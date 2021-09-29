I think i`d rather be instantly incinerated. Radiation sickness? Not so much thanks.



Radiation is a much-misunderstood thing. You'd be fine in a bunker. And, away from the blast zone, most radiation outside will have dissipated within 14 days. The big problem is the radioactive dust that a ground-burst generates and throws into the air. This lies on the ground, emiting radiotion for varying lengths of time.Pretty sure Liverpool would be a targetted city, as would Manchester, so much of NW England would be destroyed. But further west (western half of Wales, say) would be better off, and benefit from the prevaling SW'ly to NW'ly wind, which would blow the radioactive dust eastwards. You'd need a lot of disposable biohazard-type suits and masks for when you ventured out.You've then likely got a nuclear winter to contend with, mind. And long-term destruction of the ozone layer to lead to increased skin cancer risk.And marauding gangs of survivors looking for food and shelter that you'd need to avoid (or shoot), as they'd likely not think twice about killing you/your family and taking over your bunker.