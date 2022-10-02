« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm
« Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm »
Hope he picks a twitter fight with Zelenskyy, he'll ruin his business.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm
« Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:36:58 pm
Elon Musk just went on Twitter to post about Ukraine.
Ukraine-Russia Peace:

- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchevs mistake).

- Water supply to Crimea assured.

- Ukraine remains neutral.
Pretty irresponsible of him, to be honest. I think the companies he has brought into this world are pretty remarkable, but with his character I really cant get onside with. Hes gone off even more into the deep end ever since he became a MAGA supporter too.
Musk really is a monumental twat.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 09:05:08 pm
« Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 09:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:13:21 pm
Rich person in thinking he has all the answers shocker.

If Putin tells him to shove it, will Elon label him a pedo as well?
That was fucking astonishing behaviour, even for Musk. I still cannot believe the target of Musk's childish invective lost his defamation case.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
« Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:05:08 pm
That was fucking astonishing behaviour, even for Musk. I still cannot believe the target of Musk's childish invective lost his defamation case.

Easy. Musk is rich and famous.

KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10804 on: Today at 08:50:23 am
« Reply #10804 on: Today at 08:50:23 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm
Pretty irresponsible of him, to be honest. I think the companies he has brought into this world are pretty remarkable, but with his character I really cant get onside with. Hes gone off even more into the deep end ever since he became a MAGA supporter too.

Musk really is a monumental twat.

What is it with these people with rich daddies somehow thinking that makes them geniuses? The world is being fucked by them.

As they say in the States: "born on third base, think they hit a triple".
Andy82lfc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10805 on: Today at 08:58:09 am
« Reply #10805 on: Today at 08:58:09 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:50:23 am
What is it with these people with rich daddies somehow thinking that makes them geniuses? The world is being fucked by them.

As they say in the States: "born on third base, think they hit a triple".

Doesnt help with all the many influencers and dickheads inflating his ego as some kind of super genius every 5 minutes so they can leech off his posts and comments. He clearly believes it all.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10806 on: Today at 09:18:23 am
« Reply #10806 on: Today at 09:18:23 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:58:09 am
Doesnt help with all the many influencers and dickheads inflating his ego as some kind of super genius every 5 minutes so they can leech off his posts and comments. He clearly believes it all.

That's what I hate. Too many people, some of them quite clever, turning a blind eye to the fact he's a complete dickhead soley because of SpaceX - as if he's Tony Fucking Stark doing all the work himself with a hologram in a log cabin someplace.

It's Spacewashing. He uses Starship to launder his image.
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10807 on: Today at 09:29:20 am
« Reply #10807 on: Today at 09:29:20 am »
Fair play to Zelensky for calling Musk out.  It's not a surprise - he's called out bigger and badder people in the recent past - but still good he did it rather than "rising above it".

I've never liked Musk and deactivated my Twitter account when it looked like he might buy it.  Of all his childish bollocks though this must be right at the top.  Hopefully it will open a few more eyes to what a twat he is but Asperger's is used to excuse away a lot of his behaviour and tech bros adore him blindly.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10808 on: Today at 09:33:33 am
« Reply #10808 on: Today at 09:33:33 am »
I was struggling to find regular, clear updates of what's happening with the Ukraine counter-attack but I've come across this guy who does ~5 minute daily updates that cover what went on the previous day in a really concise manner. It really helps to get an idea of what's happening on the ground and how much ground is being gained/lose in context of the entire country. He's pro-Ukraine but from the few videos I've watched seems to readily admit when an attack fails.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg</a>
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10809 on: Today at 09:40:04 am
« Reply #10809 on: Today at 09:40:04 am »
What pisses me off most about Spaceboy's comments is the utter failure to understand (or worse deliberate decision to ignore) exactly what Ukraine is fighting against. This isn't some country structured upon rules and regulations, they can't be reasoned with or held accountable by treaties and signatures. Ukraine already has treaties and signatures - Russia wiped their behind with them and attacked anyway. This is a despotic regime that was feeding itself and it's people on Ilyin's christian fascism for years - they are saturated to the brim and they must do what the book tells them - wage war. There is no negotiating, no stopping them - only postoponing or embracing the fight. And it is our fight as well. All of us in what they label 'West'. It is us Putin is fighting against, our freedoms and hard fought liberties he wants to annihilate.

