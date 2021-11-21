« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10480 on: Today at 06:11:12 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:13 pm
You don't think that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Ukraine or a NATO member is insanity? He'd basically ensure the destruction of Russia, if not the whole world.
Hes hasnt done a preemptive nuclear strike though
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10481 on: Today at 06:12:01 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.

Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10482 on: Today at 06:18:11 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:13 pm
You don't think that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Ukraine or a NATO member is insanity? He'd basically ensure the destruction of Russia, if not the whole world.

I think its easy to play into that narrative that he could be insane. Thats a trap that has existed since the beginning, because western media always play into the hype.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10483 on: Today at 06:19:30 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:13 pm
You don't think that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Ukraine or a NATO member is insanity? He'd basically ensure the destruction of Russia, if not the whole world.

Say the Russians launch a nuclear strike against Poland for example for its support of Ukraine. Now Poland is a NATO member, it invokes Article 5. Are we going to launch a couple of Tridents at Moscow in return? Because when we do, well get a few Russian ICBMs back. And for the reason Im not sure how much things like Article 5 are worth if theres a nuclear strike. Everything goes out of the window I suspect.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10484 on: Today at 06:21:24 pm
I don't think Putin is nuts, but it's certainly in his interest for the West to think he's nuts.

But in the same way that Trump is cunning but not smart, Vlad is a psycho but not nuts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10485 on: Today at 06:21:39 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.

Battlefield  = Assassination

Anything else = At least we'd be able to say we saw the end  ;D


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10486 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.

Think a massive cyber attack to shut down, or permanently disable, Russian infrastructure would probably be a more likely first response.

Yet it is also more likely the Russians will employ chemical or biological attacks before any nuclear attack happens, as per the playbook in Syria. Highly unlikely Putin would go all in without taking the next step, thats why I think people are too easily frayed by words.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10487 on: Today at 06:28:53 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.
My guess from a few days ago:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 22, 2022, 07:14:00 pm
Quote from: Slick_Beef on September 22, 2022, 06:45:11 pm
It's easy to say what will the West do if Russia were to drop a 50MT bomb on Kyiv but what if they use a 0.1 kiltoton tactical nuke somewhere near the front line?  It's plausible. What would be a reasonable response to that?
My guess is - as someone who knows fuck all about this stuff - is that Russia would be totally isolated, even from China and India. With support only from Syria and North Korea.
I haven't changed my mind. I think use of 'even' a battlefield nuclear devise would rally just about everyone, including China and India.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10488 on: Today at 06:31:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.
And Russia should fear you!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10489 on: Today at 06:33:49 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.

I don't think anything would happen without China and India being told in no uncertain terms what would be expected of them, aka - fuck all.

If it was a tactical nuke in the Donbass or Luhansk then I suspect Nato would do nothing publicly, but give India and China a period of 72 hours to force Putin to go - and then they'd take out his Dacha - possibly give Georgia the thumbs up to go into North Ossetia with military support.

I still think the West need to start to arrest/intern certain individuals in the West with Putinist symphathies.

I can't help but feel if the West took action against such people, that would cause more angst in Putin's circle than anything that ultimately affects the Russian people more than him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10490 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm
The thing about using a nuke is that there is no legitimate justification for it. It's not like trying to end WW2; it wouldn't be like the Ukrainian army is beating down Moscow's door. It's a needless escalation that would happen because somebody is pissed off that conventional warfare has failed.

I can't say the whole world would be on the same page, but in terms of the traditional western allies, everyone would be in lockstep together. Anybody piping up trying to imply that Russia nuking Kyiv was somehow NATO'S fault for getting pally with Ukraine and stepping on Putin's toes would be torn to diplomatic shreds. Putin would have thrown his country's economy on the bonfire.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10491 on: Today at 07:29:30 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:06:26 pm
The thing about using a nuke is that there is no legitimate justification for it. It's not like trying to end WW2; it wouldn't be like the Ukrainian army is beating down Moscow's door. It's a needless escalation that would happen because somebody is pissed off that conventional warfare has failed.

I can't say the whole world would be on the same page, but in terms of the traditional western allies, everyone would be in lockstep together. Anybody piping up trying to imply that Russia nuking Kyiv was somehow NATO'S fault for getting pally with Ukraine and stepping on Putin's toes would be torn to diplomatic shreds. Putin would have thrown his country's economy on the bonfire.
Why do I expect that Roger Waters, Jeremy Corbyn, and a few around here will number amongst that small group of weirdos free thinkers?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10492 on: Today at 07:31:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:12 pm
Hes hasnt done a preemptive nuclear strike though
He completely misjudged the reaction of not only the West/NATO/EU, China and India, who are two large trading partners, had he had not received any significant blowback to the Invasion, and it had been going poorly for him, then there's no doubt whatsoever that he'd have went nuclear by now, this is a bully, used to always getting what he wants, so he'd have no issues with setting fire to the world.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10493 on: Today at 07:32:26 pm
Brilliant. Don't know the Russian for Ahh FFS but that's what Putin will be saying when he hears about this.

