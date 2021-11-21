The amazing thing about all this is that, in a way, Elon Musk (like him or not) has prevented an escalation so far to this war, by building Starlink in such a short period of time. Not only has the satellite linkage proved extremely useful to the Ukrainian military, it's also prevented the use of biological and chemical weapons by denying the Russians the ability to deny culpability. Live updates from the war, in places like Mariupol for example, allowed an unprecedented amount of information from the front lines to get out, which makes denying atrocities that much harder.
In a way, I think Starlink has to have been the most vital infrastructure the Ukrainians have in their arsenal, much more than any of the Western weapons have proven to be.