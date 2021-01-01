« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10680 on: Today at 02:36:58 pm
Ranting about western colonialism in a speech where he's annexing part of another country is quite something.
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10681 on: Today at 02:57:23 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:34:40 pm
T&P for his "anti-imperialist" cheerleaders in the west....

What's T&P please?
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10682 on: Today at 03:00:45 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:27:00 pm
Absolutely off his bonce....god only knows how this will end.

Ironic username for this comment.

He's trying to project power, it's his trainset and he wants it back. I bet he's thinking how he can be losing this with such weak leadership in power in the west. He must have thought most of them would have, or should have, folded by now.

Dagestan has published Zelinsky's speech on Russian minorities in full on their website, the breakup of Russia has begun. The only thing I worry about is not whether Putin will use nuclear weapons, but rather if he will lose them to other actors.
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10683 on: Today at 03:05:09 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:00:45 pm
Ironic username for this comment.

He's trying to project power, it's his trainset and he wants it back. I bet he's thinking how he can be losing this with such weak leadership in power in the west. He must have thought most of them would have, or should have, folded by now.

Dagestan has published Zelinsky's speech on Russian minorities in full on their website, the breakup of Russia has begun. The only thing I worry about is not whether Putin will use nuclear weapons, but rather if he will lose them to other actors.

I've not been keeping up so what has he said about minorities?
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10684 on: Today at 03:09:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:05:09 pm
I've not been keeping up so what has he said about minorities?

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/zvernennya-prezidenta-ukrayini-do-korinnih-narodiv-rosiyi-bo-78137

Quote
Peoples of the Caucasus!

Now I am in that part of Kyiv, where Imam Shamil, the hero of Dagestan and the entire Caucasus, lived in the 1860s. As you can see, Ukraine knows how to honor your heroes. We preserve the memory of those places that combined the cultures of our peoples.

This is the center of our capital. One of the hundreds of Ukrainian cities against which the Russian authorities direct missiles, bombs and troops. The Caucasus knows what this means. The Caucasus saw it.

For 218 days, we have been defending ourselves against those who have more missiles and people than we do, but who are completely devoid of decency. This is a vile war on the part of Russia, a criminal one. And we do everything to protect our people and the independence of Ukraine. This is our sacred duty. Duty to our parents. Duty to our children. Duty to all generations of our people - those who lived and those who will live on our land. We don't need whats not ours!

Already 58,500 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine. They came to kill us and died. You are not told this number. You are being lied to about the alleged death toll of about six thousand. 58.5! That's the truth. All of them died because one person wanted this war. Only one, which many people serve.

Peoples of the Caucasus! All peoples on the territory of Russia! You have no reason to be among these many who still serve the one who wants this war. You do not have to die in Ukraine. Your sons do not have to die in Ukraine. You have no such obligation. Not to your parents, not to your children, not to your future, not to the future of your land. And you know it.

We see that you are resisting the criminal mobilization with which the Russian authorities want to cover up their failure. The failure of their regular army, their criminal orders. You are being lied to that there are allegedly no such failures.

Instead of ending the senseless war for Russia, the Russian authorities are trying to send new people to replace the dead. What awaits them all? You know the answer.

Ukraine will continue to defend itself and will win in this war waged against us. Because we are on our land. The truth is on our side. And the whole civilized world is with us. We are fighting for what is true for any people on the planet - for life and freedom, for the right to happiness for all our families, for all our children.

Russia was left alone. It is already isolated and will be condemned for this war. "Anyone who raises a weapon against the truth raises it to his own destruction," the Kremlin seems not to be aware of these words by Imam Shamil. But these words should be known in the Caucasus. They should be heard in Siberia and in all other lands from which people are being sent to this war.

And now theres mobilization. Fight to avoid death! Defend your freedom now in the streets and squares, so that later you don't have to fight in the mountains and forests simply for your right to live, when the Russian authorities start the next waves of mobilization.

Did you believe that they would take only 300 thousand people? The one who started this war will not stop at the first wave of mobilization, there will be more. He will try to take other lives as well.
He doesnt care about people. He respects neither the living nor the dead

Thousands of bodies of dead Russian soldiers from various regions remain in Ukraine. They rot in the fields, they are stored in morgues.

Those that were not burned by the Russian army itself. The only army in the world that carries around mobile crematoria to dispose of the bodies of its fallen soldiers when it has time to do so. But now it is fleeing so fast that it even leaves tanks and MLRS behind, not just the bodies of the dead.

Just think about what it has come to! We are forced to start informational work on conveying to the citizens of Russia, who are being mobilized now, a special thesis: at least get a tattoo with your name and surname so that we know how to find your relatives when you are killed and do not even have an army token with you. The Russian authorities send people to this war without army tokens, often without documents! They do this on purpose to make it easier to lie to you about how many people actually die here. This is their special operation. Special operation on lies, terror, extermination of indigenous peoples.

