Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11160 on: Today at 10:42:16 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
I beg to differ mate the Ukraine are doing the dirty work for the USA.
Just to be clear though I am in no way supporting Russia or think they are right in what they have done!

Two questions.

1. What is the "dirty work" you refer to?

2. If Russia is in the wrong - as you say it is - how should Ukraine have responded to the Russian invasion?
KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11161 on: Today at 10:56:11 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm
This is a 100% proxy war. USA/nato behind Ukraine

Perhaps they just wanted to aid a pro-democracy nation that was invaded, unprovoked, by a dictatorship? If its a proxy war I know which side Id support. You just seem to be spewing RusBot talking points.

Also some people may actually have learned from history that you dont appease a tyrant. Putin already had his nibble at Ukraine & got away with Crimea. That emboldened him. Now hes over-reached.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11162 on: Today at 11:37:57 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:32 am
Russian-Afghan-Yank Conflict

Time to crack out the super secret stealthy weapon.



 :lmao

Classic. They don't make em like that anymore.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11163 on: Today at 11:44:24 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:32 am
Russian-Afghan-Yank Conflict

Time to crack out the super secret stealthy weapon.


Russia already have their own not-so-stealthy weapons to support them.
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11164 on: Today at 11:53:27 am
I really don't understand the criticism of the US here, that from someone who is generally critical of most things US.

US (/"the west") involvement has drawn out the war and that's had a global economic hit.  I get that.

The alternative would have been for the US to sit it out and Russia almost certainly take all of Ukraine by force.  As well as giving Russia control of Ukraine's highly strategic exports (iron/steel and cereals) it would have given them a land border with NATO members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.  It's hard to see an emboldened Russia stopping there.  At what point would Europe have started begging for US support?

It feels imperative for Europe that Russia has no reward for their invasion and if the US engaging in a "proxy war" is the best hope of that outcome then I'm all for it.  From what could have been the first domino toppling we may, thanks largely to US support, end with Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining NATO and contributing to a united Eastern front.  Belarus may even change leaders if Putin's nose is sufficiently bloodied and start to pivot more to the west.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11165 on: Today at 11:59:57 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:53:27 am
I really don't understand the criticism of the US here, that from someone who is generally critical of most things US.

US (/"the west") involvement has drawn out the war and that's had a global economic hit.  I get that.

The alternative would have been for the US to sit it out and Russia almost certainly take all of Ukraine by force.  As well as giving Russia control of Ukraine's highly strategic exports (iron/steel and cereals) it would have given them a land border with NATO members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.  It's hard to see an emboldened Russia stopping there.  At what point would Europe have started begging for US support?

It feels imperative for Europe that Russia has no reward for their invasion and if the US engaging in a "proxy war" is the best hope of that outcome then I'm all for it.  From what could have been the first domino toppling we may, thanks largely to US support, end with Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining NATO and contributing to a united Eastern front.  Belarus may even change leaders if Putin's nose is sufficiently bloodied and start to pivot more to the west.

Agree.
Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11166 on: Today at 12:44:30 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!
Remind me, how has appeasement worked as a tactic to handle fascist authoritarians and their imperialist invasions in Europe? If thats too broad to consider, maybe specifically consider examples in the 21st century in states formerly colonised by Soviets.

Even if we follow your weird logic that there is no genuine interest in supporting Ukraine's right to defend it's own state - from an imperial invasion intended to grab resources, land, ports and aide Russia's modern slavery - and that the support is merely because it suits NATO to have Russia fighting a war, exactly what kind of a resolution/peace plan do you think should be pursued?

Surely you are aware that there was already a 'resolution' in place, and yet Putin still decided to invade Ukraine to try to take more? And that Putin's justification for it is to return states formerly colonised by the USSR to Russia's control (and nowt to do with NATO)?

Really dispiriting (although not hugely surprising) to be encountering such ignorance with regard to colonialisation and imperialism on a british website. Thought history lessons might have helped established better understanding
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11167 on: Today at 02:54:42 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!
Since this point of view has had a bit of traction this week... why do you think the US/NATO should be negotiating on Ukraine's behalf?  Surely it's not up to them?

If not, what terms do you suggest Biden offers to Putin?  What should they be rewarding him with?
didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11168 on: Today at 02:59:28 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
I beg to differ mate the Ukraine are doing the dirty work for the USA.
Just to be clear though I am in no way supporting Russia or think they are right in what they have done!

BUT,  this is a proxy war between NATO/USA against Russia as they are indirectly involved in the conflict with their financial/political and military support of Ukraine

If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!

But what does a cease-fire mean?  Its  not a luxury afforded to a country under bombardment and attack. What most people mean when the tout a cease-fire is a surrender. And that can only mean a Ukrainian surrender as Russia isn't under attack and faces no threat within its borders.

Then of course there's the problem that Russia never declared war or an intention to invade Ukraine which cancelled out any chance to prevent the war , which is what Europe and the US wanted.

