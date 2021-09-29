The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.

I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.



Quite an amazing demonstration of your ability to appraise. Thinking how you came to that conclusion has me picturing those scales of justice.On the one side, you have the Russian state telling the world that the are invading Ukraine for imperialist reasons to try to impose the same colonial rule previously inflcited on Ukrainians. You have rape used systematically as a weapon. You have deliberate targeting of civilians with various weapons from large scale explosives to pistol executions to restrained and unarmed. Then targeting of civilian infrastructure to force millions of people to risk dying from lack of food water and warmth. You have threats from the Russian state that they intended to invade more countries (before they revealed how pathetic their capability in war against anyone but unarmed and unassuming civilians was). You have Russian citizens being violently supressed if they protest against their colonial invasion, and subsequent use of conscription to try to find enough warm (preferably non-slavic) bodies to throw at Ukraine's defense forces as fodder in the hopes they slow down the rate they're being repelled. And on an on, all adding weight to the scales of justice on the left hand side.Then on the opposite side of the scales, you have the US answering the Ukrainian governments requests for aid, training, resources and anything it can get it's hand on because they feared their state's existence was under threat based on the actions and words of the Russian state [which, lo and behold, proved correct] - and the US providing a bit.At which point Egyptian36, you take a step back, you see which side is weighing more heavily and you have a good long think - you want to be rational, and you think some people over simplify these things - and decide and declare: 'the US is just as bad as Russia'.Wow