Zelensky offers guarantees for Russian soldiers who surrender: 1) To be treated in a civilized manner, 2) the circumstances of their surrender will remain undisclosed, 3) Ukraine will ensure those who do not want to return to Russia are not exchanged
https://thehill.com/policy/international/3659802-zelensky-offers-guarantees-for-russian-soldiers-who-surrender/

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10494 on: Today at 07:40:28 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:32:26 pm
Brilliant. Don't know the Russian for Ahh FFS but that's what Putin will be saying when he hears about this.

Zelensky offers guarantees for Russian soldiers who surrender: 1) To be treated in a civilized manner, 2) the circumstances of their surrender will remain undisclosed, 3) Ukraine will ensure those who do not want to return to Russia are not exchanged
https://thehill.com/policy/international/3659802-zelensky-offers-guarantees-for-russian-soldiers-who-surrender/

Imagine the humiliation for Putin if thousands of Russian soldiers took up Zelensky's offer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10495 on: Today at 07:47:31 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:31:34 pm
He completely misjudged the reaction of not only the West/NATO/EU, China and India, who are two large trading partners, had he had not received any significant blowback to the Invasion, and it had been going poorly for him, then there's no doubt whatsoever that he'd have went nuclear by now, this is a bully, used to always getting what he wants, so he'd have no issues with setting fire to the world.

I mostly agree, but if he truly wants to set fire to the world he could do that tomorrow and there's nothing holding him back. So if he's not done it yet there has to be a reason.

Also, there's no point nuking the front line, as he'd annihilate his own troops, and it's too close to the Russian border. I can't imagine his soldiers having anything to protect them against radiation. And if he still wants to actually occupy Ukraine, Putin can't really sterilise it.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:32:26 pm
Brilliant. Don't know the Russian for Ahh FFS but that's what Putin will be saying when he hears about this.

Zelensky offers guarantees for Russian soldiers who surrender: 1) To be treated in a civilized manner, 2) the circumstances of their surrender will remain undisclosed, 3) Ukraine will ensure those who do not want to return to Russia are not exchanged
https://thehill.com/policy/international/3659802-zelensky-offers-guarantees-for-russian-soldiers-who-surrender/



Seems these Russian guys scrambling to get out of the country are probably better off just volunteering so they can then immediately surrender on being deployed in Ukraine. I imagine that's the implied message here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10496 on: Today at 08:10:17 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:05:35 pm
Whats the point of empire building if you dont use your far flung subjects as cannon fodder?

I hope that part of the eventual peace settlement involves referenda in all the imperial dominions controlled by Moscow about whether they want to be part of the Russian Empire or not. It would be a massive contribution to world peace if we were left with the Duchy of Muscovy at the end of all this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10497 on: Today at 08:44:11 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:10:17 pm
I hope that part of the eventual peace settlement involves referenda in all the imperial dominions controlled by Moscow about whether they want to be part of the Russian Empire or not. It would be a massive contribution to world peace if we were left with the Duchy of Muscovy at the end of all this.

Well, as wishful thinking goes, thats as good as it gets. Sadly its probably a pipe dream, but you never know; the world is in a weird place at the moment, and the political tectonic plates are shifting everywhere.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10498 on: Today at 09:39:44 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:40:28 pm
Imagine the humiliation for Putin if thousands of Russian soldiers took up Zelensky's offer.
  :) Any Russian soldiers going near the enemy will be shot.

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:47:31 pm

Seems these Russian guys scrambling to get out of the country are probably better off just volunteering so they can then immediately surrender on being deployed in Ukraine. I imagine that's the implied message here.
It's been well thought out by Zelenskys team. won't release the details on how they were captured so they can throw their hands up and smile as soon as they see the first Ukranian soldier.
Won't be sent back to Russia if they don't want to go, so no worries about being sold out when a settlement is reached. every forced Russian conscript will be tempted.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10499 on: Today at 09:53:36 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:39:44 pm
  :) Any Russian soldiers going near the enemy will be shot.


It's been well thought out by Zelenskys team. won't release the details on how they were captured so they can throw their hands up and smile as soon as they see the first Ukranian soldier.
Won't be sent back to Russia if they don't want to go, so no worries about being sold out when a settlement is reached. every forced Russian conscript will be tempted.



Nice family you have there,be a shame if anything happened to it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10500 on: Today at 10:00:41 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.

Which in turn will lead to a full scale nuclear war. That's the reality.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10501 on: Today at 10:03:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:53:36 pm


Nice family you have there,be a shame if anything happened to it.

This. And lets not forget what happened to the Russian PoWs who survived the Nazis, Stalin sent them to the gulags for surrendering.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10502 on: Today at 10:08:22 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:00:41 pm
Which in turn will lead to a full scale nuclear war. That's the reality.

Its a distinct possibility. But what would be the alternative response? Bend it like Aurelio suggested the response might come in the form of a massive cyber attack against Russia. There has to be a response, but yeah I dont my kids incinerated either.
