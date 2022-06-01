« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10520 on: Today at 12:00:30 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:41:53 pm
Am not sure if the Russians are capable of knowing how many of their soldiers came to surrender but yes, the threat of reprisals to their familys might deter them from surrendering, opens up a lot of resentment towards Putin though and some of it will come from soldiers who supported him originally.
Be interesting to see how Putin responds, will be surprised if he threatens familys publicly, I expect him to say they will have no hiding place anywhere.

They will have a way to know where there units are and in what kind of fighting they were involved. If you have 20 guys go missing, when their unit was sitting in some Donbas city scratching their arses you pretty much know where they've gone.

And I don't think you're coming at the whole "consequences for the families" from the wrong angle. They don't need to have a guy call up the wife of a captured soldier telling her, she better watch over her shoulder when she's walking home in the dark. They'll find other ways to make their lives harder. Like not paying them money, if their relative is MIA, or simply creating a feeling in society that soldiers who let themselves get captured are traitors. That wouldn't be too hard with all that state controlled media and with how they've already managed to convince a lot of people in Russia that this "special operation" is done to free Ukraine from the Nazis. It probably won't work that well in places like Moscow or St. Petersburgh where you have loads of more educated people who also get news from outside/opposition sources. Having said that, Russia is a huge country and there are loads of places where this kind of propaganda works. At the end of the day, Russia is a dictatorship and in those kind of systems there are always ways to keep people in line. Until there aren't it has to be said, but I'm still not sure that this mobilisation is what will turn the tide. I think it's more likely that "change" has to come from within the Kremlin. The question will be whether it will actually be change or just more of the same in a dialled back way. I fear it would be the latter.

And it's not like that's something that hasn't happened in the past. Here in Austria and even in Germany (I thinks) soldiers who were in the Nazi-army, but decided to defect, had to fight very hard to not be seen as traitors (or have judgments against them repealed) even decades after the war had ended. And still a lot of people in society treated them as traitors.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10521 on: Today at 12:27:49 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:24:10 pm
It's very difficult for Putin to work out how he reacts. I can see him saying he will punish any soldier who willingly deserted no matter where they are. that's on the cards but saying or hinting he will punish their family's as well is when he will really face a backlash from all sides.Exactly.
I wasn't actually referring to their families being in danger. Rather, that they would not be able to return home to them for fear of being arrested.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10522 on: Today at 12:37:28 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:00:30 am
They will have a way to know where there units are and in what kind of fighting they were involved. If you have 20 guys go missing, when their unit was sitting in some Donbas city scratching their arses you pretty much know where they've gone.

And I don't think you're coming at the whole "consequences for the families" from the wrong angle. They don't need to have a guy call up the wife of a captured soldier telling her, she better watch over her shoulder when she's walking home in the dark. They'll find other ways to make their lives harder. Like not paying them money, if their relative is MIA, or simply creating a feeling in society that soldiers who let themselves get captured are traitors. That wouldn't be too hard with all that state controlled media and with how they've already managed to convince a lot of people in Russia that this "special operation" is done to free Ukraine from the Nazis. It probably won't work that well in places like Moscow or St. Petersburgh where you have loads of more educated people who also get news from outside/opposition sources. Having said that, Russia is a huge country and there are loads of places where this kind of propaganda works. At the end of the day, Russia is a dictatorship and in those kind of systems there are always ways to keep people in line. Until there aren't it has to be said, but I'm still not sure that this mobilisation is what will turn the tide. I think it's more likely that "change" has to come from within the Kremlin. The question will be whether it will actually be change or just more of the same in a dialled back way. I fear it would be the latter.

And it's not like that's something that hasn't happened in the past. Here in Austria and even in Germany (I thinks) soldiers who were in the Nazi-army, but decided to defect, had to fight very hard to not be seen as traitors (or have judgments against them repealed) even decades after the war had ended. And still a lot of people in society treated them as traitors.
If the Russian soldiers are scratching their arse out of the way then they would have to desert and walk to surrender and they would be making it obvious but I can't see how the Russian surveillance can cover so many men over such large areas, the soldiers who matter at the front will have opportunity's to surrender.
I also think Putin has no need to announce any punishments for family members, just make it hard for them and let word of mouth do the damage but how will the genuine soldiers feel about that when they hear about it, not a great way to reward heros is it. it's going to be interesting to hear Putins reaction.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10523 on: Today at 12:47:19 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:27:49 am
I wasn't actually referring to their families being in danger. Rather, that they would not be able to return home to them for fear of being arrested.
Sorry Jiminy. I don't think they can have any solid plan of what happens in the future but being able to live next door to Russia in safety after the war ends is a good starter.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10524 on: Today at 01:09:42 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:00:30 am
They will have a way to know where there units are and in what kind of fighting they were involved. If you have 20 guys go missing, when their unit was sitting in some Donbas city scratching their arses you pretty much know where they've gone.





