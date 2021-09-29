« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:00:30 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:41:53 pm
Am not sure if the Russians are capable of knowing how many of their soldiers came to surrender but yes, the threat of reprisals to their familys might deter them from surrendering, opens up a lot of resentment towards Putin though and some of it will come from soldiers who supported him originally.
Be interesting to see how Putin responds, will be surprised if he threatens familys publicly, I expect him to say they will have no hiding place anywhere.

They will have a way to know where there units are and in what kind of fighting they were involved. If you have 20 guys go missing, when their unit was sitting in some Donbas city scratching their arses you pretty much know where they've gone.

And I don't think you're coming at the whole "consequences for the families" from the wrong angle. They don't need to have a guy call up the wife of a captured soldier telling her, she better watch over her shoulder when she's walking home in the dark. They'll find other ways to make their lives harder. Like not paying them money, if their relative is MIA, or simply creating a feeling in society that soldiers who let themselves get captured are traitors. That wouldn't be too hard with all that state controlled media and with how they've already managed to convince a lot of people in Russia that this "special operation" is done to free Ukraine from the Nazis. It probably won't work that well in places like Moscow or St. Petersburgh where you have loads of more educated people who also get news from outside/opposition sources. Having said that, Russia is a huge country and there are loads of places where this kind of propaganda works. At the end of the day, Russia is a dictatorship and in those kind of systems there are always ways to keep people in line. Until there aren't it has to be said, but I'm still not sure that this mobilisation is what will turn the tide. I think it's more likely that "change" has to come from within the Kremlin. The question will be whether it will actually be change or just more of the same in a dialled back way. I fear it would be the latter.

And it's not like that's something that hasn't happened in the past. Here in Austria and even in Germany (I thinks) soldiers who were in the Nazi-army, but decided to defect, had to fight very hard to not be seen as traitors (or have judgments against them repealed) even decades after the war had ended. And still a lot of people in society treated them as traitors.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:27:49 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:24:10 pm
It's very difficult for Putin to work out how he reacts. I can see him saying he will punish any soldier who willingly deserted no matter where they are. that's on the cards but saying or hinting he will punish their family's as well is when he will really face a backlash from all sides.Exactly.
I wasn't actually referring to their families being in danger. Rather, that they would not be able to return home to them for fear of being arrested.
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:37:28 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:00:30 am
They will have a way to know where there units are and in what kind of fighting they were involved. If you have 20 guys go missing, when their unit was sitting in some Donbas city scratching their arses you pretty much know where they've gone.

And I don't think you're coming at the whole "consequences for the families" from the wrong angle. They don't need to have a guy call up the wife of a captured soldier telling her, she better watch over her shoulder when she's walking home in the dark. They'll find other ways to make their lives harder. Like not paying them money, if their relative is MIA, or simply creating a feeling in society that soldiers who let themselves get captured are traitors. That wouldn't be too hard with all that state controlled media and with how they've already managed to convince a lot of people in Russia that this "special operation" is done to free Ukraine from the Nazis. It probably won't work that well in places like Moscow or St. Petersburgh where you have loads of more educated people who also get news from outside/opposition sources. Having said that, Russia is a huge country and there are loads of places where this kind of propaganda works. At the end of the day, Russia is a dictatorship and in those kind of systems there are always ways to keep people in line. Until there aren't it has to be said, but I'm still not sure that this mobilisation is what will turn the tide. I think it's more likely that "change" has to come from within the Kremlin. The question will be whether it will actually be change or just more of the same in a dialled back way. I fear it would be the latter.

And it's not like that's something that hasn't happened in the past. Here in Austria and even in Germany (I thinks) soldiers who were in the Nazi-army, but decided to defect, had to fight very hard to not be seen as traitors (or have judgments against them repealed) even decades after the war had ended. And still a lot of people in society treated them as traitors.
If the Russian soldiers are scratching their arse out of the way then they would have to desert and walk to surrender and they would be making it obvious but I can't see how the Russian surveillance can cover so many men over such large areas, the soldiers who matter at the front will have opportunity's to surrender.
I also think Putin has no need to announce any punishments for family members, just make it hard for them and let word of mouth do the damage but how will the genuine soldiers feel about that when they hear about it, not a great way to reward heros is it. it's going to be interesting to hear Putins reaction.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:47:19 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:27:49 am
I wasn't actually referring to their families being in danger. Rather, that they would not be able to return home to them for fear of being arrested.
Sorry Jiminy. I don't think they can have any solid plan of what happens in the future but being able to live next door to Russia in safety after the war ends is a good starter.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:09:42 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:00:30 am
They will have a way to know where there units are and in what kind of fighting they were involved. If you have 20 guys go missing, when their unit was sitting in some Donbas city scratching their arses you pretty much know where they've gone.





That would depend on the 5g coverage.
Earthbound64

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:15:00 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:06:58 pm
many people fall out of windows .

Dont you?

Happens all the time

It's certainly defenistratable.
