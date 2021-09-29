« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10600 on: Today at 12:27:00 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:22:53 am
This is funny. Maybe make Depardieu his commanding officer.

Be quite an effective way to weed out some of the cranks on the left and right, who like to stan for Putin and Russia, if they had to face some consequences to their actions (instead of preaching from the safety of the west)

Wonder if he'll do it for Trump and Corbyn too?

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:30:45 am
OMFG..

https://twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1574476679539527680?s=46&t=JeXIUUSHZlmnuzZD8dwT1g

Watch this.. Russian conscripts have to provide everything themselves, all medicines, sleeping bags everything

Will probably charge them 80k roubles if they're killed in combat, as a form of death tax.
Bobsackamano

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10601 on: Today at 12:29:12 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:38:14 am
I think i`d rather be instantly incinerated. Radiation sickness? Not so much thanks.

After watching the Chernobyl series the other day and seeing the deaths of those firemen and workers I'm with you. Indescribably awful end.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10602 on: Today at 01:07:20 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:38:14 am
I think i`d rather be instantly incinerated. Radiation sickness? Not so much thanks.


Radiation is a much-misunderstood thing. You'd be fine in a bunker. And, away from the blast zone, most radiation outside will have dissipated within 14 days. The big problem is the radioactive dust that a ground-burst generates and throws into the air. This lies on the ground, emiting radiotion for varying lengths of time.

Pretty sure Liverpool would be a targetted city, as would Manchester, so much of NW England would be destroyed. But further west (western half of Wales, say) would be better off, and benefit from the prevaling SW'ly to NW'ly wind, which would blow the radioactive dust eastwards. You'd need a lot of disposable biohazard-type suits and masks for when you ventured out.

You've then likely got a nuclear winter to contend with, mind. And long-term destruction of the ozone layer to lead to increased skin cancer risk.

And marauding gangs of survivors looking for food and shelter that you'd need to avoid (or shoot  :P), as they'd likely not think twice about killing you/your family and taking over your bunker.
KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10603 on: Today at 01:12:56 pm
Sounds fun. Ill go with the incineration.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10604 on: Today at 01:15:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Pretty sure Liverpool would be a targetted city, as would Manchester
So, are you saying that armageddon war would be a mixed bag?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10605 on: Today at 01:18:33 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:15:02 pm
So, are you saying that armageddon war would be a mixed bag?


Only rats and cockroaches would survive near the blast zones.

So the Nevilles would be reet.

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10606 on: Today at 02:22:47 pm
For anyone who is curious:

https://alexwellerstein.com/projects/nukemap/

Liverpool would definitely be a target as it's a major port. It's just a question of how powerful the nukes would be.

When I was a kid, I had a CND pamphlet called "Merseyside and the Bomb". It described the most likely weapon to hit Liverpool would be a one megaton bomb. But nukes have come a long way since the 1980s. I'm only guessing of course, but I imagine most modern weapons are less powerful, but more accurate and numerous.

That said, we don't know what state the Russian nuclear arsenal is in either, and they love to crack a nut with a sledgehammer.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10607 on: Today at 03:24:35 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:22:47 pm
For anyone who is curious:

https://alexwellerstein.com/projects/nukemap/

Liverpool would definitely be a target as it's a major port. It's just a question of how powerful the nukes would be.

When I was a kid, I had a CND pamphlet called "Merseyside and the Bomb". It described the most likely weapon to hit Liverpool would be a one megaton bomb. But nukes have come a long way since the 1980s. I'm only guessing of course, but I imagine most modern weapons are less powerful, but more accurate and numerous.

That said, we don't know what state the Russian nuclear arsenal is in either, and they love to crack a nut with a sledgehammer.
Lots of their ordnance is from Soviet times, that's a bad thing because it's less precise, but also less powerful (we hope).
Ray K

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10608 on: Today at 03:30:03 pm
Who's sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines off the coast of Sweden, I wonder?

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10609 on: Today at 04:06:59 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:30:03 pm
Who's sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines off the coast of Sweden, I wonder?


I was just coming here to report the same thing.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/sep/27/nord-stream-1-2-pipelines-leak-baltic-sabotage-fears
Max_powers

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10610 on: Today at 05:42:12 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Pretty sure Liverpool would be a targetted city

Maybe that will force FSG into finally buying a midfielder.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10611 on: Today at 05:50:58 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:42:12 pm
Maybe that will force FSG into finally buying a midfielder.


