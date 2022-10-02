What pisses me off most about Spaceboy's comments is the utter failure to understand (or worse deliberate decision to ignore) exactly what Ukraine is fighting against. This isn't some country structured upon rules and regulations, they can't be reasoned with or held accountable by treaties and signatures. Ukraine already has treaties and signatures - Russia wiped their behind with them and attacked anyway. This is a despotic regime that was feeding itself and it's people on Ilyin's christian fascism for years - they are saturated to the brim and they must do what the book tells them - wage war. There is no negotiating, no stopping them - only postoponing or embracing the fight. And it is our fight as well. All of us in what they label 'West'. It is us Putin is fighting against, our freedoms and hard fought liberties he wants to annihilate.



So when fucking Spaceboy, who made his fortune sucking the generous tit of capitalism built on those freedoms, wishes to end the war and come to terms, he is only doing what many western leaders have already done in the past decade - turn a blind eye to what Russia is. There is no exit ramp, there can be none. Only end to this is to kick them out of Ukraine and raise a new iron curtain to protect us. That or mutual annihilation.



So fuck you Elon Musk.