 11:42:01 am
You didnt answer my question. As USA & Russia are as bad as each other, which country would you choose to live in?

I wouldn't have a clue because I have not lived in either. Doesnt make a difference either if both of them are causing war and death and destruction I really don't care how nice place they are to live in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 11:46:55 am

You have been asked a number of times as to what were Ukraine's and NATO's actions and you seem to be ignoring that.

So I would like to politely ask you the same,  so what in your opinion of course were the actions by both NATO and Ukraine that caused Russia to attack Ukraine?

I am not justifying Russias crazy actions either. Russia used whatever excuse it needed saying NATO expansion was a threat. What caused USA to attack Iraq? Both bully boys use any excuse in the book.
I do still believe things could have been done differently and situation didn't need to escalate to this. But neither sides were gonna give an inch.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:48:57 am
I wouldn't have a clue.
That's usually the point when one should stop writing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:54:06 am
That's usually the point when one should stop writing.

Very funny
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:37:43 am
:D Again I have taken the opinions on board and some I totally agree with. But I'm no politician or researcher or specialist on the subject. We live and we learn. Just its good to discuss and learn but no need for some of the insults and nonsense thrown by some on here. There are other opinions too, just because you don't agree doesn't mean they may not have a point too.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/28/nato-expansion-war-russia-ukraine





Well done.

As for the article, yes, there are contrary opinions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You'll find the same with practically every subject under the sun. There are still people who will write pieces for newspapers saying that there is no man-made global warming. They're simply wrong - as is the piece you link to.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yes exactly , he probably is wrong but it gives an interesting opinion which some will probably agree with.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:53:48 am
I am not justifying Russias crazy actions either. Russia used whatever excuse it needed saying NATO expansion was a threat. What caused USA to attack Iraq? Both bully boys use any excuse in the book.
I do still believe things could have been done differently and situation didn't need to escalate to this. But neither sides were gonna give an inch.

You've avoided the question yet again. No wonder people are not treating your opinions seriously.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:58:21 am
Very funny
I'm really not joking - and frankly speaking you're taking the piss and taking a liberty. Yet again, you avoid the issue. Take a break.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
What the US (with the support of the EU) did was support the overthrow of the Russian puppet president & allow for actual democracy in Ukraine & the election of Zelenskyy. The American far right & its fellow travelers have tried to paint this as corruption on the part of Joe Biden who apparently did not act on the behalf of Obama & the European Union, but to protect his idiot son. Theyve somehow managed to pivot away from half of congress & Donald F Trump being chummy with Putin to saying the actual scandal was supporting Ukrainian democracy. They werent blackmailing Ukraine, Biden was!! Goebbels will be chuckling in hell at their bravado.

Of course, it meant that Russia no longer had a tamed satellite state on its border & cheap access to all its lovely resources, it now meant it had an uppity new democracy next door that might give some of its other puppet states ideas. Domino Theory in reverse.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:37:43 am
:D Again I have taken the opinions on board and some I totally agree with. But I'm no politician or researcher or specialist on the subject. We live and we learn. Just its good to discuss and learn but no need for some of the insults and nonsense thrown by some on here. There are other opinions too, just because you don't agree doesn't mean they may not have a point too.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/28/nato-expansion-war-russia-ukraine
You're in the wrong place if you think an article by a senior fellow at a libertarian think tank (the Cato Institute) is going to win anybody over to your side of the argument.  Ted Galen Carpenter has had a negative view of NATO for decades so it was hardly a surprise when he tried to link the Russia invasion back to NATO.  He's written many articles since that try to fit the developments to his narrative, you could drive a coach and horses through all of them.

The Guardian had a number of sympathetic articles to Putin around that time, many of which were discussed on here.  The horseshoe theory in action.