One with three legs and two heads?
Max_powers

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10612 on: Today at 06:06:43 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:50:58 pm

One with three legs and two heads?

More vision and better in the air. What's not to like?
TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10613 on: Today at 06:21:59 pm
Both have exploded on the same day.

Whats the chances of that eh?

Terrible luck that
Son of Spion

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10614 on: Today at 06:29:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:50:58 pm

One with three legs and two heads?
Our first player from the Isle of Man?

Steve McManannán?
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10615 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:21:59 pm
Both have exploded on the same day.

Whats the chances of that eh?

Terrible luck that

Am I missing something, I thought they were already closed?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10616 on: Today at 06:32:50 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:24:35 pm
Lots of their ordnance is from Soviet times, that's a bad thing because it's less precise, but also less powerful (we hope).

Well from my great knowledge gleaned from Red Storm Rising (Tom Clancy) and the Third World War  - the untold story (General Sir John Hackett) the Soviets had great big bombs on large rockets.

The good news is that the Yanks saved our bacon again (Clancy) and Birmingham was obliterated (Hackett). ;D
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10617 on: Today at 07:12:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:30:45 am
OMFG..

https://twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1574476679539527680?s=46&t=JeXIUUSHZlmnuzZD8dwT1g

Watch this.. Russian conscripts have to provide everything themselves, all medicines, sleeping bags everything

I'm not surprised this has gone viral. It brings home just how chaotic the Russian army is and how vulnerable those new recruits are.

The truly pathetic thing about the whole ordeal is that any of those lads who equips himself with the right stuff will be immediately robbed by front-line soldiers as soon as he arrives.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10618 on: Today at 07:19:49 pm
Danish PM has just confirmed the leaks in the pipelines are acts of sabotage (explosions), as per AFP. Expects the gas to leak out completely, can't be repaired in time, too big, but apparently it's fairly harmless.

What's even the play here, from whoever did that. The pipelines weren't in use.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10619 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:19:49 pm
Danish PM has just confirmed the leaks in the pipelines are acts of sabotage (explosions), as per AFP. Expects the gas to leak out completely, can't be repaired in time, too big, but apparently it's fairly harmless.

What's even the play here, from whoever did that. The pipelines weren't in use.

It's mostly methane which eventually breaks down into CO2 and water up high in the atmosphere.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10620 on: Today at 07:26:58 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:19:49 pm
Danish PM has just confirmed the leaks in the pipelines are acts of sabotage (explosions), as per AFP. Expects the gas to leak out completely, can't be repaired in time, too big, but apparently it's fairly harmless.

What's even the play here, from whoever did that. The pipelines weren't in use.

Hopefully the entire pipeline is ripped up and never to be used again.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10621 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:26:58 pm
Hopefully the entire pipeline is ripped up and never to be used again.

Could we start pumping sewaage up it in the opposite direction?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10622 on: Today at 07:33:40 pm
I assume the natural response has been to blame the Russians?, could just as easily be eco-terrorism.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10623 on: Today at 07:35:39 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:33:40 pm
I assume the natural response has been to blame the Russians?, could just as easily be eco-terrorism.


Just as easily    :o   :lmao
TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10624 on: Today at 07:35:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:33:40 pm
I assume the natural response has been to blame the Russians?, could just as easily be eco-terrorism.
:lmao

The day a new trans Baltic pipeline opens from Norway to Poland . The nord stream pipelines both just happen to explode and you think that might not be the Russians?

Do you know how hard it would be to sabotage them?
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10625 on: Today at 07:35:55 pm
It it is harmless can we not rule out state terrorism? What would be the point if it has no signifance in the grand scheme of things, other than symbolic?
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10626 on: Today at 07:43:55 pm
To be honest, the West destroying them would send a signal to Russia that they hold no leverage over us with it anymore. Basically confirming we will not be caving on this at all.

That said, it was almost certainly Russia.
Son of Spion

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10627 on: Today at 07:50:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:12:27 pm
I'm not surprised this has gone viral. It brings home just how chaotic the Russian army is and how vulnerable those new recruits are.

The truly pathetic thing about the whole ordeal is that any of those lads who equips himself with the right stuff will be immediately robbed by front-line soldiers as soon as he arrives.
The Russian ultras at the World Cup were better organised than Putin's army.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10628 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dong
I assume the natural response has been to blame the Russians?, could just as easily be eco-terrorism.

Oh Lord!
