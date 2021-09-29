The last time Europe negotiated with a tyrant over territorial demands they sold Czechoslovakia down the river.
Indeed.
Or they sat by absolutely impotent as the Soviet Communist Party sent tanks into Hungary (1956) and Prague (1968) in order to crush the democratic revolutions. Some people in the West, it seems, want the same level of hopeless inaction this time (and obviously they want the same level of complete domination by the Russians too).
Very succinctly put, kind of skewers their argument with a single question
Shows how western-centric and privileged this sort of perspective usually is - so easy to say ukraine should be giving things up for russia in the hopes of a ceasefire (which they might even uphold - as unrealistic as that is, but lets pretend), from the comfort of birmingham
I find that this is true of most of the ideological 'anti-westerners' who are actually fortunate enough to live in the West. They tend never to have left 'Birmingham' as it were. They certainly know next to nothing about the countries and regions they tend to champion, whether it's Russia, or Venezuela or the Middle East. They know virtually no history.
More reprehensibly, they show no curiosity
about these places either. And because they take everything they know about, say, Russia from the mainstream media*, they end up gullibly parroting whatever the Kremlin wants to broadcast.
*The Russian media obviously, not the Western media. The Western media tells lies.