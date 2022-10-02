Between the chaos of war and PR on both sides, most updates of what is happening will be somewhat delayed and/or won't paint the full picture. And that's a good thing, real time updates of the war endanger Ukrainian troops. Just the other day, the official Ukrainian defense account tweeted out that what are essentially live updates need to stop, as it could end up in the wrong hands and give the Russians a clearer picture of what's happening.



Also true, and something I do frequently think looking at all the twitter commentators posting satellite images and geolocating photos and video footage etc.Think how tightly sensitive information in the Second World War was censored in comparison to this. Now anyone can hop on the internet and start beaming updates around the world (some probably well informed and some with dubious sources).We have all become so used to the 24-hour news cycle that we can´t handle not knowing. Especially a war with the stakes this high, and with knock on effects for all of us. On the other hand I also have the uncomfortable feeling that it at least partly amounts to war as entertainment, at least on some level. Yet I am as guilty as anyone for going after these updates.However, you would think it also posits plenty of opportunity for deliberate misinformation and psyops by both Russia and Ukraine. I am sure Ukraine was more than happy with people beaming out stuff about Kherson, knowing it was a useful distraction for what actually about to unfold in Kharkiv.The 21st Century eh!!