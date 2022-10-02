I will tell you, one type of political animal I find truly vile at this moment in time, are those who lean so far "left" that anything the West does and says is a lie, and anyone against the West is a hero.
I am seeing way too much "progressive and liberal* support of the actions of Putin, peddling the line that Ukraine are Nazi's, that Nato started the war, and Putin is a socialist anti west hero for the age. Same people deny the Uighur genocide as Western Propaganda and promote China as a paradise. Same people say Putin and China are saving Africa, out of a sense of moral conscious.
I honestly find it sickening and backwards that so called progressives ignore or forget actual progressive ideals, and instead just religiously support anti-western standpoints as to support tyrannical dictators and deny genocides.
Same people even claim Stalin and Mao to be heroes.
And just like your alt-right weirdos, the same idiots will dismiss any argument you make agaisnt them as fake western propoganda and call those who disagree with them bootlickers
These people who spread Putin's message in the name a vile, idiotic, bottom feeders in my view, and incredibly dangerous