That would depend on the 5g coverage.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10525 on: Today at 04:15:00 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:06:58 pm
many people fall out of windows .

Dont you?

Happens all the time

It's certainly defenistratable.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10526 on: Today at 05:05:05 am
Think Zelensky's offer to the Russian soldiers was more a propagnda move. He's making the political leaders, and the generals in the army, distrust the conscripts. They will think the conscripts will all surrender at the first chance, so they won't ant them near the front.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10527 on: Today at 07:27:04 am
@Andrew__Roth
Video of a Russian man opening fire and killing the military commandant in a draft centre in the city of Úst-Ilimsk in Irkutsk region. The military commandant was the head of the local draft committee. He has died, according to reports.

https://twitter.com/Andrew__Roth/status/1574272320071426049

Not an explicit video, feel free to view.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10528 on: Today at 09:01:23 am
Just reading through the posts on what would be the likely response if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon.

This article is pretty instructive and interesting

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/06/russia-ukraine-nuclear-weapon-us-response/661315/

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10529 on: Today at 11:01:17 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:01:23 am
Just reading through the posts on what would be the likely response if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon.

This article is pretty instructive and interesting

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/06/russia-ukraine-nuclear-weapon-us-response/661315/

Thanks for sharing. This particular section stood out when reading that:

Quote
"Perry has met Putin on a number of occasions, dating back to when he was the deputy mayor of St. Petersburgand thinks Putin will use tactical weapons in Ukraine if it seems advantageous to do so. Although the Russian Federations declared policy is to use nuclear weapons only when confronted with an existential threat to the state, public declarations from Moscow should always be taken with a grain of salt."

Especially it in bold now that the referendums are happening in those 'annexed' states.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10530 on: Today at 11:23:36 am
Quote from: plura on Today at 11:01:17 am
Thanks for sharing. This particular section stood out when reading that:

Especially it in bold now that the referendums are happening in those 'annexed' states.
If he uses Nuclear weapons then there's literally no way back for them, or NATO, maybe he'd use nuclear weaponry to bait NATO into a full fledged war?, and try and draw China, Iran or North Korea in as allies?, nothing sounds outlandish at this point.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10531 on: Today at 11:34:35 am
There's just been a shooting incident at a school on Russia, 7 children dead, and 7 others including teachers and security staff, the gunman shot himself, what a fucking world we live in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10532 on: Today at 11:57:46 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm
Complicated, Russian POW who returned to Russia after the war say Stalin became paranoid, someone put it into his head that all the Russian captured prisoners might have been turned into spies.

Paranoia is fairly commonplace in Russia I'd imagine. Right from the guy who cleans the streets all the way up to the Kremlin's top brass.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10533 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:23:36 am
If he uses Nuclear weapons then there's literally no way back for them, or NATO, maybe he'd use nuclear weaponry to bait NATO into a full fledged war?, and try and draw China, Iran or North Korea in as allies?, nothing sounds outlandish at this point.

Id recommend reading that article I replied to. Gives some good potential insight into what Putin might do and NATOs/USAs response.

Id understand a response where if Russia used a tactical weapon, that the base where it was fired from was destroyed and potentially some further Russian squads and bases in Ukraine to be destroyed too.
But most importantly for the survival of us all and stopping a full blown war, publicise the images that Russia are preparing their tactical nuclear weapons (apparently takes a while and US/NATO would notice) to openly condemn that Russia broke everything by taking the first step. 

Making them the ultimate pariah and in that process get China and others onboard to also condemning Russia would be the goal to stop it escalating it further. Obviously this itself doesnt stop Putin. So any step forward on this nuclear journey is a step backwards.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10534 on: Today at 12:09:37 pm
How quickly can world powers get everyone they want to save into the nuclear bunkers and how many will they hold in total?

