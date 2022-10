The meaning of holding over the winter is exaggerated. Russian military training has always emphasized on winter offensives (that training has propagated through all their former allies (true for both sides). They are not going to hold positions during the winter, they will maneuver to gain advantage. so will Ukraine, and they are equally trained in that.



I think a big part of the talk of holding positions is down to how rainy it gets, rather than outright cold. Mud has already slowed Ukraine down in a couple of places, and caused problems for Russia during their initial invasion.There are also question marks over Russian supply lines and equipment and that'll only worsen in winter. It doesn't matter how used to the cold you are if you can't get your hands on a coat or decent bedding.Apparently Russia are setting up a decent defensive line behind the front-lines somewhere so it may be that they've realised they are losing too much ground and need to fall back to a shorter, better prepared front-line that they can more easily supply.