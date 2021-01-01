I doubt India has any ambitions to expand westwards into Pakistan. The idea of recreating pre-partition Greater India has always been restricted to a fringe on the far right.



I do wish India had voted against Russia but for practical reasons, having two Russian backed nuclear powers on either side in Pakistan and China (who have already made their own incursions into Indian territory and would be free from Russia directing restraint), an abstention was always going to be the best case scenario.



What the Russians are doing is shameful.