Will it be billionaires first, or scientists, medics and engineers?

Will they save the money or the experts and how many labourers/unskilled have they calculated will be needed to repopulate and rebuild for them?

Are they already stocked up on baked beans and bog roll or are the bunkers full of art work, jewels and bullion?

Would any of you volunteer to be saved knowing you'd probably never see outside again or that outside won't look anything like it does now?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10535 on: Today at 12:15:48 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:09:37 pm
How quickly can world powers get everyone they want to save into the nuclear bunkers and how many will they hold in total?

Will it be billionaires first, or scientists, medics and engineers?

Will they save the money or the experts and how many labourers/unskilled have they calculated will be needed to repopulate and rebuild for them?

Are they already stocked up on baked beans and bog roll or are the bunkers full of art work, jewels and bullion?

Would any of you volunteer to be saved knowing you'd probably never see outside again or that outside won't look anything like it does now?
Cheerful lunchtime thoughts  ;D

It's something I've pondered when watching apocalyptic movies and I generally think being killed in the first wave is the way to go.  Little or no warning ideally and just... the end.  My wife and I have no useful skills in a post-apocalyptic world - my wife is at least a talented chef but I'm not sure what produce would be left to work with - and we'd have no real way to provide for our dependents.

Hopefully it won't come to that!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10536 on: Today at 12:21:06 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:15:48 pm
Cheerful lunchtime thoughts  ;D

It's something I've pondered when watching apocalyptic movies and I generally think being killed in the first wave is the way to go.  Little or no warning ideally and just... the end.  My wife and I have no useful skills in a post-apocalyptic world - my wife is at least a talented chef but I'm not sure what produce would be left to work with - and we'd have no real way to provide for our dependents.

Hopefully it won't come to that!

Yeah I'm the same mate.  The longer I live the less time I want to spend with the living.

Don't get me wrong I love my life as it is but I'm very aware how insulated we are from what others will experience in the coming months and years.

Even without a possible nuclear disaster I just don't see how the world recovers to anything as good as we have it now and that's a fucking scary thought.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10537 on: Today at 12:37:58 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:01:23 am
Just reading through the posts on what would be the likely response if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon.

This article is pretty instructive and interesting

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/06/russia-ukraine-nuclear-weapon-us-response/661315/
Paywalled. But it is available here:

https://archive.ph/GQ8SL
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10538 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:34:35 am
There's just been a shooting incident at a school on Russia, 7 children dead, and 7 others including teachers and security staff, the gunman shot himself, what a fucking world we live in.

And according to the Guardian was wearing nazi symbols.

He wouldn`t would he ? I know most of us will be thinking it
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10539 on: Today at 12:45:01 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:41:14 pm
And according to the Guardian was wearing nazi symbols.

He wouldn`t would he ? I know most of us will be thinking it

Of course he would. Expect the autopsy to reveal the guy was wearing Ukrainian flag underpants.  🇺🇦
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10540 on: Today at 01:17:41 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:41:14 pm
And according to the Guardian was wearing nazi symbols.

He wouldn`t would he ? I know most of us will be thinking it

Of course he would.

As has been said again and again, desperate men do desperate things and Putin is desperate now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10541 on: Today at 01:19:10 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:17:41 pm
Of course he would.

As has been said again and again, desperate men do desperate things and Putin is desperate now.

If he was really going to do so then why give a shit what India and China said? He clearly does. Do you think they said “yeah mate its fine if you launch Nuclear war”.

Either way, we need to continue to ramp the pressure on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10542 on: Today at 01:25:58 pm
Just so posters know, we are witnessing an extraordinary mobilisation of NATO air assets across Europe at the moment. From Belfast, right over and up to Finland, everything from F-16's to Turkish Airforce SIGNIT 737's are currently airborne. I've never seen this much military air power up in the sky at the same time.

Almost every ELINT and SIGNIT ( intelligence-gathering) platform in the NATO arsenal is now airborne over Europe. That alone is extraordinary. From Swedish AF Gulfstream monitoring Kaliningrad to a Turkish AF ELINT 737 up near the Baltic Sea.

I would highly recommend watching the skies over Europe over the next day or so and listening in to the various LiveATC streams covering the airspace over and around Polish Airspace.
