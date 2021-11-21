I agree with all the points raised above about there being no benefit to Russia/Putin using a nuclear weapon. My concern remains that all these arguments are based on logic - correctly - but that Putin seems to have lost sense of what is logical, not least by his invasion in the first place. He is becoming increasingly cornered and that makes his decision making likely all the more erratic.



How does 'the west'/NATO even respond to it if it happens ? I have seen the article quoting Patreus, and various others voicing a similar opinion, again all logical The worry has to be that even with a conventional response won`t that automatically cause a rapid escalation to something even more serious ? No doubt NATO countries are working through all possibilities and it must be a nightmare trying to second guess someone who is totally losing a grasp on reality. The hope beyond hope is that there are some saner people in a position within Russia to do something about him - most likely the military.