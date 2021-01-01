« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 555038 times)

Offline Garrus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 05:34:32 am »
I doubt India has any ambitions to expand westwards into Pakistan. The idea of recreating pre-partition Greater India has always been restricted to a fringe on the far right.

I do wish India had voted against Russia but for practical reasons, having two Russian backed nuclear powers on either side in Pakistan and China (who have already made their own incursions into Indian territory and would be free from Russia directing restraint), an abstention was always going to be the best case scenario.

What the Russians are doing is shameful.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 05:52:50 am »
We are at the point where this c*nt needs to be humiliated - Where's the protests like we saw against the Vietnam and Iraq wars?
Offline Linudden

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 08:03:30 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 05:34:32 am
I doubt India has any ambitions to expand westwards into Pakistan. The idea of recreating pre-partition Greater India has always been restricted to a fringe on the far right.

I do wish India had voted against Russia but for practical reasons, having two Russian backed nuclear powers on either side in Pakistan and China (who have already made their own incursions into Indian territory and would be free from Russia directing restraint), an abstention was always going to be the best case scenario.

What the Russians are doing is shameful.

I don't believe India have ambitions to make significant movements of the border westwards or even swallowing Pakistan up like Putin is trying to do with much of Ukraine, but they would like to get their hands on the Pakistani part of Kashmir down the road. Thus, the Indian government coming out against Russian annexations of Ukrainian territories is going to be difficult to convince them to do.
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 09:29:56 am »
Apparently there are 5K Russian troops now surrounded in Lyman. Their "commanders" refusing to let them retreat/evacuate.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 12:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 05:52:50 am
We are at the point where this c*nt needs to be humiliated - Where's the protests like we saw against the Vietnam and Iraq wars?

For all the oft quoted faults both Britain and America allowed dissent against those wars.

Extremely unlikely in a fascist state like Russia is now.
Offline Circa1892

« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 12:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 05:52:50 am
We are at the point where this c*nt needs to be humiliated - Where's the protests like we saw against the Vietnam and Iraq wars?

In terms of protest - we cant be far away from Stop the War launching protests about Ukrainian aggression against Russian territory
Offline Red Berry

« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 01:10:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:07:35 pm
For all the oft quoted faults both Britain and America allowed dissent against those wars.

Extremely unlikely in a fascist state like Russia is now.

There are no shortage of windows in Russia for protestors to inexplicably fall out of.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 02:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 12:37:52 pm
In terms of protest - we cant be far away from Stop the War launching protests about Ukrainian aggression against Russian territory

NATO backed Ukrainian aggression against Russian territory.

I can see the posters now complete with a smiling Putin patting the head of a photogenic Russian toddler.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10728 on: Yesterday at 04:03:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:07:35 pm
For all the oft quoted faults both Britain and America allowed dissent against those wars.

Extremely unlikely in a fascist state like Russia is now.

I'm talking about people protesting/picketing the Russian embassies around the world, and putting people with questionable links to the Putinist regime in internment, especially if they do the unthinkable.
Offline Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10729 on: Yesterday at 06:53:15 pm »
Predicably the putin fan boy head of chechenya has said the use of a low yield nuclear weapon is probably now justified.

I really fear they may do it after the 4 regions "joined" Russia yesterday which is no doubt setting up some warped legal logic and justification to do it.

If they do then without question china and India will have no choice but to back off supporting that murderous bastard
Offline Red Berry

« Reply #10730 on: Yesterday at 07:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 06:53:15 pm
Predicably the putin fan boy head of chechenya has said the use of a low yield nuclear weapon is probably now justified.

I really fear they may do it after the 4 regions "joined" Russia yesterday which is no doubt setting up some warped legal logic and justification to do it.

If they do then without question china and India will have no choice but to back off supporting that murderous bastard

One would think/hope so.

There's only one real way to look at it as far as I can see, although others here may disagree. If Russia uses nukes in this conflict then there can be no such thing as "neutrality". You have to pick a side, and any side training to claim neutrality should essentially be deemed to be on Russia's side.

I realise that's a very stark, black and white perspective; but if nukes get involved then I don't see room for grey areas.

-----

And if Russia does employ nukes, then what? General NATO mobilisation? An attempt to assassinate Putin before things spiral out of control? Admitting Ukraine to NATO immediately seems the best diplomatic option, but where do we go from there?

Putin is a sick old man who doesn't believe in God or an afterlife. He doesn't care how many people he kills, especially if he has nothing to lose.
Offline Red Berry

« Reply #10731 on: Yesterday at 07:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on September 30, 2022, 05:15:44 pm
No no, the Russian army is not finished. Their military power is still very much intact, the question is whether or not they're being wasted away in Ukraine on some questionable military tactics, while other areas of the Russian federation become entangled in conflict. You can see now even the likes of Tokayev in Kazakhstan goading Putin on with impunity. As you say, they are being stretched thin, and if the Ukrainians managed to write off more of the Russian forces, the less likely Putin will be able to hold onto power on the periphery.

