Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 02:22:24 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September 16, 2022, 02:15:54 pm
They will grab onto anything to justify whatever escalations they plan next.

Presumably the weapons Ukraine has now could be used to target infrastructure similarly within Russia.  Now that would be crossing a line.
In the circumstances, it shouldn't be, though, should it.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 02:25:27 pm
I mean in any normal context striking targets over the Russian border that are directly feeding into Russian operations in Ukraine (whether that be fuel or ammunition depots, military bases or anything else) should be fair game. It is only the existence of an extensive nuclear arsenal that changes that particualr equation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 02:38:16 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 16, 2022, 02:22:24 pm
In the circumstances, it shouldn't be, though, should it.
I'm more saying that it would be a genuine crossing of a line not some invented nonsense to serve Russian propaganda.

I agree though that a defending nation counter-attacking the invading nation shouldn't be off the tables.  It's a strange war though in that it's become a proxy WWIII with the west providing everything short of direct military involvement.  I think if a US missile - for example - landed in Russia that you could remove the proxy part and just call it WWIII.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 02:39:55 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on September 16, 2022, 02:25:27 pm
I mean in any normal context striking targets over the Russian border that are directly feeding into Russian operations in Ukraine (whether that be fuel or ammunition depots, military bases or anything else) should be fair game. It is only the existence of an extensive nuclear arsenal that changes that particualr equation.
Of course. That's the unshakable asymmetry with this conflict. Having said that, do we trust that Putin will not use nuclear weapons anyway? These are sorts of questions I would not like to have seriously ask myself - but some high up within the military and politicians in Ukraine, the US and across the EU must be seriously assessing this risk.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 03:26:08 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 16, 2022, 02:39:55 pm
Of course. That's the unshakable asymmetry with this conflict. Having said that, do we trust that Putin will not use nuclear weapons anyway? These are sorts of questions I would not like to have seriously ask myself - but some high up within the military and politicians in Ukraine, the US and across the EU must be seriously assessing this risk.

General Zalushny, head of the AFU, mentioned tactical nuclear strikes as a possibility by the Russians, and that they can't be discounted. That's just part of a conflict with a nuclear power, but on the other hand there are consequences too for the aggressor. We are very far from pushing Russia into a corner, so in my eyes the use of nukes is quite far from a reality. The issue becomes a problem if Russia becomes too unstable, and a power vacuum ensues.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 04:40:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September 16, 2022, 02:15:54 pm
They will grab onto anything to justify whatever escalations they plan next.

Presumably the weapons Ukraine has now could be used to target infrastructure similarly within Russia.  Now that would be crossing a line.

Shouldn't be though should it. Russia are targeting innocent people all throughout Ukraine. Ukraine have every right to hit targets inside the Russian border. Personally i would like to see them target military targets only not civilian sites as that would give Putin the green light to go batshit crazy.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 05:30:25 pm
Reading through Wikipedia is insightful. Some WW2 scholars consider the European and Pacific theaters to be separate wars that were concurrent. Others consider the Second Sino-Japanese War, which commenced in July 1937, as the true start of WW2.

I think history will indeed say this was the beginning of WW3. Many people just don't realise it yet.

When a nation believes it can be aggressive as it likes and bully its neighbours because it has nukes - should its opponents have the temerity to hit them back in their own territory - then we have a major problem.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 06:12:42 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on September 16, 2022, 03:26:08 pm
General Zalushny, head of the AFU, mentioned tactical nuclear strikes as a possibility by the Russians, and that they can't be discounted. That's just part of a conflict with a nuclear power, but on the other hand there are consequences too for the aggressor. We are very far from pushing Russia into a corner, so in my eyes the use of nukes is quite far from a reality. The issue becomes a problem if Russia becomes too unstable, and a power vacuum ensues.

Likewise I think the possibility of Russia using any nukes is pretty remote because at that point you open Pandoras box and Russia loses what few allies they still have in China and India, they want cheap oil and gas, not WW3 and a meltdown in the global and their own economies. You also have the possibility of domestic troubles in Russia if it crosses that line of nuking fellow Slavs, and if radiation ends up in a NATO member do they trigger Article 5?

The only situation I can see Russia trying to use nukes is a situation in which Putin is hanging on for dear life, and if hes in that position will his orders be followed?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 09:28:06 pm
Both China and India gave Putin a bit more back regarding the war in Ukraine. Now it could all be an act but for them it was relatively pointed compared to previous comments.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 09:49:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September 16, 2022, 09:28:06 pm
Both China and India gave Putin a bit more back regarding the war in Ukraine. Now it could all be an act but for them it was relatively pointed compared to previous comments.

