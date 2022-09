Feel sorry for those many Russian conscripts. Being sent to war with nearly no training and nearly no equipment ….



The great evil here is Putin. And the Ukrainian and Russian people will suffer for his whims.



Going to be absolute carnage for both sides this winter one would imagine. A lot of the 300k Russians being signed up and sent to the frontline look like they'll die of the DT's before they die at the hands of the Ukrainian firepower. It get's down to -20 celsius in those parts of Ukraine also during the winter thousands will freeze to death.