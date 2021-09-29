If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!
Remind me, how has appeasement worked as a tactic to handle fascist authoritarians and their imperialist invasions in Europe? If thats too broad to consider, maybe specifically consider examples in the 21st century in states formerly colonised by Soviets.
Even if we follow your weird logic that there is no genuine interest in supporting Ukraine's right to defend it's own state - from an imperial invasion intended to grab resources, land, ports and aide Russia's modern slavery - and that the support is merely because it suits NATO to have Russia fighting a war, exactly what kind of a resolution/peace plan do you think should be pursued?
Surely you are aware that there was already a 'resolution' in place, and yet Putin still decided to invade Ukraine to try to take more? And that Putin's justification for it is to return states formerly colonised by the USSR to Russia's control (and nowt to do with NATO)?
Really dispiriting (although not hugely surprising) to be encountering such ignorance with regard to colonialisation and imperialism on a british website. Thought history lessons might have helped established better understanding