He completely misjudged the reaction of not only the West/NATO/EU, China and India, who are two large trading partners, had he had not received any significant blowback to the Invasion, and it had been going poorly for him, then there's no doubt whatsoever that he'd have went nuclear by now, this is a bully, used to always getting what he wants, so he'd have no issues with setting fire to the world.



Brilliant. Don't know the Russian for Ahh FFS but that's what Putin will be saying when he hears about this.



Zelensky offers guarantees for Russian soldiers who surrender: 1) To be treated in a civilized manner, 2) the circumstances of their surrender will remain undisclosed, 3) Ukraine will ensure those who do not want to return to Russia are not exchanged

https://thehill.com/policy/international/3659802-zelensky-offers-guarantees-for-russian-soldiers-who-surrender/







I mostly agree, but if he truly wants to set fire to the world he could do that tomorrow and there's nothing holding him back. So if he's not done it yet there has to be a reason.Also, there's no point nuking the front line, as he'd annihilate his own troops, and it's too close to the Russian border. I can't imagine his soldiers having anything to protect them against radiation. And if he still wants to actually occupy Ukraine, Putin can't really sterilise it.Seems these Russian guys scrambling to get out of the country are probably better off just volunteering so they can then immediately surrender on being deployed in Ukraine. I imagine that's the implied message here.