« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 276 277 278 279 280 [281]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 587486 times)

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11200 on: Yesterday at 12:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.


And Ukraine has no agency of their own of course. They're not trying to forge a path towards democracy and EU membership - just helpless pawns in your world.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11201 on: Yesterday at 12:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.



I know I ask this every time but... what do you think the US reaction should have been to the invasion?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,113
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11202 on: Yesterday at 12:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.

So why is Russia busily bombing Syrians?
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,742
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11203 on: Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:58:35 am
The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.
I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.
Quite an amazing demonstration of your ability to appraise. Thinking how you came to that conclusion has me picturing those scales of justice.

On the one side, you have the Russian state telling the world that the are invading Ukraine for imperialist reasons to try to impose the same colonial rule previously inflcited on Ukrainians. You have rape used systematically as a weapon. You have deliberate targeting of civilians with various weapons from large scale explosives to pistol executions to restrained and unarmed. Then targeting of civilian infrastructure to force millions of people to risk dying from lack of food water and warmth. You have threats from the Russian state that they intended to invade more countries (before they revealed how pathetic their capability in war against anyone but unarmed and unassuming civilians was). You have Russian citizens being violently supressed if they protest against their colonial invasion, and subsequent use of conscription to try to find enough warm (preferably non-slavic) bodies to throw at Ukraine's defense forces as fodder in the hopes they slow down the rate they're being repelled. And on an on, all adding weight to the scales of justice on the left hand side.

Then on the opposite side of the scales, you have the US answering the Ukrainian governments requests for aid, training, resources and anything it can get it's hand on because they feared their state's existence was under threat based on the actions and words of the Russian state [which, lo and behold, proved correct] - and the US providing a bit.

At which point Egyptian36, you take a step back, you see which side is weighing more heavily and you have a good long think - you want to be rational, and you think some people over simplify these things  - and decide and declare: 'the US is just as bad as Russia'.

Wow
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11204 on: Yesterday at 12:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.

In what sense were innocent Ukrainians victims of America?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,173
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11205 on: Yesterday at 07:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm
Quite an amazing demonstration of your ability to appraise. Thinking how you came to that conclusion has me picturing those scales of justice.

On the one side, you have the Russian state telling the world that the are invading Ukraine for imperialist reasons to try to impose the same colonial rule previously inflcited on Ukrainians. You have rape used systematically as a weapon. You have deliberate targeting of civilians with various weapons from large scale explosives to pistol executions to restrained and unarmed. Then targeting of civilian infrastructure to force millions of people to risk dying from lack of food water and warmth. You have threats from the Russian state that they intended to invade more countries (before they revealed how pathetic their capability in war against anyone but unarmed and unassuming civilians was). You have Russian citizens being violently supressed if they protest against their colonial invasion, and subsequent use of conscription to try to find enough warm (preferably non-slavic) bodies to throw at Ukraine's defense forces as fodder in the hopes they slow down the rate they're being repelled. And on an on, all adding weight to the scales of justice on the left hand side.

Then on the opposite side of the scales, you have the US answering the Ukrainian governments requests for aid, training, resources and anything it can get it's hand on because they feared their state's existence was under threat based on the actions and words of the Russian state [which, lo and behold, proved correct] - and the US providing a bit.

At which point Egyptian36, you take a step back, you see which side is weighing more heavily and you have a good long think - you want to be rational, and you think some people over simplify these things  - and decide and declare: 'the US is just as bad as Russia'.

Wow

Bravo!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,607
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11206 on: Yesterday at 08:19:16 pm »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11207 on: Yesterday at 08:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.


We're helping a free nation fight against fascist c*nts.

What the fuck about that is hard to understand ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11208 on: Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm »
Egyptian36 has a curious view of the situation. Whilst I respect everyones right to have their say, I am reassured that the collective West has a more resolute approach to Russian aggression, otherwise Putins mob would be storming across Europe and shelling Dover from the French coast.  History sends a strong message about the perils of failing to stand up to fascists.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,495
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11209 on: Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:58:35 am
The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.
I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.

Who committed invaded Ukraine? Russia or the US?

Don't fucking come on here and sprout the Putinist talking points. It won't fucking wash. Puppet.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11210 on: Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:58:35 am
The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.
I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.
Heresy !!
You must understand the we in 'the west' have more or less abandoned religion. As a result we have placed our faith in politicians and therefore, you will face an ethnocentric response to post like this...

