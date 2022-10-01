No no, the Russian army is not finished. Their military power is still very much intact, the question is whether or not they're being wasted away in Ukraine on some questionable military tactics, while other areas of the Russian federation become entangled in conflict. You can see now even the likes of Tokayev in Kazakhstan goading Putin on with impunity. As you say, they are being stretched thin, and if the Ukrainians managed to write off more of the Russian forces, the less likely Putin will be able to hold onto power on the periphery.



Around 20,000 men are being encircled as we speak in Lyman, with the Russian escape being limited to a two lane road to the east. The Ukrainians won't stop because Putin says the areas have been annexed, nothing will change for them. This is just another piece of Putin's 'escalation' that they have had to deal with since the beginning. The speech by Putin is made for Western and domestic audiences only, and no one else.



Reading this adds a new dimension to the nuke threat. Putin may not just use it because he's losing ground in Ukraine - it would be a stark warning to other nations within the federation who might be looking to break away.A lot still depends on "how good" the forces initially deployed in Ukraine were actually supposed to be on paper. There was some top of the line equipment, but most of it seems to have been second string. I always had a mind that the smart thing to do when you have Russia's resources would be to throw your B-team in first and let them grind the enemy down, before deploying your Elite forces to finish them off. But that doesn't take into account Russia's shite handling of logistics, or that NATO would pour equipment into Ukraine to fight the war for them.Based on the current showing, there's no way Putin could effectively attack Poland, or even the Baltic nations, if they have access to the right war materials. They're already committed to too many fronts as it is.