So when fucking Spaceboy, who made his fortune sucking the generous tit of capitalism built on those freedoms, wishes to end the war and come to terms, he is only doing what many western leaders have already done in the past decade - turn a blind eye to what Russia is. There is no exit ramp, there can be none. Only end to this is to kick them out of Ukraine and raise a new iron curtain to protect us. That or mutual annihilation.

So fuck you Elon Musk.
KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10810 on: Today at 09:42:16 am
« Reply #10810 on: Today at 09:42:16 am »


What is the big picture story on why the Russians were so easy to pushback?

-Inventive Ukrainian military strategy?
-Low morale/poor leadership of Russian troops?
-Supply lines cut?

A bit of everything?


I remember the Iran/Iraq war from when i was a kid, i thought that this might turn out the same way. Hopefully not.
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10811 on: Today at 09:42:47 am
« Reply #10811 on: Today at 09:42:47 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:33:33 am
I was struggling to find regular, clear updates of what's happening with the Ukraine counter-attack but I've come across this guy who does ~5 minute daily updates that cover what went on the previous day in a really concise manner. It really helps to get an idea of what's happening on the ground and how much ground is being gained/lose in context of the entire country. He's pro-Ukraine but from the few videos I've watched seems to readily admit when an attack fails.

...
Thanks Schmidt - that was really useful.  I've subscribed.

I find the BBC map useful to a point with it's shading of areas held by each side and gains/losses but there's nowhere near as much context as that Youtuber provides.

It seems like the wet weather that arguably stopped Russia taking control of much more of Ukraine with its initial push is now going to slow down Ukraine's efforts to reclaim that land.  I guess from a Russian perspective though losing a few towns each day is like death by a thousand cuts so likely to trigger some kind of extreme response.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10812 on: Today at 09:50:06 am
« Reply #10812 on: Today at 09:50:06 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:42:16 am

What is the big picture story on why the Russians were so easy to pushback?

-Inventive Ukrainian military strategy?
-Low morale/poor leadership of Russian troops?
-Supply lines cut?

A bit of everything?


I remember the Iran/Iraq war from when i was a kid, i thought that this might turn out the same way. Hopefully not.

It sounds like a lot of Russian soldiers are low on ammo, fuel and food. A lot of them probably should have fallen back to resupply sooner but it sounds like their leaders have refused to allow them to retreat until it's too late, resulting in a lot of desperate last minute failed attempts to evacuate. In the rare cases where a position is well supplied and fortified, the Ukrainians hit other weak points first until the stronger position can eventually be attacked from two or more sides, and it folds.

Russia's main strength seems to be using artillery to shell anything they can, but Ukraine are too mobile and unpredictable for it to make much difference.
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10813 on: Today at 09:53:07 am
« Reply #10813 on: Today at 09:53:07 am »
I've probably asked this before but what is it in the Russian psyche or history that's made them so insecure and paranoid that everyone's out to get them?
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10814 on: Today at 10:04:19 am
« Reply #10814 on: Today at 10:04:19 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:53:07 am
I've probably asked this before but what is it in the Russian psyche or history that's made them so insecure and paranoid that everyone's out to get them?

I can't recommend enough Timothy Snyder's 'Road to Unfreedom'.
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10815 on: Today at 10:12:26 am
« Reply #10815 on: Today at 10:12:26 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:04:19 am
I can't recommend enough Timothy Snyder's 'Road to Unfreedom'.

Thanks for that mate 👍
KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10816 on: Today at 10:15:38 am
« Reply #10816 on: Today at 10:15:38 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:50:06 am
It sounds like a lot of Russian soldiers are low on ammo, fuel and food. A lot of them probably should have fallen back to resupply sooner but it sounds like their leaders have refused to allow them to retreat until it's too late, resulting in a lot of desperate last minute failed attempts to evacuate. In the rare cases where a position is well supplied and fortified, the Ukrainians hit other weak points first until the stronger position can eventually be attacked from two or more sides, and it folds.

Russia's main strength seems to be using artillery to shell anything they can, but Ukraine are too mobile and unpredictable for it to make much difference.

Thanks, Schmidt.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10817 on: Today at 10:43:32 am
« Reply #10817 on: Today at 10:43:32 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:53:07 am
I've probably asked this before but what is it in the Russian psyche or history that's made them so insecure and paranoid that everyone's out to get them?

