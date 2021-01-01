Says a lot that it is only a partial mobilisation. A sign of desperation, but arguably also a sign that he is cautious of the resulting domestic blowback
Agreed.
Smart people in various positions, and in various countries (incl Russia, India and China, too) will need to be thinking now about descension plans for Putin.
You've got to imagine that Putin and his most inner circle are feeling the heat rising, and it might well be approaching a point where he might be more motivated to leave to somewhere secluded (and protected) of his own volition rather that face more severe consequences both politically (thinking something disempowering like public response to Ceaușescu's last speech) and in terms of his health (thinking what came after that for Ceaușescu).
The motivation (ending the invasion of Ukraine as soon as possible) makes it imperative that this avenue is considered (very quietly, no doubt)