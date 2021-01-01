« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 590887 times)

Online Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11280 on: Today at 05:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:32:25 pm
Maybe because the question itself is wrong. The Russians opinion would be "what do you think the Russian response should have been to Ukraine and NATOS actions?"

Theres always 2 sides to a coin. Just because RT news is banned doesn't mean the Russians dont have an opinon on this as well.
Propaganda all round.

What ARE Ukraine's and NATO's actions?  What the actual fuck did Ukraine do to somehow DESERVE being invaded!?

"Ukraine didn't deserve to be invaded, but something something - US meanie, blah blah..."

  :butt
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11281 on: Today at 05:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:36:54 pm
Wait... what?

Surely the answer is not to invade a sovereign nation and commit a bunch of war crimes?  Do you think that was the correct choice?



And UK and USA are best placed to tell Russia that. Lol. Hypocrites all round. None of them are angels Russia included. All death and destruction sadly. Just makes a change its not in Arab or Asian lands.
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11282 on: Today at 05:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:42:26 pm
And UK and USA are best placed to tell Russia that. Lol. Hypocrites all round. None of them are angels Russia included. All death and destruction sadly. Just makes a change its not in Arab or Asian lands.
Ah OK, so because the US and the UK invaded Iraq 20 years ago, Russia is fine to invade Ukraine now?

You missed off the bit of my post where I asked you to expand on "Ukraine and NATOs actions" by the way.  Because it sounded a lot like you were saying Ukraine deserved it for dressing too sexy.
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11283 on: Today at 05:50:38 pm »
 ;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.
Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11284 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:42:26 pm
And UK and USA are best placed to tell Russia that. Lol. Hypocrites all round. None of them are angels Russia included. All death and destruction sadly. Just makes a change its not in Arab or Asian lands.
Think you'll find there was pretty widespread condemnation of Russia invading Ukraine from a lot of countries around the world, no need to obsess over just the UK & US. It seems like you viewing things through the lens of a two sided coin might have hampered your vision a bit.

There's more out there in the world you know - try considering things from the perspective of Syrians or Ukrainians perhaps, for a start

It's kind of jarring hearing you say US and Russia is all 'death and destruction sadly', because it really doesn't sound sincere once you line it with your suggestion that Ukraine should be colonised used Russian empire rule, and used as a defensive buffer zone. Is it sad to you, or is it 'all fine because something something Nato something USA' - feels like you need to make your mind up
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11285 on: Today at 05:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:32:25 pm
Maybe because the question itself is wrong. The Russians opinion would be "what do you think the Russian response should have been to Ukraine and NATOS actions?"

Theres always 2 sides to a coin. Just because RT news is banned doesn't mean the Russians dont have an opinon on this as well.
Propaganda all round.


Punch drunk ?
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11286 on: Today at 05:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:50:38 pm
;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.
So what were you saying?  I will ask you a third time.  What were "Ukraine and NATOs" actions?

If you don't want me to put words in your mouth, answer the question?  You seem to think Russia were justified in the invasion so explain how?
Offline blert596

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11287 on: Today at 05:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:50:38 pm
;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.

You're fuckin mad lad
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11288 on: Today at 06:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:50:38 pm
;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.

Except Russia are worse. Much worse.

What were Ukraine's actions? Please clarify.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11289 on: Today at 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:50:38 pm
;D Read it again because it clearly states Russia no better. So stop putting words in mouths please.
Stop writing shite then :wave You're either thick as mince lad or on the wind up.
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11290 on: Today at 06:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:00:02 pm
What were Ukraine's actions? Please clarify.
Hope we've all got our bingo cards ready ;D  I've already crossed the Iraq war off mine!
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11291 on: Today at 08:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:00:52 pm
Hope we've all got our bingo cards ready ;D  I've already crossed the Iraq war off mine!

Ukraine embarrassed their loser junkie ex by getting a more affluent partner who has their shit together.  ;)
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11292 on: Today at 09:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 04:56:16 pm
Interesting opinions and information. This is only gonna lead to lots of death, destruction and will affect us in Europe as well with all the instability and fuel crisis issues. Don't see Russia backing down and don't see America backing down.  Another proxy war being fought in Ukraine who will suffer heavily. Seen it all before. Death and destruction in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Weapons corporations dream.
Trust me there will be no winners here. And even more to lose if it carries on escalating.

So what do you think Ukraine should do?
Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11293 on: Today at 10:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:15:12 pm
So what do you think Ukraine should do?
taxation without representation
Online darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11294 on: Today at 10:43:09 pm »
Ukraine's actions? having the audacity to have rich newly discovered gas supplies and some old Soviet gas pipeline running right through it that they would no longer have to pay tariffs to Russia on when they become capable of supplying gas to Europe.

and also , how dare they turn off the water supply to Russia annexed Crimea like that. a fucking disgrace.

finally, they are a disgrace for being major supplier of raw materials required for the manufacture of semi conductors which the likes of Russia and China covet so badly in the race for cyber advancement.

Poor vladdy, completely justified for his poorly planned invasion and killing and displacing millions.

