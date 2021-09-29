« previous next »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
I beg to differ mate the Ukraine are doing the dirty work for the USA.
Just to be clear though I am in no way supporting Russia or think they are right in what they have done!

Two questions.

1. What is the "dirty work" you refer to?

2. If Russia is in the wrong - as you say it is - how should Ukraine have responded to the Russian invasion?
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm
This is a 100% proxy war. USA/nato behind Ukraine

Perhaps they just wanted to aid a pro-democracy nation that was invaded, unprovoked, by a dictatorship? If its a proxy war I know which side Id support. You just seem to be spewing RusBot talking points.

Also some people may actually have learned from history that you dont appease a tyrant. Putin already had his nibble at Ukraine & got away with Crimea. That emboldened him. Now hes over-reached.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:32 am
Russian-Afghan-Yank Conflict

Time to crack out the super secret stealthy weapon.



 :lmao

Classic. They don't make em like that anymore.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:32 am
Russian-Afghan-Yank Conflict

Time to crack out the super secret stealthy weapon.


Russia already have their own not-so-stealthy weapons to support them.
I really don't understand the criticism of the US here, that from someone who is generally critical of most things US.

US (/"the west") involvement has drawn out the war and that's had a global economic hit.  I get that.

The alternative would have been for the US to sit it out and Russia almost certainly take all of Ukraine by force.  As well as giving Russia control of Ukraine's highly strategic exports (iron/steel and cereals) it would have given them a land border with NATO members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.  It's hard to see an emboldened Russia stopping there.  At what point would Europe have started begging for US support?

It feels imperative for Europe that Russia has no reward for their invasion and if the US engaging in a "proxy war" is the best hope of that outcome then I'm all for it.  From what could have been the first domino toppling we may, thanks largely to US support, end with Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining NATO and contributing to a united Eastern front.  Belarus may even change leaders if Putin's nose is sufficiently bloodied and start to pivot more to the west.
