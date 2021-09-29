Whats amazing is that where power stayed on, kids stayed in lessons.



There were online lessons for schools and university students that continued in bomb shelters . The lessons are also followed by Ukrainian refugee kids around Europe



Seemless transition to online learning inthe face of Putins strong arm tactics . But they dont work, they just step then the reasons of the Ukrainian folk.



Putin and Medvedev want the people to suffer so that they will want to beg for the end of war or the escalation of it. But if they did, it would just be the beginning of the horrors, which may never end.The Russians are massive terrorists. Most recently theyve demonstrated it in Syria and turned those cities into rubble. But the odd thing is that they cant do that this time without a concentrated air bombardment., which they are unable. The best piece in the Ukrainian Arsenal are still their intact Air Force. Think the coming attritional battle in the air will decide many things. Can they force Putin to use his remaining stockpiles of cruise missiles? If their bombers do attempt more long range strikes, can they be shot down?Time will tell.