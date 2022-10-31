« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 12:05:30 pm
what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.


And Ukraine has no agency of their own of course. They're not trying to forge a path towards democracy and EU membership - just helpless pawns in your world.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 12:13:45 pm
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.



I know I ask this every time but... what do you think the US reaction should have been to the invasion?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 12:17:16 pm
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.

So why is Russia busily bombing Syrians?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 12:52:21 pm
The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.
I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.
Quite an amazing demonstration of your ability to appraise. Thinking how you came to that conclusion has me picturing those scales of justice.

On the one side, you have the Russian state telling the world that the are invading Ukraine for imperialist reasons to try to impose the same colonial rule previously inflcited on Ukrainians. You have rape used systematically as a weapon. You have deliberate targeting of civilians with various weapons from large scale explosives to pistol executions to restrained and unarmed. Then targeting of civilian infrastructure to force millions of people to risk dying from lack of food water and warmth. You have threats from the Russian state that they intended to invade more countries (before they revealed how pathetic their capability in war against anyone but unarmed and unassuming civilians was). You have Russian citizens being violently supressed if they protest against their colonial invasion, and subsequent use of conscription to try to find enough warm (preferably non-slavic) bodies to throw at Ukraine's defense forces as fodder in the hopes they slow down the rate they're being repelled. And on an on, all adding weight to the scales of justice on the left hand side.

Then on the opposite side of the scales, you have the US answering the Ukrainian governments requests for aid, training, resources and anything it can get it's hand on because they feared their state's existence was under threat based on the actions and words of the Russian state [which, lo and behold, proved correct] - and the US providing a bit.

At which point Egyptian36, you take a step back, you see which side is weighing more heavily and you have a good long think - you want to be rational, and you think some people over simplify these things  - and decide and declare: 'the US is just as bad as Russia'.

Wow
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 12:55:09 pm
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.

In what sense were innocent Ukrainians victims of America?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 07:51:00 pm
Quite an amazing demonstration of your ability to appraise. Thinking how you came to that conclusion has me picturing those scales of justice.

On the one side, you have the Russian state telling the world that the are invading Ukraine for imperialist reasons to try to impose the same colonial rule previously inflcited on Ukrainians. You have rape used systematically as a weapon. You have deliberate targeting of civilians with various weapons from large scale explosives to pistol executions to restrained and unarmed. Then targeting of civilian infrastructure to force millions of people to risk dying from lack of food water and warmth. You have threats from the Russian state that they intended to invade more countries (before they revealed how pathetic their capability in war against anyone but unarmed and unassuming civilians was). You have Russian citizens being violently supressed if they protest against their colonial invasion, and subsequent use of conscription to try to find enough warm (preferably non-slavic) bodies to throw at Ukraine's defense forces as fodder in the hopes they slow down the rate they're being repelled. And on an on, all adding weight to the scales of justice on the left hand side.

Then on the opposite side of the scales, you have the US answering the Ukrainian governments requests for aid, training, resources and anything it can get it's hand on because they feared their state's existence was under threat based on the actions and words of the Russian state [which, lo and behold, proved correct] - and the US providing a bit.

At which point Egyptian36, you take a step back, you see which side is weighing more heavily and you have a good long think - you want to be rational, and you think some people over simplify these things  - and decide and declare: 'the US is just as bad as Russia'.

Wow

Bravo!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 08:19:16 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 08:25:07 pm
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.


We're helping a free nation fight against fascist c*nts.

What the fuck about that is hard to understand ?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 08:46:47 pm
Egyptian36 has a curious view of the situation. Whilst I respect everyones right to have their say, I am reassured that the collective West has a more resolute approach to Russian aggression, otherwise Putins mob would be storming across Europe and shelling Dover from the French coast.  History sends a strong message about the perils of failing to stand up to fascists.
« Last Edit: October 31, 2022, 11:15:20 pm by andy07 »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 10:08:58 pm
The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.
I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.

Who committed invaded Ukraine? Russia or the US?

Don't fucking come on here and sprout the Putinist talking points. It won't fucking wash. Puppet.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 11:04:28 pm
The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.
I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.
Heresy !!
You must understand the we in 'the west' have more or less abandoned religion. As a result we have placed our faith in politicians and therefore, you will face an ethnocentric response to post like this...