I always thought that the Mongol invasion and occupation had a lot to do with it, although in more recent times Napoleon and Hitler can only have reinforced that paranoia.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10818 on: Today at 10:46:32 am
« Reply #10818 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:05:08 pm
That was fucking astonishing behaviour, even for Musk. I still cannot believe the target of Musk's childish invective lost his defamation case.

I agree.

I guess that is what huge amounts of money can buy.

There's no way either of us would've won that case.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10819 on: Today at 10:47:30 am
« Reply #10819 on: Today at 10:47:30 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:04:19 am
I can't recommend enough Timothy Snyder's 'Road to Unfreedom'.

Some of those criticisms from conservatives about the book have certainly aged well.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Road_to_Unfreedom
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10820 on: Today at 10:47:40 am
« Reply #10820 on: Today at 10:47:40 am »
Ever seen Ted Cruz or some other right wing jerk get dismantled by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel on twitter? Zelensky's a comedian by trade and is arguably the most popular man on planet Earth right now. Musk tangles with him at his peril.

As for Russia's military failures, I shared this a few weeks back. It gives a broad overview for the layman:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=58DSa6TZ0YM

Short version of the video's conclusions - bad communications prevented proper coordination between different units, vehicles and military branches, which in turn made complicated tactical maneuvers essentially impossible. Throw in bad logistical support and outright corruption at the procurement level and you're left with an accident waiting to happen.

Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10821 on: Today at 10:49:07 am
« Reply #10821 on: Today at 10:49:07 am »
Musk is an absolute a-hole! 
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10822 on: Today at 11:05:58 am
« Reply #10822 on: Today at 11:05:58 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:43:32 am
I always thought that the Mongol invasion and occupation had a lot to do with it, although in more recent times Napoleon and Hitler can only have reinforced that paranoia.

Was that Genghis' mob centuries ago?  I can understand the more recent Hitler issues but 800 years ago?  Talk about holding a grudge 😂
Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10823 on: Today at 11:06:37 am
« Reply #10823 on: Today at 11:06:37 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:43:32 am
I always thought that the Mongol invasion and occupation had a lot to do with it, although in more recent times Napoleon and Hitler can only have reinforced that paranoia.
The Great European Plain played some historic role, I think - with it being largely flat and traversable and broad, requiring the entirety of the current Russian border to be guarded against invasion. Been suggested as one of the reasons why they often try to occupy Poland, as that's where it's at it's narrowest.

I won't pretend to know, but that's the view of Tim Marshall who wrote a popular book called Prisoners of Geography that featured some of this.
Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10824 on: Today at 11:24:28 am
« Reply #10824 on: Today at 11:24:28 am »
I have just seem Musk's suggestions. What ill informed fucking nonsense. He boils my piss. UN monitored elections in areas where large swathes of ukranians have no doubt left due to russian occupation. I can see the flaw in this already. What a monumental dick head
didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10825 on: Today at 11:34:23 am
« Reply #10825 on: Today at 11:34:23 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:04:19 am
I can't recommend enough Timothy Snyder's 'Road to Unfreedom'.

Seconded.  Terrific read and looking more prophetic by the day.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10826 on: Today at 11:48:25 am
« Reply #10826 on: Today at 11:48:25 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:24:28 am
I have just seem Musk's suggestions. What ill informed fucking nonsense. He boils my piss. UN monitored elections in areas where large swathes of ukranians have no doubt left due to russian occupation. I can see the flaw in this already. What a monumental dick head
His ego is both boundless and shallow. And from what I can see, his fan base tends far-Right and disaffected, and/or those with personality disorders. All his bullet points are nonsense:
Ukraine-Russia Peace:

- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

As you suggest, Qston, much of the population have fled - leaving a highly unrepresentative Russia-supporting population behind.

- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchevs mistake).

Crimea has been part of Ukraine since 1954. The vast majority of its citizens grew up as Ukrainians and consider themselves as Ukrainians. Further, Russia is a basket-case of a country - who would wish to be part of that?

- Water supply to Crimea assured.

As part of Ukraine, the water supply will be assured.

- Ukraine remains neutral.

Does not Ukraine possess agency? This is the same old bollocks of large, more powerful nations (and rich arse holes) considering other nations as mere pawns. If Ukraine wishes to join NATO and/or the EU, this is their concern, not Musk's.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10827 on: Today at 12:59:21 pm
« Reply #10827 on: Today at 12:59:21 pm »
Musk is probably worried that Ukraine's resistance will "force" Putin to nuke the planet before he can escape to Mars.
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10828 on: Today at 01:41:30 pm
« Reply #10828 on: Today at 01:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
Easy. Musk is rich and famous.