Also as Carra pointed out there was already an agreement in place to respect Ukrainian Sovereign integrity which Russia signed but didn't respect. Russia is an entirely bad actor here. They aren't even honest enough to admit they've started a war, let alone be convinced to stop the illegal invasion.
It's a bit like asking a battered housewife to agree a cease-fire with her abusive psychopathic husband, when the only option she has is to get rid of the prick.
Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11169 on: Today at 04:45:58 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:54:42 pm
Since this point of view has had a bit of traction this week... why do you think the US/NATO should be negotiating on Ukraine's behalf?  Surely it's not up to them?
Very succinctly put, kind of skewers their argument with a single question

Shows how western-centric and privileged this sort of perspective usually is - so easy to say ukraine should be giving things up for russia in the hopes of a ceasefire (which they might even uphold - as unrealistic as that is, but lets pretend), from the comfort of birmingham

Suggesting that US/NATO are "favouring this [proxy] war" because they haven't negotiated a "peace plan/resolution" is pretty funny as an argument when yo stop to think of it.

If it were to happen, then they say 'see I told you it was a proxy war, they were the puppeteers all the time and it was all down to them!' And if it doesn't happen they can say (as they are currently) 'they're favouring the war, because they've allowed it to continue'.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11170 on: Today at 05:07:52 pm
The last time Europe negotiated with a tyrant over territorial demands they sold Czechoslovakia down the river.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11171 on: Today at 05:22:55 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:07:52 pm
The last time Europe negotiated with a tyrant over territorial demands they sold Czechoslovakia down the river.

Indeed.

Or they sat by absolutely impotent as the Soviet Communist Party sent tanks into Hungary (1956) and Prague (1968) in order to crush the democratic revolutions. Some people in the West, it seems, want the same level of hopeless inaction this time (and obviously they want the same level of complete domination by the Russians too).

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:45:58 pm
Very succinctly put, kind of skewers their argument with a single question

Shows how western-centric and privileged this sort of perspective usually is - so easy to say ukraine should be giving things up for russia in the hopes of a ceasefire (which they might even uphold - as unrealistic as that is, but lets pretend), from the comfort of birmingham

I find that this is true of most of the ideological 'anti-westerners' who are actually fortunate enough to live in the West. They tend never to have left 'Birmingham' as it were. They certainly know next to nothing about the countries and regions they tend to champion, whether it's Russia, or Venezuela or the Middle East. They know virtually no history.

More reprehensibly, they show no curiosity about these places either. And because they take everything they know about, say, Russia from the mainstream media*, they end up gullibly parroting whatever the Kremlin wants to broadcast.

*The Russian media obviously, not the Western media. The Western media tells lies.
 
Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11172 on: Today at 05:25:44 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
I beg to differ mate the Ukraine are doing the dirty work for the USA.
Just to be clear though I am in no way supporting Russia or think they are right in what they have done!

BUT,  this is a proxy war between NATO/USA against Russia as they are indirectly involved in the conflict with their financial/political and military support of Ukraine

If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!

Absolute fucking madness that posters on here post this sort of shit.

Russia invaded Ukraine. That's. Well, that's about it really. Sometimes things are simple. It's not a proxy war. It's an illegal invasion and the invaded country are being supported.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11173 on: Today at 05:27:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:22:55 pm
Indeed.

Or they sat by absolutely impotent as the Soviet Communist Party sent tanks into Hungary (1956) and Prague (1968) in order to crush the democratic revolutions. Some people in the West, it seems, want the same level of hopeless inaction this time (and obviously they want the same level of complete domination by the Russians too).

I find that this is true of most of the ideological 'anti-westerners' who are actually fortunate enough to live in the West. They tend never to have left 'Birmingham' as it were. They certainly know next to nothing about the countries and regions they tend to champion, whether it's Russia, or Venezuela or the Middle East. They know virtually no history.

More reprehensibly, they show no curiosity about these places either. And because they take everything they know about, say, Russia from the mainstream media*, they end up gullibly parroting whatever the Kremlin wants to broadcast.

*The Russian media obviously, not the Western media. The Western media tells lies.

I think you can add the introduction of martial law in Poland in 1981 to the list. Albeit there wasnt direct involvement of Russian forces in the crackdown in Solidarity the Soviet state certainly agitated for it.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11174 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:25:44 pm
Absolute fucking madness that posters on here post this sort of shit.

Russia invaded Ukraine. That's. Well, that's about it really. Sometimes things are simple. It's not a proxy war. It's an illegal invasion and the invaded country are being supported.

I blame Russell Brand. ;D

As York says its easy to be anti-West when you are voicing those criticisms in, of all places, the West.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11175 on: Today at 05:57:10 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:29:19 pm
I blame Russell Brand. ;D

As York says its easy to be anti-West when you are voicing those criticisms in, of all places, the West.
Surely, 'Russell' is 'only asking questions'!?
