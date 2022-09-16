Been dipping in an out of a video that's been trying to analyse Russian failures in Ukraine, and it mostly just seems to come down to a catastrophic failure in logistics and command & control.



To keep every single soldier in the field equipped, fed, watered, armed etc, you probably need dozens of logistic personnel. For every supply truck making it to the front, there had to be another to fuel that truck and feed/water the soldiers driving it.



With this in mind, it's little wonder that the initial deep thrusts into Ukraine petered out and withered away. It looks like that, not only did Russia start this war with insufficient logistical support, but that what logistical support was available was quickly decimated.



Perhaps it's the horrid supply situation for the Russian army that caused the front to collapse in the face of the Ukrainian offensive? If you don't have the bullets, food, water or gasoline to hold your ground effectively then you're probably faced with a snap decision of saving your skin or simply die where you are.