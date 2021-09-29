« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 582912 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11160 on: Today at 10:42:16 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
I beg to differ mate the Ukraine are doing the dirty work for the USA.
Just to be clear though I am in no way supporting Russia or think they are right in what they have done!

Two questions.

1. What is the "dirty work" you refer to?

2. If Russia is in the wrong - as you say it is - how should Ukraine have responded to the Russian invasion?
Online KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11161 on: Today at 10:56:11 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm
This is a 100% proxy war. USA/nato behind Ukraine

Perhaps they just wanted to aid a pro-democracy nation that was invaded, unprovoked, by a dictatorship? If its a proxy war I know which side Id support. You just seem to be spewing RusBot talking points.

Also some people may actually have learned from history that you dont appease a tyrant. Putin already had his nibble at Ukraine & got away with Crimea. That emboldened him. Now hes over-reached.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11162 on: Today at 11:37:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:32 am
Russian-Afghan-Yank Conflict

Time to crack out the super secret stealthy weapon.



 :lmao

Classic. They don't make em like that anymore.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11163 on: Today at 11:44:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:32 am
Russian-Afghan-Yank Conflict

Time to crack out the super secret stealthy weapon.


Russia already have their own not-so-stealthy weapons to support them.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11164 on: Today at 11:53:27 am »
I really don't understand the criticism of the US here, that from someone who is generally critical of most things US.

US (/"the west") involvement has drawn out the war and that's had a global economic hit.  I get that.

The alternative would have been for the US to sit it out and Russia almost certainly take all of Ukraine by force.  As well as giving Russia control of Ukraine's highly strategic exports (iron/steel and cereals) it would have given them a land border with NATO members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.  It's hard to see an emboldened Russia stopping there.  At what point would Europe have started begging for US support?

It feels imperative for Europe that Russia has no reward for their invasion and if the US engaging in a "proxy war" is the best hope of that outcome then I'm all for it.  From what could have been the first domino toppling we may, thanks largely to US support, end with Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining NATO and contributing to a united Eastern front.  Belarus may even change leaders if Putin's nose is sufficiently bloodied and start to pivot more to the west.
Online Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11165 on: Today at 11:59:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:53:27 am
I really don't understand the criticism of the US here, that from someone who is generally critical of most things US.

US (/"the west") involvement has drawn out the war and that's had a global economic hit.  I get that.

The alternative would have been for the US to sit it out and Russia almost certainly take all of Ukraine by force.  As well as giving Russia control of Ukraine's highly strategic exports (iron/steel and cereals) it would have given them a land border with NATO members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.  It's hard to see an emboldened Russia stopping there.  At what point would Europe have started begging for US support?

It feels imperative for Europe that Russia has no reward for their invasion and if the US engaging in a "proxy war" is the best hope of that outcome then I'm all for it.  From what could have been the first domino toppling we may, thanks largely to US support, end with Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining NATO and contributing to a united Eastern front.  Belarus may even change leaders if Putin's nose is sufficiently bloodied and start to pivot more to the west.

Agree.
Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11166 on: Today at 12:44:30 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!
Remind me, how has appeasement worked as a tactic to handle fascist authoritarians and their imperialist invasions in Europe? If thats too broad to consider, maybe specifically consider examples in the 21st century in states formerly colonised by Soviets.

Even if we follow your weird logic that there is no genuine interest in supporting Ukraine's right to defend it's own state - from an imperial invasion intended to grab resources, land, ports and aide Russia's modern slavery - and that the support is merely because it suits NATO to have Russia fighting a war, exactly what kind of a resolution/peace plan do you think should be pursued?

Surely you are aware that there was already a 'resolution' in place, and yet Putin still decided to invade Ukraine to try to take more? And that Putin's justification for it is to return states formerly colonised by the USSR to Russia's control (and nowt to do with NATO)?

Really dispiriting (although not hugely surprising) to be encountering such ignorance with regard to colonialisation and imperialism on a british website. Thought history lessons might have helped established better understanding
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11167 on: Today at 02:54:42 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!
Since this point of view has had a bit of traction this week... why do you think the US/NATO should be negotiating on Ukraine's behalf?  Surely it's not up to them?

If not, what terms do you suggest Biden offers to Putin?  What should they be rewarding him with?
Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11168 on: Today at 02:59:28 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
I beg to differ mate the Ukraine are doing the dirty work for the USA.
Just to be clear though I am in no way supporting Russia or think they are right in what they have done!

BUT,  this is a proxy war between NATO/USA against Russia as they are indirectly involved in the conflict with their financial/political and military support of Ukraine

If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!

But what does a cease-fire mean?  Its  not a luxury afforded to a country under bombardment and attack. What most people mean when the tout a cease-fire is a surrender. And that can only mean a Ukrainian surrender as Russia isn't under attack and faces no threat within its borders.

Then of course there's the problem that Russia never declared war or an intention to invade Ukraine which cancelled out any chance to prevent the war , which is what Europe and the US wanted.

Also as Carra pointed out there was already an agreement in place to respect Ukrainian Sovereign integrity which Russia signed but didn't respect. Russia is an entirely bad actor here. They aren't even honest enough to admit they've started a war, let alone be convinced to stop the illegal invasion.
It's a bit like asking a battered housewife to agree a cease-fire with her abusive psychopathic husband, when the only option she has is to get rid of the prick.