I'm going to presume, (mother of all f#ck up's and all that  ;) ) given your username, that you are likely of arab decent and quite possibly muslim...With that in mind I can understand your mistrust of the US,after their misadventure's in the middle East these last 20 years or so. But in this particular conflict I have to disagree with your belief that the US is as guilty as Russia...

I will point out that I share your faith in Mo Salah and Klopp and that'll do for me...Once again I'm presuming quite a lot so forgive me if I'm wrong.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11211 on: Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm
Heresy !!
You must understand the we in 'the west' have more or less abandoned religion. As a result we have placed our faith in politicians and therefore, you will face an ethnocentric response to post like this...

I wouldn't say it's an ethnocentric response, just seems to be most people frown on fascists invading countries and committing mass murder. Some don't and as it's a free country they have every right to hold that opinion, others have every right to call out what they see as fascist apologists.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11212 on: Today at 04:59:35 am »
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11213 on: Today at 06:29:44 am »
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11214 on: Today at 07:23:40 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:59:35 am
https://www.cato.org/commentary/us-nato-helped-trigger-ukraine-war-its-not-siding-putin-admit-it



This was done to death on this thread back in Feb/march from when this is dated, just go back to that, the arguments haven't changed. The only thing that has changed is the fascist argument you are promoting looks uglier as the civilian bodies pile up.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,816
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11215 on: Today at 08:34:49 am »
What I absolutely loathe about this argument is how it completely denies Ukraine any agency of its own. Like they had no previous history with Russia, no memory of millions of dead by russian hands. Poor sheep were just manipulated into this by another wolf, when they could have just accepted their faith.

Please Egyptia, find some lectures on Youtube by Timothy Snyder and educate yourself on the history between Ukraine and Russia.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11216 on: Today at 09:07:54 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 06:29:44 am
The Cato Institute is an American libertarian think tank...

They have a problem with climate science too.

That article is horribly misleading.  It perpetuates the myth that the Maidan revolution was an American coup which is entirely untrue.
It also perpetuates the myth that it was a movement of the Ukrainian far right when in fact far right representation was minuscule. Both fallacies are just parroting Russian propaganda.

I've done the Maidan tour a few years ago and seen the bullet holes and plaques on display for all the people who were executed by snipers for protesting peacefully.  Most Ukrainians believe the perpetrators were Putins hit men.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,688
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11217 on: Today at 09:22:18 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:59:35 am
https://www.cato.org/commentary/us-nato-helped-trigger-ukraine-war-its-not-siding-putin-admit-it

I'm not as articulate or as informed as others in here, but I'm going to take a crack at this.

The fact that you posted this without comment or response to any of the counter points raised by people responding to your posts tells me you're not really interested in discourse. You have your POV and are not interested in having it challenged.

That's fine. We shouldn't waste pages of discussion on issues where nobody is changing anybody else's mind.

I'm assuming you are Egyptian based on your user name, and therefore may have some direct experience of Western intervention in your country's politics.  If your opinion of American intervention is shaped by your personal experience then I understand the negativity. But you will see from any number of discussions on here that there is little love for American politics and their interventionist policies. The fact that US/Western support for Ukraine against Russia is considered a non-issue in here should be telling for you, as typically we're only too happy to criticise if we think it's warranted.

Your experience with the West won't be the same as that of a Ukrainian, or a Georgian.  This isn't a pile on of America=good and Russia=bad. This about one evil man and his cohorts looking to annex an independent sovereign state as they suppress protest at home and murder opposition figures.

In this one instance, the belief is we're on the right side for once.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:50 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,173
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11218 on: Today at 09:55:08 am »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11219 on: Today at 09:55:33 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:59:35 am
https://www.cato.org/commentary/us-nato-helped-trigger-ukraine-war-its-not-siding-putin-admit-it
Your 'appeal to authority' is not only a logical fallacy, but in the case of the 'Cato Institute' - co-founded by Charles Koch - it is not even an authority.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cato_Institute

The Cato Institute is an influential organisation, run by very powerful people, who are using the war in Ukraine to promote an agenda to the benefit of their own peculiar interests. They are hardly 'experts', and hardly 'disinterested parties'.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 276 277 278 279 280 [281]   Go Up
« previous next »
 