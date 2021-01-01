« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10720 on: Today at 05:34:32 am
I doubt India has any ambitions to expand westwards into Pakistan. The idea of recreating pre-partition Greater India has always been restricted to a fringe on the far right.

I do wish India had voted against Russia but for practical reasons, having two Russian backed nuclear powers on either side in Pakistan and China (who have already made their own incursions into Indian territory and would be free from Russia directing restraint), an abstention was always going to be the best case scenario.

What the Russians are doing is shameful.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10721 on: Today at 05:52:50 am
We are at the point where this c*nt needs to be humiliated - Where's the protests like we saw against the Vietnam and Iraq wars?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10722 on: Today at 08:03:30 am
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:34:32 am
I doubt India has any ambitions to expand westwards into Pakistan. The idea of recreating pre-partition Greater India has always been restricted to a fringe on the far right.

I do wish India had voted against Russia but for practical reasons, having two Russian backed nuclear powers on either side in Pakistan and China (who have already made their own incursions into Indian territory and would be free from Russia directing restraint), an abstention was always going to be the best case scenario.

What the Russians are doing is shameful.

I don't believe India have ambitions to make significant movements of the border westwards or even swallowing Pakistan up like Putin is trying to do with much of Ukraine, but they would like to get their hands on the Pakistani part of Kashmir down the road. Thus, the Indian government coming out against Russian annexations of Ukrainian territories is going to be difficult to convince them to do.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10723 on: Today at 09:29:56 am
Apparently there are 5K Russian troops now surrounded in Lyman. Their "commanders" refusing to let them retreat/evacuate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10724 on: Today at 12:07:35 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 05:52:50 am
We are at the point where this c*nt needs to be humiliated - Where's the protests like we saw against the Vietnam and Iraq wars?

For all the oft quoted faults both Britain and America allowed dissent against those wars.

Extremely unlikely in a fascist state like Russia is now.
