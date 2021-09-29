I really don't understand the criticism of the US here, that from someone who is generally critical of most things US.



US (/"the west") involvement has drawn out the war and that's had a global economic hit. I get that.



The alternative would have been for the US to sit it out and Russia almost certainly take all of Ukraine by force. As well as giving Russia control of Ukraine's highly strategic exports (iron/steel and cereals) it would have given them a land border with NATO members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. It's hard to see an emboldened Russia stopping there. At what point would Europe have started begging for US support?



It feels imperative for Europe that Russia has no reward for their invasion and if the US engaging in a "proxy war" is the best hope of that outcome then I'm all for it. From what could have been the first domino toppling we may, thanks largely to US support, end with Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining NATO and contributing to a united Eastern front. Belarus may even change leaders if Putin's nose is sufficiently bloodied and start to pivot more to the west.

