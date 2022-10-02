« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 561638 times)

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10840 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
All bets are off if Ukraine isolates Crimea.

Starting to genuinely worry about Putin crossing the line.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10841 on: Today at 10:46:15 am
Their folding like a deck of cards!

Will Vlad be able to stomach the humiliation....?
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10842 on: Today at 10:49:18 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
It seems that in splitting the Russian forces, the Crimea will essentially be cut off.

Yep.

The land bridge looks like it's going to go, shortly.

That just leaves the bridge Russia constructed over the sea.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10843 on: Today at 10:51:17 am
I´m seeing all sorts of conflicting reports, but I haven´t seen anything yet backing up that its a full blown rout from Kerson. Most are saying they have pushed about 15kms towards Kherson - but some are claiming its an organised Russian withdrawal (which based off everything so far would be a first....) and some are saying its a full blown panicked rout. Suppose only those on the ground will really know....

Has anyone got any links?
kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10844 on: Today at 11:10:28 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:41:30 pm
Without wanting to digress from the seriousness of whats happening in the Ukraine, this is a pretty good piece on the how frivolous people like Musk see the world. Everything is an easy fix.

What Elon Musks texts tell us about men, money and power.

https://amp.brisbanetimes.com.au/business/entrepreneurship/what-elon-musk-s-texts-tell-us-about-men-money-and-power-20221002-p5bmil.html

Tesla's stock price took an 8% hit the same day Musk tweeted. The war is causing supply chain issues, and contributed to Tesla not hitting its targets, hence the drop in price, the biggest 1 day drop since early June.
I'm struggling to see this as a coincidence. I think he wants the war to end because it's bad for his business. He also needs Tesla do be doing well given his purchase of Twitter. He sees ending the war as a problem to solve, except it's not an engineering problem and it's not his area of expertise. His arrogance and ignorance got the better of him, not for the first time.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10845 on: Today at 11:27:10 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:33:33 am
I was struggling to find regular, clear updates of what's happening with the Ukraine counter-attack but I've come across this guy who does ~5 minute daily updates that cover what went on the previous day in a really concise manner. It really helps to get an idea of what's happening on the ground and how much ground is being gained/lose in context of the entire country. He's pro-Ukraine but from the few videos I've watched seems to readily admit when an attack fails.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg</a>

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:51:17 am
I´m seeing all sorts of conflicting reports, but I haven´t seen anything yet backing up that its a full blown rout from Kerson. Most are saying they have pushed about 15kms towards Kherson - but some are claiming its an organised Russian withdrawal (which based off everything so far would be a first....) and some are saying its a full blown panicked rout. Suppose only those on the ground will really know....

Has anyone got any links?

This chap was recommended. Ukraine's tactics seem to be bypass the strong points, press the line until it collapses, and then see if the Russians abandon the strong points rather than let themselves be cut off.

It's a very methodical approach, and probably maximizes the effectiveness of their resources. It's not full proof; as the chap points out, weather has frustrated operations, and there have been local counter attacks. But it seems Russias supply issues prevents them from going on the offensive.

From what we've seen on attacks on the Russian navy, resupply via the sea probably isn't an option, but an evacuation by ship could be a massacre.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10846 on: Today at 01:15:55 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:46:15 am
Will Vlad be able to stomach the humiliation....?

I heard a generous portion of polonium helps with digestion.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10847 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:27:10 am
This chap was recommended. Ukraine's tactics seem to be bypass the strong points, press the line until it collapses, and then see if the Russians abandon the strong points rather than let themselves be cut off.

It's a very methodical approach, and probably maximizes the effectiveness of their resources. It's not full proof; as the chap points out, weather has frustrated operations, and there have been local counter attacks. But it seems Russias supply issues prevents them from going on the offensive.

From what we've seen on attacks on the Russian navy, resupply via the sea probably isn't an option, but an evacuation by ship could be a massacre.

I did watch that video, and it was interesting and explained the situation well. It´s just I didn´t necessarily see the full-scale Kherson collapse and danger of cutting off the Crimean land bridge before Christmas that some are referring to
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10848 on: Today at 02:57:33 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:46:14 pm
I did watch that video, and it was interesting and explained the situation well. It´s just I didn´t necessarily see the full-scale Kherson collapse and danger of cutting off the Crimean land bridge before Christmas that some are referring to

Yeah, I was just  using that video to share the guy's channel. I'm waiting to see if he covers it, as I'm having the same trouble as you, squaring these collapse reports with his analysis.  :thumbup
Lone Star Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10849 on: Today at 04:23:39 pm
Between the chaos of war and PR on both sides, most updates of what is happening will be somewhat delayed and/or won't paint the full picture. And that's a good thing, real time updates of the war endanger Ukrainian troops. Just the other day, the official Ukrainian defense account tweeted out that what are essentially live updates need to stop, as it could end up in the wrong hands and give the Russians a clearer picture of what's happening.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10850 on: Today at 04:54:23 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:23:39 pm
Between the chaos of war and PR on both sides, most updates of what is happening will be somewhat delayed and/or won't paint the full picture. And that's a good thing, real time updates of the war endanger Ukrainian troops. Just the other day, the official Ukrainian defense account tweeted out that what are essentially live updates need to stop, as it could end up in the wrong hands and give the Russians a clearer picture of what's happening.

