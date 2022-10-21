If you look at the definition that was posted above then it's not, because no side in this is acting on the instigation of anyone. Russia have attacked Ukraine, because they have a deluded president in charge who somehow believes he can make Russia great again by attacking other countries instead of looking after his own country and trying to make living conditions better. Ukraine are fighting, because they are defending their own soil from an unprovoked attack. Yes, Ukraine is supported by the West and other countries. Yes, Russia are getting support and weapons from Iran. However, even if neither side had the support they have, there'd still be war, because Russia wanted to attack Ukraine and the Ukrainians naturally want to defend themselves. Saying this is a proxy war is completely wrong, because it was Russia who started the fighting and the only reason for that was, because Putin wants to expand his territory.



I think of the Russian invasion of Afghanistan and I can't say I entirely agree with your assessment. Nobody forced Russia to invade Ukraine, in the same way nobody forced the USSR to get involved with Afghanistan, or the same way nobody forced the US to get involved in Vietnam. But the response has been the same. Without Western support, would Ukraine have held on as well as they have?Of course Ukraine would fight to the last man, but if not for the West, they may have been defeated months ago. It's like when weapons finally started to make it through to Bosnia and Croatia against the Serbs, and all of a sudden the tide of war turned against them. Being the better fighter counts for little if you can't get your hands on decent weapons.To say this is not a proxy war is, to my mind, an exercise in semantics. That does not mean it is not necessary or is in some way unjust though. It is very much a war that needs to be fought. If Ukraine don't deal with Russia now, then Europe will have to deal with them in five years. In that sense, it is unlike any previous proxy war ever fought.