I dont think its an act at all, a short sharp war they could have dealt with but what they dont want is a global recession, they are now too connected and dependent on the rest of the world for trade to insulate themselves from a recession like they were in the past, cheap oil will only get you so far if the rest of the would doesnt have the money to buy your output.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 09:59:43 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on September 16, 2022, 05:30:25 pm

I think history will indeed say this was the beginning of WW3.

Who's gonna write that one then?

Or read it.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2022, 11:57:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 16, 2022, 09:59:43 pm
Who's gonna write that one then?

Or read it.

Keith Richards?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 17, 2022, 07:43:22 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 17, 2022, 12:06:13 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 17, 2022, 12:13:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 17, 2022, 11:01:58 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 18, 2022, 09:34:56 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/18/ukraine-war-cross-border-russia-putin-belgorod

This is also interesting. Sometimes the truth exists in the margins of a conflict. Just look at how Russian soldiers are scouring local markets in search of winter clothing and cooking implements. And the chock this - and other things - are causing in the town.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 18, 2022, 08:55:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 16, 2022, 09:59:43 pm
Who's gonna write that one then?

Or read it.

tbf, WW3 doesn't HAVE to go nuclear. During the planned US invasion of Japan in 1945, chemical weapons were widely considered, but at most only on a tactical level. If Wikipedia is to be believed (I know, I know...), the Japanese planned to ignore localised chem-weapon attacks by US forces as they feared an escalation should they respond in kind. Granted, nukes are very different from chemical weapons, but that's kind of the point - the cost is much higher, both militarily and politically.

Makes you wonder how the global diplomatic situation would shift if Russia dared even one tactical nuke.

Quote from: didi shamone on September 16, 2022, 11:57:53 pm
Keith Richards?

;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:15:14 pm
More indications that the Russian state is unable to look after its (wounded) troops.

This looks authentic. Crowdfunding of Gazprom employees to buy medication for battlefield casualties.

https://twitter.com/kromark/status/1571815974487183360
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm
Raimond Kaljulaid, Estonian MP, explaining in the clearest possible terms, what the Estonian position on Ukrainian Russian conflict is.

https://twitter.com/gerashchenko_en/status/1571778702635065345?s=21&t=GYPbSCjjJy7EL-JUJ1Ig2w

Pretty much the worldview right there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:04:29 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm
Raimond Kaljulaid, Estonian MP, explaining in the clearest possible terms, what the Estonian position on Ukrainian Russian conflict is.

https://twitter.com/gerashchenko_en/status/1571778702635065345?s=21&t=GYPbSCjjJy7EL-JUJ1Ig2w

Pretty much the worldview right there.
I was with him all the way until he mentioned the apartheid land grabbers in occupied Palestine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:04:29 pm
I was with him all the way until he mentioned the apartheid land grabbers in occupied Palestine.

Its but a scratch. Overall point you take?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:35:39 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm
Raimond Kaljulaid, Estonian MP, explaining in the clearest possible terms, what the Estonian position on Ukrainian Russian conflict is.

https://twitter.com/gerashchenko_en/status/1571778702635065345?s=21&t=GYPbSCjjJy7EL-JUJ1Ig2w

Pretty much the worldview right there.

Enjoyed that - we want the opposite  ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:52:31 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm
Raimond Kaljulaid, Estonian MP, explaining in the clearest possible terms, what the Estonian position on Ukrainian Russian conflict is.

https://twitter.com/gerashchenko_en/status/1571778702635065345?s=21&t=GYPbSCjjJy7EL-JUJ1Ig2w

Pretty much the worldview right there.

That's great, and not the first time an Estonian politician has answered questions on complex topics with real clarity in expression. A great quality, and one I've seen/heard a lot from various Estonians (and adopted estonians, thinking of 24/7 here), Finns and Latvians.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:04:29 pm
I was with him all the way until he mentioned the apartheid land grabbers in occupied Palestine.
Entirely uncontroversial though, surely you'd agree? Israel, like Estonia, has neighbouring state(s) that have wanted their own state to no longer exist. Obviously he could provide that context without the analogy, but it's not like he's said anything inaccurate or offensive or controversial by naming another country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
The horse-shoe theory in action once again. The left-wing tendency in Die Linke opposes the sanctions on Putin. The neo-Fascists in Germany agree. 