I'm going to presume, (mother of all f#ck up's and all that  ;) ) given your username, that you are likely of arab decent and quite possibly muslim...With that in mind I can understand your mistrust of the US,after their misadventure's in the middle East these last 20 years or so. But in this particular conflict I have to disagree with your belief that the US is as guilty as Russia...

I will point out that I share your faith in Mo Salah and Klopp and that'll do for me...Once again I'm presuming quite a lot so forgive me if I'm wrong.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 31, 2022, 11:14:51 pm
Heresy !!
You must understand the we in 'the west' have more or less abandoned religion. As a result we have placed our faith in politicians and therefore, you will face an ethnocentric response to post like this...

I wouldn't say it's an ethnocentric response, just seems to be most people frown on fascists invading countries and committing mass murder. Some don't and as it's a free country they have every right to hold that opinion, others have every right to call out what they see as fascist apologists.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:59:35 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:29:44 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:23:40 am
https://www.cato.org/commentary/us-nato-helped-trigger-ukraine-war-its-not-siding-putin-admit-it



This was done to death on this thread back in Feb/march from when this is dated, just go back to that, the arguments haven't changed. The only thing that has changed is the fascist argument you are promoting looks uglier as the civilian bodies pile up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:34:49 am
What I absolutely loathe about this argument is how it completely denies Ukraine any agency of its own. Like they had no previous history with Russia, no memory of millions of dead by russian hands. Poor sheep were just manipulated into this by another wolf, when they could have just accepted their faith.

Please Egyptia, find some lectures on Youtube by Timothy Snyder and educate yourself on the history between Ukraine and Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:07:54 am
The Cato Institute is an American libertarian think tank...

They have a problem with climate science too.

That article is horribly misleading.  It perpetuates the myth that the Maidan revolution was an American coup which is entirely untrue.
It also perpetuates the myth that it was a movement of the Ukrainian far right when in fact far right representation was minuscule. Both fallacies are just parroting Russian propaganda.

I've done the Maidan tour a few years ago and seen the bullet holes and plaques on display for all the people who were executed by snipers for protesting peacefully.  Most Ukrainians believe the perpetrators were Putins hit men.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:22:18 am
https://www.cato.org/commentary/us-nato-helped-trigger-ukraine-war-its-not-siding-putin-admit-it

I'm not as articulate or as informed as others in here, but I'm going to take a crack at this.

The fact that you posted this without comment or response to any of the counter points raised by people responding to your posts tells me you're not really interested in discourse. You have your POV and are not interested in having it challenged.

That's fine. We shouldn't waste pages of discussion on issues where nobody is changing anybody else's mind.

I'm assuming you are Egyptian based on your user name, and therefore may have some direct experience of Western intervention in your country's politics.  If your opinion of American intervention is shaped by your personal experience then I understand the negativity. But you will see from any number of discussions on here that there is little love for American politics and their interventionist policies. The fact that US/Western support for Ukraine against Russia is considered a non-issue in here should be telling for you, as typically we're only too happy to criticise if we think it's warranted.

Your experience with the West won't be the same as that of a Ukrainian, or a Georgian.  This isn't a pile on of America=good and Russia=bad. This about one evil man and his cohorts looking to annex an independent sovereign state as they suppress protest at home and murder opposition figures.

In this one instance, the belief is we're on the right side for once.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:23:50 am by Red Berry »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:55:08 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:55:33 am
https://www.cato.org/commentary/us-nato-helped-trigger-ukraine-war-its-not-siding-putin-admit-it
Your 'appeal to authority' is not only a logical fallacy, but in the case of the 'Cato Institute' - co-founded by Charles Koch - it is not even an authority.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cato_Institute

The Cato Institute is an influential organisation, run by very powerful people, who are using the war in Ukraine to promote an agenda to the benefit of their own peculiar interests. They are hardly 'experts', and hardly 'disinterested parties'.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:07:29 am
Your 'appeal to authority' is not only a logical fallacy, but in the case of the 'Cato Institute' - co-founded by Charles Koch - it is not even an authority.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cato_Institute

The Cato Institute is an influential organisation, run by very powerful people, who are using the war in Ukraine to promote an agenda to the benefit of their own peculiar interests. They are hardly 'experts', and hardly 'disinterested parties'.

