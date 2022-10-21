« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 21, 2022, 11:03:43 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 21, 2022, 10:58:33 am
The Russians are putting a lot of effort in trying to take Bakhmut, with little to no success over the last few months. You'd imagine that will be their last offensive before trying to hold their positions over the winter.
The meaning of holding over the winter is exaggerated. Russian military training has always emphasized on winter offensives (that training has propagated through all their former allies (true for both sides). They are not going to hold positions during the winter, they will maneuver to gain advantage. so will Ukraine, and they are equally trained in that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 21, 2022, 11:31:17 am
Quote from: farawayred on October 21, 2022, 11:03:43 am
The meaning of holding over the winter is exaggerated. Russian military training has always emphasized on winter offensives (that training has propagated through all their former allies (true for both sides). They are not going to hold positions during the winter, they will maneuver to gain advantage. so will Ukraine, and they are equally trained in that.

I think a big part of the talk of holding positions is down to how rainy it gets, rather than outright cold. Mud has already slowed Ukraine down in a couple of places, and caused problems for Russia during their initial invasion.

There are also question marks over Russian supply lines and equipment and that'll only worsen in winter. It doesn't matter how used to the cold you are if you can't get your hands on a coat or decent bedding.

Apparently Russia are setting up a decent defensive line behind the front-lines somewhere so it may be that they've realised they are losing too much ground and need to fall back to a shorter, better prepared front-line that they can more easily supply.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKu35mODInA&t=443s
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 21, 2022, 11:54:00 am
Russia has also all those recent recruits coming in. A few months of digging themselves in gives them time to get those ready and to the front. Ukraine will hope they can push forward even during the winter.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 21, 2022, 01:04:16 pm
It's not 1942. Russian logistics are abysmal.  Apart from local spoiling attacks they see to be wholly on the defensive. Ideally, the should dig in for the winter, rebuild their supply lines, consolidate and wait for the new recruits.

It's Ukraine who won't stop, as they can't afford to give the Russian army that kind of respite.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 21, 2022, 01:19:43 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on October 21, 2022, 01:04:16 pm
It's not 1942. Russian logistics are abysmal.  Apart from local spoiling attacks they see to be wholly on the defensive. Ideally, the should dig in for the winter, rebuild their supply lines, consolidate and wait for the new recruits.

It's Ukraine who won't stop, as they can't afford to give the Russian army that kind of respite.

During 1942 they were supported by the Arctic Convoys though.

The Russians have to feed and supply the new recruits, the majority of whom arent used to living in tents in sub zero conditions. Even an outbreak of the flu could cause them major problems.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 21, 2022, 01:37:26 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 21, 2022, 01:19:43 pm
During 1942 they were supported by the Arctic Convoys though.

The Russians have to feed and supply the new recruits, the majority of whom arent used to living in tents in sub zero conditions. Even an outbreak of the flu could cause them major problems.

Exactly.  There's a reason modern armies tend to be smaller, more compact, and made up of volunteers rather than conscripts.

I imagine in the Russian military, goosefeather jackets have had the feathers replaced by torn up newspaper so someone could flog the bloody things.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 21, 2022, 04:50:18 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 21, 2022, 11:54:00 am
Russia has also all those recent recruits coming in. A few months of digging themselves in gives them time to get those ready and to the front. Ukraine will hope they can push forward even during the winter.

They'll never be 'ready'. In fact, most of those new recruits will be nothing more than a speed bump or cannon fodder.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:02:46 am
Yet more astonishing work from Bellingcat. Identification of the team of cruise missile programmers who have been targeting Ukrainian civilians from their MOD building in Moscow.



https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2022/10/24/the-remote-control-killers-behind-russias-cruise-missile-strikes-on-ukraine/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:24:30 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 10:02:46 am
Yet more astonishing work from Bellingcat. Identification of the team of cruise missile programmers who have been targeting Ukrainian civilians from their MOD building in Moscow.

https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2022/10/24/the-remote-control-killers-behind-russias-cruise-missile-strikes-on-ukraine/
Bellingcat is an impressive fella.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:44:31 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 10:02:46 am
Yet more astonishing work from Bellingcat. Identification of the team of cruise missile programmers who have been targeting Ukrainian civilians from their MOD building in Moscow.



https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2022/10/24/the-remote-control-killers-behind-russias-cruise-missile-strikes-on-ukraine/

So impressive.