In her speech last Thursday, Wagenknecht had called chancellor Olaf Scholzs left-leaning governing coalition the stupidest government in Europe because it imposed sanctions on Russia, which supplied over half of Germanys gas needs before the start of the war in the spring.

Yes, of course the war in Ukraine is a crime, Wagenknecht said. But how dumb is the idea that we can punish Putin by pushing millions of German families into poverty and destroy our economy while Gazprom makes record profits? The speech was greeted with applause not only by the Linke leadership but also by delegates of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD).

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/19/germanys-die-linke-on-verge-of-split-over-sanctions-on-russia
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:54:48 pm
Which is a shame, because Wagenknecht used to be quite reasonable and had some decent positions I think. However, she seems to have taken a wrong turn somewhere during the pandemic, because she completely lost the plot and has gone absolutely bonkers recently. Her ex-husband is even whackier. He seems to be some kind of "Reichsbürger" (the people who claim that Germany is no state and therefore no laws and state authorities have actually no authority) and he even says he has created a government-in-exile that will take over once the German state collapses. He even met with Russian politicians a few weeks ago (Lawrow was one of them) to negotiate a gas-deal with them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:45:03 am
@KatyaYushchenko
So this is what happened. "Wagner" recruited convicts and signed contracts with them: get out of prison if you fight Ukraine. They got several days training and were sent to Bakhmut. Then guess what? They surrendered.

https://twitter.com/KatyaYushchenko/status/1571990538827755522

 :D

No surprise there. Smart lads.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:56:06 am
So, if Putin wants to actually win his war hell probably have to recruit pure ethnic Russians to the cause? That, however would mean he has to admit theyre in an actual war that he started and, at a guess, young Russians would overwhelmingly not have the stomach for it.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:59:01 pm
Been dipping in an out of a video that's been trying to analyse Russian failures in Ukraine, and it mostly just seems to come down to a catastrophic failure in logistics and command & control.

To keep every single soldier in the field equipped, fed, watered, armed etc, you probably need dozens of logistic personnel. For every supply truck making it to the front, there had to be another to fuel that truck and feed/water the soldiers driving it.

With this in mind, it's little wonder that the initial deep thrusts into Ukraine petered out and withered away. It looks like that, not only did Russia start this war with insufficient logistical support, but that what logistical support was available was quickly decimated.

Perhaps it's the horrid supply situation for the Russian army that caused the front to collapse in the face of the Ukrainian offensive? If you don't have the bullets, food, water or gasoline to hold your ground effectively then you're probably faced with a snap decision of saving your skin or simply die where you are.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:03:18 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:56:06 am
So, if Putin wants to actually win his war hell probably have to recruit pure ethnic Russians to the cause? That, however would mean he has to admit theyre in an actual war that he started and, at a guess, young Russians would overwhelmingly not have the stomach for it.

He will sooner or later engineer some sort of justification for a declaration of full scale war. My guess is it will be some sort of chemical attack on his own people probably in Moscow as that's where the most opposition to any war is. Before anyone asks is he capable of that then the answer is most definitely.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:40:18 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:03:18 pm
He will sooner or later engineer some sort of justification for a declaration of full scale war. My guess is it will be some sort of chemical attack on his own people probably in Moscow as that's where the most opposition to any war is. Before anyone asks is he capable of that then the answer is most definitely.
Not sure about an attack on Moscow. In general, I think Russians were entirely willing to accept and 'believe' that Chechnya was responsible for the bombings in Russia/Moscow. But, a chemical attack - I think - would be a step too far. Surely, many Muscovites must understand the realities of this war, even if they generally support Putin. I suspect - OK, guess - that they would understand who was behind any such attack. Oh, who knows what this lunatic will do - I don't. I guess that's the point. But I do think he's capable of doing anything.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:24:50 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:03:18 pm
He will sooner or later engineer some sort of justification for a declaration of full scale war. My guess is it will be some sort of chemical attack on his own people probably in Moscow as that's where the most opposition to any war is. Before anyone asks is he capable of that then the answer is most definitely.

He orchestrated bombings to justify the second Chechen war so no surprise if he does the same again.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:46:02 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:24:50 pm
He orchestrated bombings to justify the second Chechen war so no surprise if he does the same again.


Where are our resident 'anti-conspiracy theory' posters?

 :P
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