During the first week of criminal mobilization, more men fled from Russia than the Russian authorities were officially going to send to war. And how does the Kremlin react to this? It is sending troops to the border of Russia against the very citizens of Russia! This is a disgrace! And lies with some sham referenda, with some confessions and annexations will end in even greater disgrace for Russia.

No one has to take part in a disgraceful war. Dagestanis do not have to die in Ukraine. Chechens, Ingush, Ossetians, Circassians and any other peoples who came under the Russian flag. In total, almost 200 different peoples... You know who sends them to Ukraine. The one who sends wants to make them "cargo 200".

Do you want that? No? I'm sure you want to live. I'm sure you're tired of being lied to. Im sure you know that it is necessary to fight now!

In order for Russian citizens to go to war, they are artificially driven into poverty. Into loans. People are intimidated by repressions, harassed by propaganda. You can change it. You just need to understand who is a real symbol for you, who is a hero for you, who is the pride of your history, and who just wants to take advantage of you.

Fight! And you are sure to win!

Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10685 on: Today at 03:11:42 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:57:23 pm
What's T&P please?

Thoughts & Prayers
redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10686 on: Today at 03:18:55 pm
Wonder if the official annexations are a prep move for a general mobilisation. Now that those regions are Russian territory, Putin can claim the Ukrainians are attacking Russia itself, and the Russian people must come to its defence.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10687 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm
Ukraine officially applying to join NATO.

Good going Vlad.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10688 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:36:58 pm
Ranting about western colonialism in a speech where he's annexing part of another country is quite something.

Weird ain't it?  Certainly the West has done some sketchy stuff over the decades, but that's largely down to just being better at influencing the foreign policy of other nations and exerting soft power than Russia is.

Russia and Putin had so much going for it in terms of resources, deviousness and diplomatic leverage, then Putin went and flushed it all away in favour of the sledgehammer approach because Ukraine's been a pain in his ass for 15 years simply by existing.

Putin isn't the first leader to try and axe foreign governments and replace them with puppets more amenable to his agenda, but he does seem to be shockingly bad at it. He doesn't get that countries like Ukraine don't want to be in Russia's sphere of influence because, when they were, Russia behaved like a complete dickhead towards them. And they show no signs of changing in that regards.
Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10689 on: Today at 03:30:44 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:28:16 pm
Ukraine officially applying to join NATO.

Good going Vlad.

Hmm. While clearly the world would want them as part of NATO, doing it now could be a very dangerous step because of Article 5 which presumably would be activated once they join ?  Obviously there is a proxy war going on anyway with the supply of weaponry but that is then a big step to direct involvement.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10690 on: Today at 03:31:50 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:30:44 pm
Hmm. While clearly the world would want them as part of NATO, doing it now could be a very dangerous step because of Article 5 which presumably would be activated once they join ?  Obviously there is a proxy war going on anyway with the supply of weaponry but that is then a big step to direct involvement.

I don't think there is any chance of them getting membership before this is over.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10691 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:28:16 pm
Ukraine officially applying to join NATO.

Good going Vlad.

Surely a diplomatic gesture at this point?  NATO can't admit them during an active shooting war with Russia? That could really prove a tipping point.

EDIT: I guess it's in response to Putin annexing parts of Ukraine.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10692 on: Today at 03:37:27 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:30:44 pm
Hmm. While clearly the world would want them as part of NATO, doing it now could be a very dangerous step because of Article 5 which presumably would be activated once they join ?  Obviously there is a proxy war going on anyway with the supply of weaponry but that is then a big step to direct involvement.

It's the countermove to Russia annexing their territory. It's pretty obvious it won't happen anytime soon, but it's the logical move.

Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10693 on: Today at 03:42:49 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:32:00 pm
Surely a diplomatic gesture at this point?  NATO can't admit them during an active shooting war with Russia? That could really prove a tipping point.

EDIT: I guess it's in response to Putin annexing parts of Ukraine.

I think you're probably right. A symbolic gesture.
KIFS

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10694 on: Today at 03:43:53 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:28:16 pm
Ukraine officially applying to join NATO.

Good going Vlad.

Good, accept them and get this over with ASAP.
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10695 on: Today at 03:46:10 pm
I guess we're now at the point where Putin is boxed in and doesn't have a ladder to climb down.  Before he could have potentially declared the areas 'de-nazified', extracted a few concessions around protecting the Russian language etc. and got himself out of it all.  This probably removes any hope of a diplomatic solution, however slim that was to begin with.

It also means that, even if he is replaced somehow, he's bound his succesor by making these regions part of Russia.  They will have to find a legal way of kicking the areas out of the Federation, not impossible obviously but just makes it a bit harder.