It's a fairly common mistake for people living in (or supporting) dictatorships to make. They forget that liberal democracies are pluralistic and have rich civil societies. All sorts of varied institutions exist - religious/secular, right-wing/left-wing, socially-useful/socially-parasitic etc. It's what a free society looks like.

What you can't do of course is reduce a free and pluralistic society down to one institution. You can't, for example, cite something as weird and unrepresentative as the Cato Institute and say "There! That's the West! That's what the West thinks".

You can do that in Russia however. You could do it when Russia was Communist. And you can do it now Russia is Putinist. There is no pluralism, no flourishing civil society, no places for organised dissent. Everything is controlled by the centre. We have seen plenty of evidence in this present war. Perhaps there are many Russians who disagree with Putin but it's fatal to say so openly.

It's one of the main reasons why equating the United States with Russia is idiotic.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:14:19 am
Here's an example. It's literally just appeared on the live BBC feed.

The Russian courts are not independent of the Government (unlike the West) and they don't want Wikipedia to be independent of the Government either.

A Russian court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation 2m rubles (£28,200 / $32,600) over articles relating to the Ukraine war, the head of the foundation in Russia has told Reuters.

Stanislav Kozlovsky said the penalty was imposed for not deleting entries that Russia has demanded be removed. He said the foundation would appeal.
The two articles, in Russian, were titled Non-violent resistance of Ukraines civilian population in the course of Russias invasion and Evaluations of Russias 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
On 26 April, a Russian court fined Wikimedia Foundation a total of 5m roubles for similar offences.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/nov/01/russia-ukraine-war-live-kyiv-residents-queue-for-water-as-mayor-says-strikes-cut-power-to-270000-homes
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:43:56 am
How are they planning on getting them to pay that fine? Nobody gives a fuck what Russia thinks. I suppose the chiefs shouldnt go out and enjoy their balcony or open any windows.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:02:07 pm
To be fair on this matter, it can be argued that American courts are hardly free of political influences, seeing as judges are political appointees. We've seen that it's possible to shop around for a "friendly" judge, and how SCOTUS has been stacked against the majority will of the American people.

It's a long way from Russia still, but there are definitely those in the US who aspire to the Russian model.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:24:52 pm
To be fair on this matter, it can be argued that American courts are hardly free of political influences, seeing as judges are political appointees. We've seen that it's possible to shop around for a "friendly" judge, and how SCOTUS has been stacked against the majority will of the American people.

It's a long way from Russia still, but there are definitely those in the US who aspire to the Russian model.

Too true which is why Ukraine  were following the correct road and aspiring to be part of the EU. I doubt anyone here would hold up America as the country to aspire to for emerging nations.
Europe isn't perfect but its the best idea we've had yet as Klopp said.

Ukrainians only have look over the border to Poland to see what could  be. The other direction is a corrupt shithole run by a murderous fascist dictator who doesn't even recognise their right to exist. It's not even a choice.  The fact that Russias aspire to go much further means the rest of Europe only have one choice too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:26:59 pm
To be fair on this matter, it can be argued that American courts are hardly free of political influences, seeing as judges are political appointees. We've seen that it's possible to shop around for a "friendly" judge, and how SCOTUS has been stacked against the majority will of the American people.

It's a long way from Russia still, but there are definitely those in the US who aspire to the Russian model.
There are problems with the US justice system. Along with the rest of the Constitution, it needs overhauling. But it is not an inherently corrupt system and/or operated for the benefit of a dictator (Putin). There is no real comparison.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:44:24 pm
There are problems with the US justice system. Along with the rest of the Constitution, it needs overhauling. But it is not an inherently corrupt system and/or operated for the benefit of a dictator (Putin). There is no real comparison.

There is unquestionably a problem with the Supreme Court but at every other level the courts made life hell for President Trump whenever he tried to subvert the Constitution. It's absolutely noteworthy that his lies didn't work any more whenever they came up against the judiciary.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:48:39 pm
US Justice depends on the state,which is bullshit imo.

Oh and colour,can't forget that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm
There are problems with the US justice system. Along with the rest of the Constitution, it needs overhauling. But it is not an inherently corrupt system and/or operated for the benefit of a dictator (Putin). There is no real comparison.

