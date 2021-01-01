« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 534394 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • Believer
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10320 on: Today at 09:47:37 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 09:40:44 am
So he's just desperate now isn't he.

He is but the concern is that desperate people take desperate measures.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10321 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:47:37 am
He is but the concern is that desperate people take desperate measures.
He seems the type to go down that desperate measures road
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 09:54:37 am »
Apparently Russia has 2 million reservists but very few are trained properly - around 4-5,000 with some actual action under their belts. I can't get my head around how Russia have deployed their troops to this point. They never looked like having the numbers to take Ukraine, let alone hold it.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,114
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 10:02:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:52:47 am
Do they even have enough equipment for these conscripts? Or is he hoping that holding the referendums, declaring those areas as part of Russia will in itself mean the Ukrainians stop trying to take them back? If thats the case I suspect the Ukrainians will call his bluff and carry on fighting.

Ukraine has to keep fighting, otherwise Russia would do this again in three years' time. They'd gobble Ukraine up, a piece at a time.

Putin might not be around by then, but it could be some other nutjob who's worse because they actually know what they're doing.

But yeah, declaring the captured areas Russian and dire warnings against invading sovereign Russian territory seems to be the plan. The problem for Putin is when the bluff is called he either has to back down or follow through.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:20 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10324 on: Today at 10:06:30 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:54:37 am
Apparently Russia has 2 million reservists but very few are trained properly - around 4-5,000 with some actual action under their belts. I can't get my head around how Russia have deployed their troops to this point. They never looked like having the numbers to take Ukraine, let alone hold it.

They were expecting a parade, not a war dont forget. That clown Zelensky was going to run off as soon as the first bullet was fired, the Russian troops would be greeted with flowers and cheering, put a puppet in charge let the Ukrainians run the country with a few Russian military bases here and there just to make sure no one stepped out of line.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,621
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10325 on: Today at 10:36:26 am »
Says a lot that it is only a partial mobilisation. A sign of desperation, but arguably also a sign that he is cautious of the resulting domestic blowback

Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:02:28 am
Winter equipment will be a huge issue for them.

Not just that, the Rasputitsa (muddy season) will be coming which will further slow things further down before winter truly begins.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10326 on: Today at 10:48:24 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:36:26 am
Says a lot that it is only a partial mobilisation. A sign of desperation, but arguably also a sign that he is cautious of the resulting domestic blowback

Not just that, the Rasputitsa (muddy season) will be coming which will further slow things further down before winter truly begins.

Dont forget though that goes both ways, the muddy season will also slow down any Ukrainian advances.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 10:55:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:24 am
Dont forget though that goes both ways, the muddy season will also slow down any Ukrainian advances.

Behave! Stop slinging mud at each other!
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,040
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 10:58:31 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:24 am
Dont forget though that goes both ways, the muddy season will also slow down any Ukrainian advances.

Ukraine have been using UK and America supplied drone technology. They have also be targeting the Russian supply lines very effectively.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,185
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10329 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
Given that the Russian full army is being trounced and is very poorly supported, how bad must the reserve be? 

They might do them more harm than good.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10330 on: Today at 11:04:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:59:52 am
Given that the Russian full army is being trounced and is very poorly supported, how bad must the reserve be? 

They might do them more harm than good.

And on the other side you have Ukrainian forces who are now pretty battle hardened after 6 months of all out war.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10331 on: Today at 11:10:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:04:46 am
And on the other side you have Ukrainian forces who are now pretty battle hardened after 6 months of all out war.
The leadership on both sides also seems like chalk and cheese.  On one side you have Russian generals of questionable talent that seem to be killed on a regular basis, on the other side you have the combined intelligence forces of many western nations.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,565
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10332 on: Today at 11:37:51 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:36:26 am
Says a lot that it is only a partial mobilisation. A sign of desperation, but arguably also a sign that he is cautious of the resulting domestic blowback
Agreed.

Smart people in various positions, and in various countries (incl Russia, India and China, too) will need to be thinking now about descension plans for Putin.

You've got to imagine that Putin and his most inner circle are feeling the heat rising, and it might well be approaching a point where he might be more motivated to leave to somewhere secluded (and protected) of his own volition rather that face more severe consequences both politically (thinking something disempowering like public response to Ceaușescu's last speech) and in terms of his health (thinking what came after that for Ceaușescu).

The motivation (ending the invasion of Ukraine as soon as possible) makes it imperative that this avenue is considered (very quietly, no doubt)
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10333 on: Today at 11:42:24 am »
Desperation tactics to take what he has in the East which is vulnerable and arguably encircled.

At best he maintains the status quo in the East for a few months but I can't see a counter offensive.

Another 6 months of attrition but Ukraine has the momentum and backing. Critical period of the war.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Up
« previous next »
 