Also true, and something I do frequently think looking at all the twitter commentators posting satellite images and geolocating photos and video footage etc.

Think how tightly sensitive information in the Second World War was censored in comparison to this. Now anyone can hop on the internet and start beaming updates around the world (some probably well informed and some with dubious sources).

We have all become so used to the 24-hour news cycle that we can´t handle not knowing. Especially a war with the stakes this high, and with knock on effects for all of us. On the other hand I also have the uncomfortable feeling that it at least partly amounts to war as entertainment, at least on some level. Yet I am as guilty as anyone for going after these updates. 

However, you would think it also posits plenty of opportunity for deliberate misinformation and psyops by both Russia and Ukraine. I am sure Ukraine was more than happy with people beaming out stuff about Kherson, knowing it was a useful distraction for what actually about to unfold in Kharkiv.

The 21st Century eh!!
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10851 on: Today at 05:08:35 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:54:23 pm
Also true, and something I do frequently think looking at all the twitter commentators posting satellite images and geolocating photos and video footage etc.

Think how tightly sensitive information in the Second World War was censored in comparison to this. Now anyone can hop on the internet and start beaming updates around the world (some probably well informed and some with dubious sources).

We have all become so used to the 24-hour news cycle that we can´t handle not knowing. Especially a war with the stakes this high, and with knock on effects for all of us. On the other hand I also have the uncomfortable feeling that it at least partly amounts to war as entertainment, at least on some level. Yet I am as guilty as anyone for going after these updates. 

However, you would think it also posits plenty of opportunity for deliberate misinformation and psyops by both Russia and Ukraine. I am sure Ukraine was more than happy with people beaming out stuff about Kherson, knowing it was a useful distraction for what actually about to unfold in Kharkiv.

The 21st Century eh!!

Its pretty clear Ukraine is winning the PR and recon battle. The adaptation and flexibility in the use of their own and outside sourced recognisance is now miles ahead of the Russian's own efforts.

The Russian troops on the ground will surely have access to social media, media of all kinds, and I wonder how much that has effected their moral?
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10852 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:54:23 pm
Also true, and something I do frequently think looking at all the twitter commentators posting satellite images and geolocating photos and video footage etc.

Think how tightly sensitive information in the Second World War was censored in comparison to this. Now anyone can hop on the internet and start beaming updates around the world (some probably well informed and some with dubious sources).

We have all become so used to the 24-hour news cycle that we can´t handle not knowing. Especially a war with the stakes this high, and with knock on effects for all of us. On the other hand I also have the uncomfortable feeling that it at least partly amounts to war as entertainment, at least on some level. Yet I am as guilty as anyone for going after these updates. 

However, you would think it also posits plenty of opportunity for deliberate misinformation and psyops by both Russia and Ukraine. I am sure Ukraine was more than happy with people beaming out stuff about Kherson, knowing it was a useful distraction for what actually about to unfold in Kharkiv.

The 21st Century eh!!

Agreed! People are too smart for their own good. They feel entitled to know what's going on. Imagine that attitude during WW2?  By necessity, war requires secrecy, and yes, sometimes lying to your people.

The specifics can be analysed when the dust is settled. For now I'm happy with the broad brushstrokes describing Ukrainian progress.

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10853 on: Today at 06:30:24 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 05:08:35 pm
Its pretty clear Ukraine is winning the PR and recon battle. The adaptation and flexibility in the use of their own and outside sourced recognisance is now miles ahead of the Russian's own efforts.

The Russian troops on the ground will surely have access to social media, media of all kinds, and I wonder how much that has effected their moral?

Don't be too sure on that. If there's one thing Russia still excels at, it's censorship. But Russia does struggle to adapt to the unexpected, and i reckon they are intransigent in the outlook. I think history bears that out if you look at the early days of Operation Barbarossa and Afghanistan.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10854 on: Today at 06:45:06 pm
I will tell you, one type of political animal I find truly vile at this moment in time, are those who lean so far "left" that anything the West does and says is a lie, and anyone against the West is a hero.

I am seeing way too much "progressive and liberal* support of the actions of Putin, peddling the line that Ukraine are Nazi's, that Nato started the war, and Putin is a socialist anti west hero for the age. Same people deny the Uighur genocide as Western Propaganda and promote China as a paradise. Same people say Putin and China are saving Africa, out of a sense of moral conscious.

I honestly find it sickening and backwards that so called progressives ignore or forget actual progressive ideals, and instead just religiously support anti-western standpoints as to support tyrannical dictators and deny genocides.

Same people even claim Stalin and Mao to be heroes.

