Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11200 on: Yesterday at 12:05:30 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.


And Ukraine has no agency of their own of course. They're not trying to forge a path towards democracy and EU membership - just helpless pawns in your world.
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11201 on: Yesterday at 12:13:45 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.



I know I ask this every time but... what do you think the US reaction should have been to the invasion?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11202 on: Yesterday at 12:17:16 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.

So why is Russia busily bombing Syrians?
Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11203 on: Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:58:35 am
The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.
I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.
Quite an amazing demonstration of your ability to appraise. Thinking how you came to that conclusion has me picturing those scales of justice.

On the one side, you have the Russian state telling the world that the are invading Ukraine for imperialist reasons to try to impose the same colonial rule previously inflcited on Ukrainians. You have rape used systematically as a weapon. You have deliberate targeting of civilians with various weapons from large scale explosives to pistol executions to restrained and unarmed. Then targeting of civilian infrastructure to force millions of people to risk dying from lack of food water and warmth. You have threats from the Russian state that they intended to invade more countries (before they revealed how pathetic their capability in war against anyone but unarmed and unassuming civilians was). You have Russian citizens being violently supressed if they protest against their colonial invasion, and subsequent use of conscription to try to find enough warm (preferably non-slavic) bodies to throw at Ukraine's defense forces as fodder in the hopes they slow down the rate they're being repelled. And on an on, all adding weight to the scales of justice on the left hand side.

Then on the opposite side of the scales, you have the US answering the Ukrainian governments requests for aid, training, resources and anything it can get it's hand on because they feared their state's existence was under threat based on the actions and words of the Russian state [which, lo and behold, proved correct] - and the US providing a bit.

At which point Egyptian36, you take a step back, you see which side is weighing more heavily and you have a good long think - you want to be rational, and you think some people over simplify these things  - and decide and declare: 'the US is just as bad as Russia'.

Wow
didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11204 on: Yesterday at 12:55:09 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.

In what sense were innocent Ukrainians victims of America?
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11205 on: Yesterday at 07:51:00 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm
Quite an amazing demonstration of your ability to appraise. Thinking how you came to that conclusion has me picturing those scales of justice.

On the one side, you have the Russian state telling the world that the are invading Ukraine for imperialist reasons to try to impose the same colonial rule previously inflcited on Ukrainians. You have rape used systematically as a weapon. You have deliberate targeting of civilians with various weapons from large scale explosives to pistol executions to restrained and unarmed. Then targeting of civilian infrastructure to force millions of people to risk dying from lack of food water and warmth. You have threats from the Russian state that they intended to invade more countries (before they revealed how pathetic their capability in war against anyone but unarmed and unassuming civilians was). You have Russian citizens being violently supressed if they protest against their colonial invasion, and subsequent use of conscription to try to find enough warm (preferably non-slavic) bodies to throw at Ukraine's defense forces as fodder in the hopes they slow down the rate they're being repelled. And on an on, all adding weight to the scales of justice on the left hand side.

Then on the opposite side of the scales, you have the US answering the Ukrainian governments requests for aid, training, resources and anything it can get it's hand on because they feared their state's existence was under threat based on the actions and words of the Russian state [which, lo and behold, proved correct] - and the US providing a bit.

At which point Egyptian36, you take a step back, you see which side is weighing more heavily and you have a good long think - you want to be rational, and you think some people over simplify these things  - and decide and declare: 'the US is just as bad as Russia'.

Wow

Bravo!
Lone Star Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11206 on: Yesterday at 08:19:16 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11207 on: Yesterday at 08:25:07 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
When did I say it's humanitarian? what I believe in is that all powerful governments are bad. It's not a Hollywood movie , if you want to believe countries care about Ukraine for good reasons it's up to you but the truth is every country is looking to gain something, war is politics with blood.

If it's a wild statement then someone please enlighten me. Why the US is involved in Ukraine the past decades so much, military aid too and lobbying for them and what outcome did anyone expect other than Russia invading ? what I meant by saying the US is as guilty as Russia because both countries trying to control Ukraine for years and the victim is the innocent people.


We're helping a free nation fight against fascist c*nts.

What the fuck about that is hard to understand ?
andy07

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11208 on: Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Egyptian36 has a curious view of the situation. Whilst I respect everyones right to have their say, I am reassured that the collective West has a more resolute approach to Russian aggression, otherwise Putins mob would be storming across Europe and shelling Dover from the French coast.  History sends a strong message about the perils of failing to stand up to fascists.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11209 on: Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:58:35 am
The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.
I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.

Who committed invaded Ukraine? Russia or the US?

Don't fucking come on here and sprout the Putinist talking points. It won't fucking wash. Puppet.
bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11210 on: Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:58:35 am
The answer to all these questions is territorial or economic gain.
I was replying to the person who said it's simple, it's not. The US is as guilty as Russia.
Heresy !!
You must understand the we in 'the west' have more or less abandoned religion. As a result we have placed our faith in politicians and therefore, you will face an ethnocentric response to post like this...

I'm going to presume, (mother of all f#ck up's and all that  ;) ) given your username, that you are likely of arab decent and quite possibly muslim...With that in mind I can understand your mistrust of the US,after their misadventure's in the middle East these last 20 years or so. But in this particular conflict I have to disagree with your belief that the US is as guilty as Russia...

I will point out that I share your faith in Mo Salah and Klopp and that'll do for me...Once again I'm presuming quite a lot so forgive me if I'm wrong.
Bobsackamano

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11211 on: Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm
Heresy !!
You must understand the we in 'the west' have more or less abandoned religion. As a result we have placed our faith in politicians and therefore, you will face an ethnocentric response to post like this...

I wouldn't say it's an ethnocentric response, just seems to be most people frown on fascists invading countries and committing mass murder. Some don't and as it's a free country they have every right to hold that opinion, others have every right to call out what they see as fascist apologists.
Egyptian36

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11212 on: Today at 04:59:35 am