I guess that the War Crimes tribunal may be interested in those guys now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:45:38 am
Quote from: naka on October 21, 2022, 10:05:38 am
west aiding ukraine and providing assistance
i would say iran, and the rest giving some assistance to russia

this is a proxy war

A proxy war? What do you mean by that?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:56:02 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 10:02:46 am
Yet more astonishing work from Bellingcat. Identification of the team of cruise missile programmers who have been targeting Ukrainian civilians from their MOD building in Moscow.



https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2022/10/24/the-remote-control-killers-behind-russias-cruise-missile-strikes-on-ukraine/

Wow, amazing stuff.

Ukraine should really get some hit squads into Moscow.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:04:03 am
update from the front in an area where the Russians have been doing well.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5qWlu6pUiI0&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5qWlu6pUiI0&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:14:43 am
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 10:56:02 am
Wow, amazing stuff.

Ukraine should really get some hit squads into Moscow.
The article is really impressive.  The management structure chart they've pieced together was cleverly done.

Probably worth pointing out that the photo used is nine years old.  Not that they would have been doing virtuous things back in 2013 but maybe some have since seen the light.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:15:11 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:04:03 am
update from the front in an area where the Russians have been doing well.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5qWlu6pUiI0&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5qWlu6pUiI0&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>

The Bakhmut battle has been interesting because it was one of a group of cities the Russians tried to take early in the invasion and failed, but they seem to have just continued trying to take it for months despite losing ground elsewhere. I've seen it suggested that because Russia essentially have different armies/generals handling different fronts, the people attacking Bakhmut have no interest in moving troops elsewhere as they're solely judged on their ability to take Bakhmut.

It could also be a PR thing, Russia has been losing so much ground that taking a big city might be something they feel they can sell as a big win back home.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:09:56 pm
Quote from: https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1584866250597228545 (Zelensky)
Congratulations to
@RishiSunak
 on taking office as 🇬🇧 Prime Minister! I wish you to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today. Im ready to continue strengthening the 🇺🇦-🇬🇧 strategic partnership together!
Hopefully people will start to see that Johnson was nothing special when it came to Ukraine.  Zelensky is very good at praising his allies or those he hopes to become allies.  It's a very useful skill for a leader whose nation is being invaded but not to be confused with actual admiration for those he's praising.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:15:38 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 10:02:46 am
Yet more astonishing work from Bellingcat. Identification of the team of cruise missile programmers who have been targeting Ukrainian civilians from their MOD building in Moscow.



https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2022/10/24/the-remote-control-killers-behind-russias-cruise-missile-strikes-on-ukraine/
Nice work unmasking these monsters, be nice if as much effort was put in to identifying their American counterparts that have killed thousands of innocent brown people in the Middle East with hellfire missile strikes while using drones on "military targets", I don't really know if its rank hypocrisy, or that people in the Middle East just don't score as highly on the sanctity scale as Ukranian civilians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:36:34 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:15:38 pm
Nice work unmasking these monsters, be nice if as much effort was put in to identifying their American counterparts that have killed thousands of innocent brown people in the Middle East with hellfire missile strikes while using drones on "military targets", I don't really know if its rank hypocrisy, or that people in the Middle East just don't score as highly on the sanctity scale as Ukranian civilians.
::)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:57:11 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:15:38 pm
Nice work unmasking these monsters, be nice if as much effort was put in to identifying their American counterparts that have killed thousands of innocent brown people in the Middle East with hellfire missile strikes while using drones on "military targets", I don't really know if its rank hypocrisy, or that people in the Middle East just don't score as highly on the sanctity scale as Ukranian civilians.

Lad shut the fuck up with your shite for once will ya you boring bastard.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:15:38 pm
Nice work unmasking these monsters, be nice if as much effort was put in to identifying their American counterparts that have killed thousands of innocent brown people in the Middle East with hellfire missile strikes while using drones on "military targets", I don't really know if its rank hypocrisy, or that people in the Middle East just don't score as highly on the sanctity scale as Ukranian civilians.
Oh boy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm
It's the dictionary definition of whataboutism
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:40:10 pm
A war in Europe has the potential to go nuclear. And if Russia was doing well in Ukraine, Putin wouldn't stop there.

So if you want the blunt answer, the yes. Europe is more important strategically than the Middle East.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:01:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:45:38 am
A proxy war? What do you mean by that?
A proxy war is an armed conflict between two states or non state actors, One or both of which act at the instigation or on behalf of other parties that are not directly involved in the hostilities. In order for a conflict a to be considered a proxy war, there must be a direct, long term relationship between external actors and the belligerent's involved. The aforementioned usually takes the form of funding, millitary training, arms, or other forms of material assistance which assist a belligerent party in substaining it's war effort.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proxy_war

I'm sure you knew that at one time yorky...I often forget what I had for dinner someday's.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:20:24 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:01:57 pm
A proxy war is an armed conflict between two states or non state actors, One or both of which act at the instigation or on behalf of other parties that are not directly involved in the hostilities. In order for a conflict a to be considered a proxy war, there must be a direct, long term relationship between external actors and the belligerent's involved. The aforementioned usually takes the form of funding, millitary training, arms, or other forms of material assistance which assist a belligerent party in substaining it's war effort.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proxy_war

I'm sure you knew that at one time yorky...I often forget what I had for dinner someday's.