Around 20,000 men are being encircled as we speak in Lyman, with the Russian escape being limited to a two lane road to the east. The Ukrainians won't stop because Putin says the areas have been annexed, nothing will change for them. This is just another piece of Putin's 'escalation' that they have had to deal with since the beginning. The speech by Putin is made for Western and domestic audiences only, and no one else.

Reading this adds a new dimension to the nuke threat. Putin may not just use it because he's losing ground in Ukraine - it would be a stark warning to other nations within the federation who might be looking to break away.

A lot still depends on "how good" the forces initially deployed in Ukraine were actually supposed to be on paper. There was some top of the line equipment, but most of it seems to have been second string. I always had a mind that the smart thing to do when you have Russia's resources would be to throw your B-team in first and let them grind the enemy down, before deploying your Elite forces to finish them off. But that doesn't take into account Russia's shite handling of logistics, or that NATO would pour equipment into Ukraine to fight the war for them.

Based on the current showing, there's no way Putin could effectively attack Poland, or even the Baltic nations, if they have access to the right war materials. They're already committed to too many fronts as it is.
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10732 on: Yesterday at 08:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 06:53:15 pm
Predicably the putin fan boy head of chechenya has said the use of a low yield nuclear weapon is probably now justified.

I really fear they may do it after the 4 regions "joined" Russia yesterday which is no doubt setting up some warped legal logic and justification to do it.

If they do then without question china and India will have no choice but to back off supporting that murderous bastard

It's important to realise (for Putin especially) that the consequences of such an action will not be restricted to a tut-tut by India/China and their withholding of support in UN votes.

NATO's response will be severe, even if not a nuclear response. What's left of Russia's conventional forces will be quickly liquidated, especially their overseas bases, Black Sea fleet and anything left in Ukraine through huge additional arms donations.
Offline Red Berry

« Reply #10733 on: Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm »
If you're Putin, how would you use nukes against Ukraine? 

If you go after their offensive, you risk contaminating territory within your own borders (actual Russian territory, not the recently annexed part of Ukraine), along with your own armed forces.

Where are the arms shipments being delivered?  Could Putin get a tactical nuke into those areas?  Try to cut off Ukraine's supply lines?
Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10734 on: Today at 12:03:48 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:27:58 pm
Putin is a sick old man who doesn't believe in God or an afterlife. He doesn't care how many people he kills, especially if he has nothing to lose.
he's an orthodox christian. and belief in god and or an afterlife isn't a good proxy indicator for 'someone cares/doesn't care what happens on earth after their death'
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10735 on: Today at 12:24:56 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:03:48 am
he's an orthodox christian. and belief in god and or an afterlife isn't a good proxy indicator for 'someone cares/doesn't care what happens on earth after their death'
It is, as you imply, irrelevant. But I seem to recall reading that Putin's 'Christian Orthodox faith' is one of convenience to improve his popularity, developed during his so-called political career.
Offline Red Berry

« Reply #10736 on: Today at 12:38:09 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:03:48 am
he's an orthodox christian. and belief in god and or an afterlife isn't a good proxy indicator for 'someone cares/doesn't care what happens on earth after their death'

I recall Biden meeting Putin and saying, "I looked into his eyes and said to him, 'you don't have a soul'. And he replied, "Then we understand each other."

Stalin had an aircraft circle Moscow for days carrying an image of the Madonna, he was that shit scared he'd lose the city to Hitler. I think we can assume that whatever a Russian leader might state their beliefs as being, we can ignore them.
Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10737 on: Today at 12:43:54 am »
as a staunch atheist i dont know protocol, but shouldn't someone's self-professed religious views be taken on (forgive me) faith? :)

the infallible one, big fran, seems to have a personal relationship with putin, and tries to hang out with him more. and that guy, who i think represents putin's professed god, refuses to criticise putin too.
Online stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10738 on: Today at 12:47:55 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:43:54 am
who i think represents putin's professed god, refuses to criticise putin too.

I think that's because they're old KGB-mates...
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10739 on: Today at 10:12:02 am »
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10740 on: Today at 12:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm
If you're Putin, how would you use nukes against Ukraine? 

If you go after their offensive, you risk contaminating territory within your own borders (actual Russian territory, not the recently annexed part of Ukraine), along with your own armed forces.

Where are the arms shipments being delivered?  Could Putin get a tactical nuke into those areas?  Try to cut off Ukraine's supply lines?

Its hard to predict, put a tactical nuke into a cruise missile or more likely I would imagine a hypersonic missile so it cant be shot down and all of Ukraine is within range. Theres been speculation they might do a demonstration lets say over some empty land or the Black Sea to show everyone what they can do.
