« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 553277 times)

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10720 on: Today at 05:34:32 am »
I doubt India has any ambitions to expand westwards into Pakistan. The idea of recreating pre-partition Greater India has always been restricted to a fringe on the far right.

I do wish India had voted against Russia but for practical reasons, having two Russian backed nuclear powers on either side in Pakistan and China (who have already made their own incursions into Indian territory and would be free from Russia directing restraint), an abstention was always going to be the best case scenario.

What the Russians are doing is shameful.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,481
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10721 on: Today at 05:52:50 am »
We are at the point where this c*nt needs to be humiliated - Where's the protests like we saw against the Vietnam and Iraq wars?
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 