And just like your alt-right weirdos, the same idiots will dismiss any argument you make agaisnt them as fake western propoganda and call those who disagree with them bootlickers

These people who spread Putin's message in the name a vile, idiotic, bottom feeders in my view, and incredibly dangerous
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10855 on: Today at 08:00:48 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:45:06 pm
I will tell you, one type of political animal I find truly vile at this moment in time, are those who lean so far "left" that anything the West does and says is a lie, and anyone against the West is a hero.

I am seeing way too much "progressive and liberal* support of the actions of Putin, peddling the line that Ukraine are Nazi's, that Nato started the war, and Putin is a socialist anti west hero for the age. Same people deny the Uighur genocide as Western Propaganda and promote China as a paradise. Same people say Putin and China are saving Africa, out of a sense of moral conscious.
What happened with that Stop the War fringe meeting at the Labour Party conference?

* A quick search turned up this example of utter shite:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EWFUPEhgxiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EWFUPEhgxiA</a>
Quote
Same people even claim Stalin and Mao to be [a] heroes.
Of course, there's this gem of insanity:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uB4o5n2EGyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uB4o5n2EGyA</a>
Quote
These people who spread Putin's message in the name a vile, idiotic, bottom feeders in my view, and incredibly dangerous
Talking of that...

Here we go. Corbyn parses his words, but it is still de facto support for Putin. Putin and Russia are the aggressors, and they must be driven out. You cannot reason with Putin, else there would have been no invasion in the first place. Putin only understands strength; any display of weakness will be exploited by him. It is a transparent reality which lost upon some people.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3y0AwwjiLps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3y0AwwjiLps</a>
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10856 on: Today at 08:14:11 pm
Is it too much of a stretch to say Diane Abbot is the Liz Truss of the Labour Party? I don't want to derail the thread...
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10857 on: Today at 08:24:46 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:14:11 pm
Is it too much of a stretch to say Diane Abbot is the Liz Truss of the Labour Party? I don't want to derail the thread...
A little bit. But maybe only because she is not PM is unlikely to be.*

* I'd say never will be PM, but 'never' seems to have lost all meaning these days. We seem to now inhabit a universe where cause and effect is broken.
TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10858 on: Today at 08:27:15 pm
Id say you were derailing the wrong thread!
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10859 on: Today at 08:28:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:15 pm
Id say you were derailing the wrong thread!
:D
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10860 on: Today at 09:43:39 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:45:06 pm
I will tell you, one type of political animal I find truly vile at this moment in time, are those who lean so far "left" that anything the West does and says is a lie, and anyone against the West is a hero.

Look on the bright side. This phenomenon was far worse a few years back. So many of their favourite causes are now either defeated or on the back foot. Venezuela is a basket case. Iran is showing the world how to attack and murder women. Russia's imperialist ambitions are grinding to a halt in Ukraine. All three of these regimes used to host Tv shows by members of the British Hard Left. I don't think they do now. Plus they've lost control of the Labour party.
AndyInVA

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10861 on: Today at 10:15:24 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:30:24 pm
Don't be too sure on that. If there's one thing Russia still excels at, it's censorship. But Russia does struggle to adapt to the unexpected, and i reckon they are intransigent in the outlook. I think history bears that out if you look at the early days of Operation Barbarossa and Afghanistan.

I wonder how moot local intelligence is between Russia and Ukraine's friends in the US.

At the start Biden said he didn't want to provide Ukraine with accurate satellite information as he didn't feel it was a good idea to piss off the Russians too much. Then he changed after some of the atrocities and went all in. I would have to imagine that Ukraine is being fed accurate up to date satellite and signals intelligence and I have to imagine Russia is using similar resources. The downside being Russia is struggling to fight in the field and so information is limited to setting targets for artillery or aircraft.

I don't see that any of the youtube videos really affect anything as they only show what is happening. The big threat being what is about to happen. I have not seen any reports of that kind of intelligence leak, but again, both sides must have up to date photos showing most military build ups and staging areas etc.
Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10862 on: Today at 10:20:12 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:45:06 pm
I am seeing way too much "progressive and liberal* support of the actions of Putin

These people might define themselves as left wing, but there is nothing remotely progressive or liberal about them, on this matter or many others.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10863 on: Today at 10:23:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:15 pm
Id say you were derailing the wrong thread!

Now that's a gift! ;D
Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10864 on: Today at 10:23:59 pm
Mike Martin on Twitter provides very good tactical overviews of the current situation.

He's fairly bullish on Ukraine's prospects at this point.

https://twitter.com/ThreshedThought/status/1577760535415730176
AndyInVA

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10865 on: Today at 10:35:12 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:23:59 pm
Mike Martin on Twitter provides very good tactical overviews of the current situation.

He's fairly bullish on Ukraine's prospects at this point.

https://twitter.com/ThreshedThought/status/1577760535415730176

https://twitter.com/ThreshedThought/status/1577033853180387328

interesting