That's what I thought it meant.

So this obviously isn't a proxy war. It's a real war between its two protagonists. Russia, the aggressor, and Ukraine who is trying to defend itself.

(And FFS, sort your apostrophes out!)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:20:24 pm
That's what I thought it meant.

So this obviously isn't a proxy war. It's a real war between its two protagonists. Russia, the aggressor, and Ukraine who is trying to defend itself.

(And FFS, sort your apostrophes out!)
No funding, no millitary training and no arms are been supplied to either side...Okayyyy

No it gives ze grammer nazi's a sense of superiority and makes em feel good...Your'e welcome btw

Enjoy your evening  :wave
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm
It is a proxy war, but the stakes have never been higher. Because if Russia is successful, then the next war WON'T be a proxy war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm
It is a proxy war, but the stakes have never been higher. Because if Russia is successful, then the next war WON'T be a proxy war.

If you look at the definition that was posted above then it's not, because no side in this is acting on the instigation of anyone. Russia have attacked Ukraine, because they have a deluded president in charge who somehow believes he can make Russia great again by attacking other countries instead of looking after his own country and trying to make living conditions better. Ukraine are fighting, because they are defending their own soil from an unprovoked attack. Yes, Ukraine is supported by the West and other countries. Yes, Russia are getting support and weapons from Iran. However, even if neither side had the support they have, there'd still be war, because Russia wanted to attack Ukraine and the Ukrainians naturally want to defend themselves. Saying this is a proxy war is completely wrong, because it was Russia who started the fighting and the only reason for that was, because Putin wants to expand his territory.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:22:10 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm
If you look at the definition that was posted above then it's not, because no side in this is acting on the instigation of anyone. Russia have attacked Ukraine, because they have a deluded president in charge who somehow believes he can make Russia great again by attacking other countries instead of looking after his own country and trying to make living conditions better. Ukraine are fighting, because they are defending their own soil from an unprovoked attack. Yes, Ukraine is supported by the West and other countries. Yes, Russia are getting support and weapons from Iran. However, even if neither side had the support they have, there'd still be war, because Russia wanted to attack Ukraine and the Ukrainians naturally want to defend themselves. Saying this is a proxy war is completely wrong, because it was Russia who started the fighting and the only reason for that was, because Putin wants to expand his territory.

I think of the Russian invasion of Afghanistan and I can't say I entirely agree with your assessment. Nobody forced Russia to invade Ukraine, in the same way nobody forced the USSR to get involved with Afghanistan, or the same way nobody forced the US to get involved in Vietnam. But the response has been the same. Without Western support, would Ukraine have held on as well as they have?

Of course Ukraine would fight to the last man, but if not for the West, they may have been defeated months ago. It's like when weapons finally started to make it through to Bosnia and Croatia against the Serbs, and all of a sudden the tide of war turned against them. Being the better fighter counts for little if you can't get your hands on decent weapons.

To say this is not a proxy war is, to my mind, an exercise in semantics. That does not mean it is not necessary or is in some way unjust though. It is very much a war that needs to be fought. If Ukraine don't deal with Russia now, then Europe will have to deal with them in five years. In that sense, it is unlike any previous proxy war ever fought.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:20:24 pm
That's what I thought it meant.

So this obviously isn't a proxy war. It's a real war between its two protagonists. Russia, the aggressor, and Ukraine who is trying to defend itself.

(And FFS, sort your apostrophes out!)

This is a 100% proxy war. USA/nato behind Ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:19:45 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm
This is a 100% proxy war. USA/nato behind Ukraine
I don't think it's 100% because that would make him 100% wrong ...Which he is'nt, things are rarely that black and white. 
Strictly speaking the initial invasion of feb 2022 doesn't fit the full definition but then you could also ask has it been a proxy war since 2014 ? I think from Nato's pov Ukraine are a proxy to weaken Russia and defend western Europe.
An exercise in semantics? probably and to be honest it's irrelevant...A bit like apostrophe's
 
Meanwhile those Russians have been f#cking around near Shetland's . Allegedly.
     