The other thing he's done is reduce Crimea to the same status as the contested areas.  So, assuming that Ukraine keep fighting in those regions, there is no longer any real barrier to them attacking Crimea, or in fact any other part of Russia.  He will no longer be able to claim that is an escalation.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10696 on: Today at 03:56:47 pm
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 03:43:53 pm
Good, accept them and get them war russkies this over with ASAP.

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10697 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:37:27 pm
It's the countermove to Russia annexing their territory. It's pretty obvious it won't happen anytime soon, but it's the logical move.

Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:42:49 pm
I think you're probably right. A symbolic gesture.

"This territory is now part of Russia. Attack it and we will see it as an invasion of our sovereign territory and it's WW3"

"Well the rest of this territory is now allied with NATO. Continue to attack it, and it will trigger Article 5, which is WW3"

It's definitely a gesture designed to turn the screw on Russia Putin. I can't believe Ukraine would have applied if they had not been encouraged to do so. As Lusty says, Putin is boxed in. He needs something to show for this war to save face. Ukraine are in no mood to do so.

Are we already in WW3, or is that just OTT?
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10698 on: Today at 04:04:06 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:46:10 pm
I guess we're now at the point where Putin is boxed in and doesn't have a ladder to climb down.  Before he could have potentially declared the areas 'de-nazified', extracted a few concessions around protecting the Russian language etc. and got himself out of it all.  This probably removes any hope of a diplomatic solution, however slim that was to begin with.

It also means that, even if he is replaced somehow, he's bound his succesor by making these regions part of Russia.  They will have to find a legal way of kicking the areas out of the Federation, not impossible obviously but just makes it a bit harder.

The other thing he's done is reduce Crimea to the same status as the contested areas.  So, assuming that Ukraine keep fighting in those regions, there is no longer any real barrier to them attacking Crimea, or in fact any other part of Russia.  He will no longer be able to claim that is an escalation.

Think Putin lost the back door when he invaded Ukraine amid the constant stream of warnings emanating from the Americans. There has been no ambiguity as to who invaded who, and ultimately who's responsible for all this. There are still those who cling onto the rhetoric that NATO started this, but even those voices have shrunk, and after today, their legitimacy shattered, as the obvious fact of the Russian land grab has become reality.
Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10699 on: Today at 04:05:58 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:46:10 pm
The other thing he's done is reduce Crimea to the same status as the contested areas.  So, assuming that Ukraine keep fighting in those regions, there is no longer any real barrier to them attacking Crimea, or in fact any other part of Russia.  He will no longer be able to claim that is an escalation.

Good point. And considering Ukraine already controls parts of these oblasts, and is already conquering more like at Lyman, then he has no justification for escalation at any point from now on.

Not to mention changing the strategy to an imperial land grab. Wonder how that will go down with his other neighbours and big powers like China and India.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10700 on: Today at 04:18:47 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:03:33 pm
"This territory is now part of Russia. Attack it and we will see it as an invasion of our sovereign territory and it's WW3"

"Well the rest of this territory is now allied with NATO. Continue to attack it, and it will trigger Article 5, which is WW3"

It's definitely a gesture designed to turn the screw on Russia Putin. I can't believe Ukraine would have applied if they had not been encouraged to do so. As Lusty says, Putin is boxed in. He needs something to show for this war to save face. Ukraine are in no mood to do so.

Are we already in WW3, or is that just OTT?

To the Ukrainians', they are in WW3 already, and it's just a matter of time that more countries are involved. For the rest of us who just enjoyed another summer as usual, this may seem like an escalation, but in effect it's been the defacto reality for months.

I've read a couple of news items claiming that Russia has pulled a lot of their European facing forces and equipment and pushed them into Ukraine, and territorial defense units (civilian militia) will, or are, being formed in their place. Add to that their apparent lack of ability to send aid to Armenia tells me that;

a) Russia no longer has the manpower or resources to defend their frontiers. This is not limited to Europe, but other republics in Asia and the Caucasus that are likely candidates to split from Russia.

b) This is the last gamble by Putin in order to turn the tide, as he literally is left with the nuclear option after this as his other chips have already been cashed.

The amazing part in all this is that Ukraine has been able to soak up all this pressure these last few months, limiting the contagion from this conflict, and possibly preventing WW3 as it would have been for the rest of us. It's not difficult to imagine what would have happened if Russia was allowed to steamroll Ukraine with his army intact, with the Baltics being in such a precarious position.

In effect the nepotism in Russia has been able to keep Putin in power all this time, but ultimately it's probably going to be his downfall. I imagine the next leader in Russia will draw a more conciliatory tone like Kruschev was to Stalin, but whether or not they can prevent the break up of Russia is another matter altogether.
