Offline thechulloran

« Reply #10960 on: Today at 11:36:58 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:03:25 am
Kyiv battered last night and this morning

Looks like Shevchenko park has been badly hit

I just searched Shevchenko Park on Twitter to see if it was okay and I'm shocked
Online WanderingRed

« Reply #10961 on: Today at 11:38:30 am »
Looks like the German Consulate was hit in Kyiv last night
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #10962 on: Today at 11:43:37 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:18:05 am
Murmurings that the fat c*nt Lukashenko will be joining his dwarf ruler in attacking.

I'd imagine it's more likely that Lukashenko ends up going the way of Ceaucescu if he joins in than Putin.
Offline KillieRed

« Reply #10963 on: Today at 11:46:51 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:38:30 am
Looks like the German Consulate was hit in Kyiv last night

Vengeance weapons. Unfortunately there will only be more of it if the tides continue to flow against Putin.
Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #10964 on: Today at 12:08:56 pm »
Signs of desperation.  Obviously, it's shit, but it also means they're desperate.
Online thaddeus

« Reply #10965 on: Today at 12:10:29 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:38:30 am
Looks like the German Consulate was hit in Kyiv last night
I expect accidentally.  I've seen a few people imply Russia may have used high accuracy missiles but it seems like more indiscriminate shelling to me.  You don't need high technology to hit a city the size of Kiev!

Either way though it's doing Russia's cause no good at all.  That they're willing to indiscriminately fire upon civilians isn't news to anyone so it's hardly a "you poked the bear, now look what happens" moment.

Hopefully the leaders of nations currently perched upon the fence because it suits them to take advantage of Russia's fossil fuel excesses will speak out but I won't be holding my breath on that.

Has there been any intelligence on where the missiles were launched from?  As in, were they in Ukrainian territory or launched from Russia?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:02 pm by thaddeus »
Online Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #10966 on: Today at 12:30:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:10:29 pm
I expect accidentally.  I've seen a few people imply Russia may have used high accuracy missiles but it seems like more indiscriminate shelling to me.  You don't need high technology to hit a city the size of Kiev!

Either way though it's doing Russia's cause no good at all.  That they're willing to indiscriminately fire upon civilians isn't news to anyone so it's hardly a "you poked the bear, now look what happens" moment.

Hopefully the leaders of nations currently perched upon the fence because it suits them to take advantage of Russia's fossil fuel excesses will speak out but I won't be holding my breath on that.

Has there been any intelligence on where the missiles were launched from?  As in, were they in Ukrainian territory or launched from Russia?

Accident or not the Russians have attacked a NATO member consulate.
Online thaddeus

« Reply #10967 on: Today at 12:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:30:31 pm
Accident or not the Russians have attacked a NATO member consulate.
Sorry, I wasn't implying it wasn't a very serious incident.  It's more that I think people will read into it as being a deliberate provocation of Germany (/NATO) and a sign that Putin is ready and willing to do anything.  I'd say it's more a case of cock-up than conspiracy and just further evidence of the Russian army not being very good.

Hopefully the current plan is maintained with a gradual diminishing of Russia both in terms of Ukraine occupation and through sanctions.  It doesn't feel like an escalation from the west is wise as there's nothing really to be gained by doing so.  If Germany feel obliged to show strength by providing more equipment and enacting more sanctions though then I'd be all for that.
Online Ray K

« Reply #10968 on: Today at 12:52:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:43:37 am
I'd imagine it's more likely that Lukashenko ends up going the way of Ceaucescu if he joins in than Putin.
Don't threaten me with a good time.
Online stoa

« Reply #10969 on: Today at 01:34:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:10:29 pm
Has there been any intelligence on where the missiles were launched from?  As in, were they in Ukrainian territory or launched from Russia?

It's clear that at least some of them have come from ships in the Black Sea. Moldova's foreign minister has summoned the Russian ambassador, because three rockets (fired from ships in the Black Sea) have flown over Moldova on their way to Ukraine.

And it seems like US-general David Petraeus was right in an interview with DW two weeks or so ago. He said that while sending more tanks to Ukraine would help, it would be more important to send them more anti-misslie equipment, because Russia were likely to attack cities and civilian targets, if Ukraine keep taking back land.
Online west_london_red

« Reply #10970 on: Today at 01:56:29 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:34:44 pm
It's clear that at least some of them have come from ships in the Black Sea. Moldova's foreign minister has summoned the Russian ambassador, because three rockets (fired from ships in the Black Sea) have flown over Moldova on their way to Ukraine.

And it seems like US-general David Petraeus was right in an interview with DW two weeks or so ago. He said that while sending more tanks to Ukraine would help, it would be more important to send them more anti-misslie equipment, because Russia were likely to attack cities and civilian targets, if Ukraine keep taking back land.

Have the US sent any anti missile systems to Ukraine? The few clips I saw before of Ukraine launching interceptors were old Soviet BUKs and Im sure I read sometimes they would use planes to shoot down cruise missiles.