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:26 am by bigbonedrawky »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:27:02 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:45:38 am
A proxy war? What do you mean by that?
Yorkykopite asked a very reasonable question. And bigbonedrawky chose this definition to define a 'proxy war':
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:01:57 pm
A proxy war is an armed conflict between two states or non state actors, One or both of which act at the instigation or on behalf of other parties that are not directly involved in the hostilities. In order for a conflict a to be considered a proxy war, there must be a direct, long term relationship between external actors and the belligerent's involved. The aforementioned usually takes the form of funding, millitary training, arms, or other forms of material assistance which assist a belligerent party in substaining it's war effort.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proxy_war

I'm sure you knew that at one time yorky...I often forget what I had for dinner someday's.
By that very definition, chosen by BBR, the Russian-Ukraine is not a proxy war.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:20:24 pm
That's what I thought it meant.

So this obviously isn't a proxy war. It's a real war between its two protagonists. Russia, the aggressor, and Ukraine who is trying to defend itself.

(And FFS, sort your apostrophes out!)
Exactly.
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm
This is a 100% proxy war. USA/nato behind Ukraine
Irrespective of which countries back and supply weapons to Ukraine (or, for that matter, which counties back and supply weapons to Russia), the suggestion that The West, the US, NATO, etc. favour this war (which is surely the central requirement for a 'proxy war') is patently ridiculous.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:19:45 am
I don't think it's 100% because that would make him 100% wrong ...Which he is'nt, things are rarely that black and white. 
Strictly speaking the initial invasion of feb 2022 doesn't fit the full definition but then you could also ask has it been a proxy war since 2014 ? I think from Nato's pov Ukraine are a proxy to weaken Russia and defend western Europe.
An exercise in semantics? probably and to be honest it's irrelevant...A bit like apostrophe's
 
Meanwhile those Russians have been f#cking around near Shetland's . Allegedly.   
Him? Who?

No one wants a war with Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine on its own recognizance. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine is defending itself. This is not difficult to understand. Unless. of course, your overriding worldview is The West / NATO are bad, and its foes righteous.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:57:59 am
Quite right.

I don't know why we are even arguing about it. The idea that Ukraine v Russia is really a proxy war between America and Iran is the talk of imbeciles. There are some people in the West who simply can't tolerate the idea that Russia is a malevolent actor on the international stage. The invasion of Ukraine has affected them a bit of course, as has the daily news of fresh war crimes and major atrocities committed by the Russians against Ukrainian civilians. It has spoilt their idea that Putin is basically is a good guy and Russian policy basically defensive and non-threatening. That's why they are grasping at straws now. Evidence that Iran - another A-League human-rights abuser - is arming Russia is good news for the imbeciles. It doesn't exactly make Russian policy more tolerable, but it triggers in their tiny minds the words 'United States of America' because the Tehran has told them for years that America is 'the Great Satan'. If Iran is involved in the invasion of Ukraine it can only mean one thing to them. This is a proxy war between Iran and America.

That's how it goes in their minds. Pity them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:00:15 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:12:07 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:14:01 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:27:02 am
Yorkykopite asked a very reasonable question. And bigbonedrawky chose this definition to define a 'proxy war':By that very definition, chosen by BBR, the Russian-Ukraine is not a proxy war.Exactly.Irrespective of which countries back and supply weapons to Ukraine (or, for that matter, which counties back and supply weapons to Russia), the suggestion that The West, the US, NATO, etc. favour this war (which is surely the central requirement for a 'proxy war') is patently ridiculous.Him? Who?

No one wants a war with Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine on its own recognizance. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine is defending itself. This is not difficult to understand. Unless. of course, your overriding worldview is The West / NATO are bad, and its foes righteous.
I beg to differ mate the Ukraine are doing the dirty work for the USA.
Just to be clear though I am in no way supporting Russia or think they are right in what they have done!

BUT,  this is a proxy war between NATO/USA against Russia as they are indirectly involved in the conflict with their financial/political and military support of Ukraine

If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:15:32 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:12:07 am
Oh no! It's now a Proxy War between the US and Afghanistan!

https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/10/25/afghanistan-russia-ukraine-military-recruitment-putin-taliban/

Russian-Afghan-Yank Conflict

Time to crack out the super secret stealthy weapon.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:21:57 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:32 am
Russian-Afghan-Yank Conflict

Time to crack out the super secret stealthy weapon.


🤣
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:22:53 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:14:01 am
I beg to differ mate the Ukraine are doing the dirty work for the USA.
Just to be clear though I am in no way supporting Russia or think they are right in what they have done!

BUT,  this is a proxy war between NATO/USA against Russia as they are indirectly involved in the conflict with their financial/political and military support of Ukraine

If they(us/nato) don't favor this war why aren't they negotiating a ceasefire then and discuss a peace plan/resolution?!

So you think the US/ NATO should be favouring Russia over Ukraine?
What ceasefire or peace plan can there be that isn't in Russia's favour?

