Do they even have enough equipment for these conscripts? Or is he hoping that holding the referendums, declaring those areas as part of Russia will in itself mean the Ukrainians stop trying to take them back? If thats the case I suspect the Ukrainians will call his bluff and carry on fighting.



Ukraine has to keep fighting, otherwise Russia would do this again in three years' time. They'd gobble Ukraine up, a piece at a time.Putin might not be around by then, but it could be some other nutjob who's worse because they actually know what they're doing.But yeah, declaring the captured areas Russian and dire warnings against invading sovereign Russian territory seems to be the plan. The problem for Putin is when the bluff is called he either has to back down or follow through.