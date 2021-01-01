How likely is Nuclear war. I know the Russians like to make grand schemes of destruction to halt "aggressors" but how likely is it that they actually start Nuclear attacks?



Almost zero. In his address to the Russian people he was very clear that this was only a partial mobilisation, that it was only of current reserves and this was for the special military operation, not war.He's not going to jump to the point of a nuclear attack from that, "hi folks, last week I said we were calling up some reservists, well this week we're launching nuclear war and you are all going to die"He was much more bellicose in his verbals when he initially launched the invasion, in fact this latest announcement was subdued compared to that.China, India have just delivered mild public rebukes to Putin which is almost unheard of, Kazakhstan's president has yesterday just moved his country away from Russia's sphere of influence (under Chinese protection no doubt), Armenia has just said the CSTO alliance is worthless and Russia is having to buy arms off North Korea and Iran (who themselves are starting to see mass protests).Ukraine have turned the tide in the war and throwing thousands of ill equipped, poorly trained and unmotivated troops into battle just as winter is coming is the last throw of the dice. He's done and the Russians are not going to sacrifice their lives and those of their families on the alter of Putin.