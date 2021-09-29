« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm
Hope he picks a twitter fight with Zelenskyy, he'll ruin his business.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:36:58 pm
Elon Musk just went on Twitter to post about Ukraine.
Ukraine-Russia Peace:

- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchevs mistake).

- Water supply to Crimea assured.

- Ukraine remains neutral.
Pretty irresponsible of him, to be honest. I think the companies he has brought into this world are pretty remarkable, but with his character I really cant get onside with. Hes gone off even more into the deep end ever since he became a MAGA supporter too.
Musk really is a monumental twat.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 09:05:08 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:13:21 pm
Rich person in thinking he has all the answers shocker.

If Putin tells him to shove it, will Elon label him a pedo as well?
That was fucking astonishing behaviour, even for Musk. I still cannot believe the target of Musk's childish invective lost his defamation case.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:05:08 pm
That was fucking astonishing behaviour, even for Musk. I still cannot believe the target of Musk's childish invective lost his defamation case.

Easy. Musk is rich and famous.

KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10804 on: Today at 08:50:23 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm
Pretty irresponsible of him, to be honest. I think the companies he has brought into this world are pretty remarkable, but with his character I really cant get onside with. Hes gone off even more into the deep end ever since he became a MAGA supporter too.

Simples!

Musk really is a monumental twat.

What is it with these people with rich daddies somehow thinking that makes them geniuses? The world is being fucked by them.

As they say in the States: "born on third base, think they hit a triple".
Andy82lfc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10805 on: Today at 08:58:09 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:50:23 am
What is it with these people with rich daddies somehow thinking that makes them geniuses? The world is being fucked by them.

As they say in the States: "born on third base, think they hit a triple".

Doesnt help with all the many influencers and dickheads inflating his ego as some kind of super genius every 5 minutes so they can leech off his posts and comments. He clearly believes it all.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10806 on: Today at 09:18:23 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:58:09 am
Doesnt help with all the many influencers and dickheads inflating his ego as some kind of super genius every 5 minutes so they can leech off his posts and comments. He clearly believes it all.

That's what I hate. Too many people, some of them quite clever, turning a blind eye to the fact he's a complete dickhead soley because of SpaceX - as if he's Tony Fucking Stark doing all the work himself with a hologram in a log cabin someplace.

It's Spacewashing. He uses Starship to launder his image.
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10807 on: Today at 09:29:20 am
Fair play to Zelensky for calling Musk out.  It's not a surprise - he's called out bigger and badder people in the recent past - but still good he did it rather than "rising above it".

I've never liked Musk and deactivated my Twitter account when it looked like he might buy it.  Of all his childish bollocks though this must be right at the top.  Hopefully it will open a few more eyes to what a twat he is but Asperger's is used to excuse away a lot of his behaviour and tech bros adore him blindly.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10808 on: Today at 09:33:33 am
I was struggling to find regular, clear updates of what's happening with the Ukraine counter-attack but I've come across this guy who does ~5 minute daily updates that cover what went on the previous day in a really concise manner. It really helps to get an idea of what's happening on the ground and how much ground is being gained/lose in context of the entire country. He's pro-Ukraine but from the few videos I've watched seems to readily admit when an attack fails.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg</a>
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10809 on: Today at 09:40:04 am
What pisses me off most about Spaceboy's comments is the utter failure to understand (or worse deliberate decision to ignore) exactly what Ukraine is fighting against. This isn't some country structured upon rules and regulations, they can't be reasoned with or held accountable by treaties and signatures. Ukraine already has treaties and signatures - Russia wiped their behind with them and attacked anyway. This is a despotic regime that was feeding itself and it's people on Ilyin's christian fascism for years - they are saturated to the brim and they must do what the book tells them - wage war. There is no negotiating, no stopping them - only postoponing or embracing the fight. And it is our fight as well. All of us in what they label 'West'. It is us Putin is fighting against, our freedoms and hard fought liberties he wants to annihilate.

So when fucking Spaceboy, who made his fortune sucking the generous tit of capitalism built on those freedoms, wishes to end the war and come to terms, he is only doing what many western leaders have already done in the past decade - turn a blind eye to what Russia is. There is no exit ramp, there can be none. Only end to this is to kick them out of Ukraine and raise a new iron curtain to protect us. That or mutual annihilation.

So fuck you Elon Musk.
KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10810 on: Today at 09:42:16 am


What is the big picture story on why the Russians were so easy to pushback?

-Inventive Ukrainian military strategy?
-Low morale/poor leadership of Russian troops?
-Supply lines cut?

A bit of everything?


I remember the Iran/Iraq war from when i was a kid, i thought that this might turn out the same way. Hopefully not.
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10811 on: Today at 09:42:47 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:33:33 am
I was struggling to find regular, clear updates of what's happening with the Ukraine counter-attack but I've come across this guy who does ~5 minute daily updates that cover what went on the previous day in a really concise manner. It really helps to get an idea of what's happening on the ground and how much ground is being gained/lose in context of the entire country. He's pro-Ukraine but from the few videos I've watched seems to readily admit when an attack fails.

...
Thanks Schmidt - that was really useful.  I've subscribed.

I find the BBC map useful to a point with it's shading of areas held by each side and gains/losses but there's nowhere near as much context as that Youtuber provides.

It seems like the wet weather that arguably stopped Russia taking control of much more of Ukraine with its initial push is now going to slow down Ukraine's efforts to reclaim that land.  I guess from a Russian perspective though losing a few towns each day is like death by a thousand cuts so likely to trigger some kind of extreme response.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10812 on: Today at 09:50:06 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:42:16 am

What is the big picture story on why the Russians were so easy to pushback?

-Inventive Ukrainian military strategy?
-Low morale/poor leadership of Russian troops?
-Supply lines cut?

A bit of everything?


I remember the Iran/Iraq war from when i was a kid, i thought that this might turn out the same way. Hopefully not.

It sounds like a lot of Russian soldiers are low on ammo, fuel and food. A lot of them probably should have fallen back to resupply sooner but it sounds like their leaders have refused to allow them to retreat until it's too late, resulting in a lot of desperate last minute failed attempts to evacuate. In the rare cases where a position is well supplied and fortified, the Ukrainians hit other weak points first until the stronger position can eventually be attacked from two or more sides, and it folds.

Russia's main strength seems to be using artillery to shell anything they can, but Ukraine are too mobile and unpredictable for it to make much difference.
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10813 on: Today at 09:53:07 am
I've probably asked this before but what is it in the Russian psyche or history that's made them so insecure and paranoid that everyone's out to get them?
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10814 on: Today at 10:04:19 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:53:07 am
I've probably asked this before but what is it in the Russian psyche or history that's made them so insecure and paranoid that everyone's out to get them?

I can't recommend enough Timothy Snyder's 'Road to Unfreedom'.