Without wanting to digress from the seriousness of whats happening in the Ukraine, this is a pretty good piece on the how frivolous people like Musk see the world. Everything is an easy fix.

What Elon Musks texts tell us about men, money and power.

https://amp.brisbanetimes.com.au/business/entrepreneurship/what-elon-musk-s-texts-tell-us-about-men-money-and-power-20221002-p5bmil.html
Ray K

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10829 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm
« Reply #10829 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:04:19 am
I can't recommend enough Timothy Snyder's 'Road to Unfreedom'.
99p in the Amazon Kindle store today. Thanks for the recommends, folks.
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10830 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm
« Reply #10830 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm »
Most welcome.
I read it long before this whole shit started and have been re-reading it again now.
It's mesmerising.

Same as for you, it was suggested by someone on this forum.
#blessrawk
Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10831 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm
« Reply #10831 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:16:51 pm
99p in the Amazon Kindle store today. Thanks for the recommends, folks.

I have managed to locate a paper copy* on ebay so thanks from me as well for the recommendation

(* I refuse to use a kindle because I am a luddite and prefer paper books, much to the annoyance of my wife)
Max_powers

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10832 on: Today at 05:12:11 pm
« Reply #10832 on: Today at 05:12:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:53:07 am
I've probably asked this before but what is it in the Russian psyche or history that's made them so insecure and paranoid that everyone's out to get them?

Well, Putin is ex-KGB and most Russians have been bombarded with conspiracy-laden state propaganda for the past decade or so.

During the cold war, I wouldn't say Russians were any more paranoid than say Americans. Even now many do see through the BS but are too apathetic or scared to do anything about it.
TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10833 on: Today at 10:58:09 pm
« Reply #10833 on: Today at 10:58:09 pm »
Speculation around tonight that Russia will pretty much have to abandon the Crimea as they have no way of defending it. 

Ukraine seem to have cut their forces in half 

And if they lose Crimea, thats a huge huge thing..


west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10834 on: Today at 11:03:31 pm
« Reply #10834 on: Today at 11:03:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:58:09 pm
Speculation around tonight that Russia will pretty much have to abandon the Crimea as they have no way of defending it. 

Ukraine seem to have cut their forces in half 

And if they lose Crimea, thats a huge huge thing..




The Ukrainians are obviously making advances but taking Crimea seems like a bit of a leap
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10835 on: Today at 11:04:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:58:09 pm
Speculation around tonight that Russia will pretty much have to abandon the Crimea as they have no way of defending it. 

Ukraine seem to have cut their forces in half 

And if they lose Crimea, thats a huge huge thing..

Ukraine are doing the same thing over and over, poking at the Russian line, exploiting a weak spot, then using it to pincer other positions and mopping up. Russia don't seem to have an answer and Ukraine seem to be so good at it now I'd be surprised if they were taking many losses.
Online stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10836 on: Today at 11:05:44 pm »
Surely, that would also be a huge hit for Putin domestically. I mean, he started a war to gain territory, but ended up losing territory they had since 2014. Add to that the humiliation for Russia by Putin exposing how shite and corrupt their military is. And finally, due to sanctions they're also in a position where it would take them decades to become as strong again as they were before the war (not that things were going well for them then). I don't care what kind of power Putin has and how much people have been influenced by propanda, but people around him have to realise that the country is going to the gutter with Putin at the helm. They've profitted personally from the whole mob thing Putin created, but once the mob boss starts losing the plot and steers the organisation from one disaster to the next (costing everybody money and whatever they have), surely it's time to get rid of the guy...
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10837 on: Today at 11:08:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:03:31 pm
The Ukrainians are obviously making advances but taking Crimea seems like a bit of a leap
It seems that in splitting the Russian forces, the Crimea will essentially be cut off.
Online darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10838 on: Today at 11:40:49 pm »
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10839 on: Today at 11:47:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:03:31 pm
The Ukrainians are obviously making advances but taking Crimea seems like a bit of a leap
Might be a best case scenario, but if they can take Kherson then they can reach the sea of Azov.  That would mean that the land bridge to Crimea would be cut, and they could destroy the Kerch Bridge.  That would make Crimea unreachable and would also mean no access to clean water.

They might leave the bridge intact though as a line of retreat for the Russians.