Not inherently corrupt no, but it's clear that there are corrupt judges in the system. In the interest of balance it's important to highlight that US Justice is not entirely impartial.

Too true which is why Ukraine  were following the correct road and aspiring to be part of the EU. I doubt anyone here would hold up America as the country to aspire to for emerging nations.
Europe isn't perfect but its the best idea we've had yet as Klopp said.

Ukrainians only have look over the border to Poland to see what could  be. The other direction is a corrupt shithole run by a murderous fascist dictator who doesn't even recognise their right to exist. It's not even a choice.  The fact that Russias aspire to go much further means the rest of Europe only have one choice too.

The best comparison is Poland vs Belarus I think. Fairly obvious which country is doing better.

 There was a reason for the Berlin Wall; there's a reason Churchill called it the Iron Curtain. And there's a reason that all these nations that were once within what Putin regards to be Russia's "Sphere of Influence" couldn't wait to get away from them.

I've made the analogy before, but it's worth repeating: Russia is the abusive ex-bf trying to exert undue influence over the lives of his exes who dumped him. Russia barely tried to better itself, and Putin just wants to bundle all these countries into an unmarked van and drive off with them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:26:28 pm
There is unquestionably a problem with the Supreme Court but at every other level the courts made life hell for President Trump whenever he tried to subvert the Constitution. It's absolutely noteworthy that his lies didn't work any more whenever they came up against the judiciary.

I think the majority of the judges put in place by trump can be seen as biased justices looking to push a RW narrative. even the appeals court justices and look how Trump went judge shopping in FLorida.

I think the RW media and Fox  news is also a terrible development - most of teh RW talking points and conspiracy theories are also pushed by RW media and a public not preparred to question anything that does not fit their narrative - now on steriods after 6 years of trump politics -( 4 in power and 2 in electioneering)  - please check out the Jordan Klepper series on Comedy Central - frightening as well as funny.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:38:30 pm
Not inherently corrupt no, but it's clear that there are corrupt judges in the system. In the interest of balance it's important to highlight that US Justice is not entirely impartial.

The best comparison is Poland vs Belarus I think. Fairly obvious which country is doing better.

 There was a reason for the Berlin Wall; there's a reason Churchill called it the Iron Curtain. And there's a reason that all these nations that were once within what Putin regards to be Russia's "Sphere of Influence" couldn't wait to get away from them.

I've made the analogy before, but it's worth repeating: Russia is the abusive ex-bf trying to exert undue influence over the lives of his exes who dumped him. Russia barely tried to better itself, and Putin just wants to bundle all these countries into an unmarked van and drive off with them.
The changing fortunes of the two nations since Lukashenko became Belarus's first (and only..) President in 1994 is stark.  In that period Poland has had twelve different democratically elected Prime Ministers, representing six different parties.  Stability is good but we've seen what happens here when one party - never mind one individual - holds power for too long.

Purely on the simplistic measure of GDP Per Capita Poland has increased from $2k to $18k whilst Belarus has increased from $2k to $7k.  That simplistic measure ignores the massive democratic deficit in Belarus.

I've posted it before but it still holds true, hopefully Putin is eventually defeated - of course - and hopefully the diminishing influence of Russia also sees Lukashenko overthrown.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:20:47 pm
Poland is clearly a much better example to aim for than Russia/Belarus.

But hopefully Ukraine will have higher ambitions when it comes to democracy, rule of law, human rights etc than Poland, which has performed very poorly under its hard right government in recent years for these criteria.

Plenty of ex-communist countries asmuch better exemplars - the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovenia etc.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:43:07 am
Will Ukraine retake Crimea? Surely that would be the end for Putin - the embarrassment.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:08:29 am
Will Ukraine retake Crimea? Surely that would be the end for Putin - the embarrassment.
Will the Russians take their nukes with them when they flee across their golden bridge ?
Or will they leave them for the Ukrainians ?

On a separate note along with the two recent Shetland cable cuts first to Shetland and the second to Faroe ( Nato Radar station ) And Svalbard earlier in the year (  Nato radar station )  Apparently theres also been cables cut in the Med Barcelona -Marseilles -Milan...
