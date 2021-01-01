Predicably the putin fan boy head of chechenya has said the use of a low yield nuclear weapon is probably now justified.
I really fear they may do it after the 4 regions "joined" Russia yesterday which is no doubt setting up some warped legal logic and justification to do it.
If they do then without question china and India will have no choice but to back off supporting that murderous bastard
One would think/hope so.
There's only one real way to look at it as far as I can see, although others here may disagree. If Russia uses nukes in this conflict then there can be no such thing as "neutrality". You have to pick a side, and any side training to claim neutrality should essentially be deemed to be on Russia's side.
I realise that's a very stark, black and white perspective; but if nukes get involved then I don't see room for grey areas.
And if Russia does employ nukes, then what? General NATO mobilisation? An attempt to assassinate Putin before things spiral out of control? Admitting Ukraine to NATO immediately seems the best diplomatic option, but where do we go from there?
Putin is a sick old man who doesn't believe in God or an afterlife. He doesn't care how many people he kills, especially if he has nothing to lose.