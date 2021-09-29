Am not sure if the Russians are capable of knowing how many of their soldiers came to surrender but yes, the threat of reprisals to their familys might deter them from surrendering, opens up a lot of resentment towards Putin though and some of it will come from soldiers who supported him originally.

Be interesting to see how Putin responds, will be surprised if he threatens familys publicly, I expect him to say they will have no hiding place anywhere.



They will have a way to know where there units are and in what kind of fighting they were involved. If you have 20 guys go missing, when their unit was sitting in some Donbas city scratching their arses you pretty much know where they've gone.And I don't think you're coming at the whole "consequences for the families" from the wrong angle. They don't need to have a guy call up the wife of a captured soldier telling her, she better watch over her shoulder when she's walking home in the dark. They'll find other ways to make their lives harder. Like not paying them money, if their relative is MIA, or simply creating a feeling in society that soldiers who let themselves get captured are traitors. That wouldn't be too hard with all that state controlled media and with how they've already managed to convince a lot of people in Russia that this "special operation" is done to free Ukraine from the Nazis. It probably won't work that well in places like Moscow or St. Petersburgh where you have loads of more educated people who also get news from outside/opposition sources. Having said that, Russia is a huge country and there are loads of places where this kind of propaganda works. At the end of the day, Russia is a dictatorship and in those kind of systems there are always ways to keep people in line. Until there aren't it has to be said, but I'm still not sure that this mobilisation is what will turn the tide. I think it's more likely that "change" has to come from within the Kremlin. The question will be whether it will actually be change or just more of the same in a dialled back way. I fear it would be the latter.And it's not like that's something that hasn't happened in the past. Here in Austria and even in Germany (I thinks) soldiers who were in the Nazi-army, but decided to defect, had to fight very hard to not be seen as traitors (or have judgments against them repealed) even decades after the war had ended. And still a lot of people in society treated them as traitors.