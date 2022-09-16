« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 531279 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10240 on: September 16, 2022, 02:22:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 16, 2022, 02:15:54 pm
They will grab onto anything to justify whatever escalations they plan next.

Presumably the weapons Ukraine has now could be used to target infrastructure similarly within Russia.  Now that would be crossing a line.
In the circumstances, it shouldn't be, though, should it.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10241 on: September 16, 2022, 02:25:27 pm »
I mean in any normal context striking targets over the Russian border that are directly feeding into Russian operations in Ukraine (whether that be fuel or ammunition depots, military bases or anything else) should be fair game. It is only the existence of an extensive nuclear arsenal that changes that particualr equation.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10242 on: September 16, 2022, 02:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 16, 2022, 02:22:24 pm
In the circumstances, it shouldn't be, though, should it.
I'm more saying that it would be a genuine crossing of a line not some invented nonsense to serve Russian propaganda.

I agree though that a defending nation counter-attacking the invading nation shouldn't be off the tables.  It's a strange war though in that it's become a proxy WWIII with the west providing everything short of direct military involvement.  I think if a US missile - for example - landed in Russia that you could remove the proxy part and just call it WWIII.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10243 on: September 16, 2022, 02:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on September 16, 2022, 02:25:27 pm
I mean in any normal context striking targets over the Russian border that are directly feeding into Russian operations in Ukraine (whether that be fuel or ammunition depots, military bases or anything else) should be fair game. It is only the existence of an extensive nuclear arsenal that changes that particualr equation.
Of course. That's the unshakable asymmetry with this conflict. Having said that, do we trust that Putin will not use nuclear weapons anyway? These are sorts of questions I would not like to have seriously ask myself - but some high up within the military and politicians in Ukraine, the US and across the EU must be seriously assessing this risk.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10244 on: September 16, 2022, 03:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 16, 2022, 02:39:55 pm
Of course. That's the unshakable asymmetry with this conflict. Having said that, do we trust that Putin will not use nuclear weapons anyway? These are sorts of questions I would not like to have seriously ask myself - but some high up within the military and politicians in Ukraine, the US and across the EU must be seriously assessing this risk.

General Zalushny, head of the AFU, mentioned tactical nuclear strikes as a possibility by the Russians, and that they can't be discounted. That's just part of a conflict with a nuclear power, but on the other hand there are consequences too for the aggressor. We are very far from pushing Russia into a corner, so in my eyes the use of nukes is quite far from a reality. The issue becomes a problem if Russia becomes too unstable, and a power vacuum ensues.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,749
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10245 on: September 16, 2022, 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 16, 2022, 02:15:54 pm
They will grab onto anything to justify whatever escalations they plan next.

Presumably the weapons Ukraine has now could be used to target infrastructure similarly within Russia.  Now that would be crossing a line.

Shouldn't be though should it. Russia are targeting innocent people all throughout Ukraine. Ukraine have every right to hit targets inside the Russian border. Personally i would like to see them target military targets only not civilian sites as that would give Putin the green light to go batshit crazy.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,108
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10246 on: September 16, 2022, 05:30:25 pm »
Reading through Wikipedia is insightful. Some WW2 scholars consider the European and Pacific theaters to be separate wars that were concurrent. Others consider the Second Sino-Japanese War, which commenced in July 1937, as the true start of WW2.

I think history will indeed say this was the beginning of WW3. Many people just don't realise it yet.

When a nation believes it can be aggressive as it likes and bully its neighbours because it has nukes - should its opponents have the temerity to hit them back in their own territory - then we have a major problem.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,593
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10247 on: September 16, 2022, 06:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on September 16, 2022, 03:26:08 pm
General Zalushny, head of the AFU, mentioned tactical nuclear strikes as a possibility by the Russians, and that they can't be discounted. That's just part of a conflict with a nuclear power, but on the other hand there are consequences too for the aggressor. We are very far from pushing Russia into a corner, so in my eyes the use of nukes is quite far from a reality. The issue becomes a problem if Russia becomes too unstable, and a power vacuum ensues.

Likewise I think the possibility of Russia using any nukes is pretty remote because at that point you open Pandoras box and Russia loses what few allies they still have in China and India, they want cheap oil and gas, not WW3 and a meltdown in the global and their own economies. You also have the possibility of domestic troubles in Russia if it crosses that line of nuking fellow Slavs, and if radiation ends up in a NATO member do they trigger Article 5?

The only situation I can see Russia trying to use nukes is a situation in which Putin is hanging on for dear life, and if hes in that position will his orders be followed?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,372
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10248 on: September 16, 2022, 09:28:06 pm »
Both China and India gave Putin a bit more back regarding the war in Ukraine. Now it could all be an act but for them it was relatively pointed compared to previous comments.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,593
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10249 on: September 16, 2022, 09:49:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 16, 2022, 09:28:06 pm
Both China and India gave Putin a bit more back regarding the war in Ukraine. Now it could all be an act but for them it was relatively pointed compared to previous comments.

I dont think its an act at all, a short sharp war they could have dealt with but what they dont want is a global recession, they are now too connected and dependent on the rest of the world for trade to insulate themselves from a recession like they were in the past, cheap oil will only get you so far if the rest of the would doesnt have the money to buy your output.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,052
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10250 on: September 16, 2022, 09:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 16, 2022, 05:30:25 pm

I think history will indeed say this was the beginning of WW3.

Who's gonna write that one then?

Or read it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10251 on: September 16, 2022, 11:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 16, 2022, 09:59:43 pm
Who's gonna write that one then?

Or read it.

Keith Richards?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10252 on: September 17, 2022, 07:43:22 am »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,848
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10253 on: September 17, 2022, 12:06:13 pm »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10254 on: September 17, 2022, 12:13:02 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10255 on: September 17, 2022, 11:01:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,052
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10256 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/18/ukraine-war-cross-border-russia-putin-belgorod

This is also interesting. Sometimes the truth exists in the margins of a conflict. Just look at how Russian soldiers are scouring local markets in search of winter clothing and cooking implements. And the chock this - and other things - are causing in the town.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,108
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10257 on: Yesterday at 08:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 16, 2022, 09:59:43 pm
Who's gonna write that one then?

Or read it.

tbf, WW3 doesn't HAVE to go nuclear. During the planned US invasion of Japan in 1945, chemical weapons were widely considered, but at most only on a tactical level. If Wikipedia is to be believed (I know, I know...), the Japanese planned to ignore localised chem-weapon attacks by US forces as they feared an escalation should they respond in kind. Granted, nukes are very different from chemical weapons, but that's kind of the point - the cost is much higher, both militarily and politically.

Makes you wonder how the global diplomatic situation would shift if Russia dared even one tactical nuke.

Quote from: didi shamone on September 16, 2022, 11:57:53 pm
Keith Richards?

;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,052
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10258 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
More indications that the Russian state is unable to look after its (wounded) troops.

This looks authentic. Crowdfunding of Gazprom employees to buy medication for battlefield casualties.

https://twitter.com/kromark/status/1571815974487183360
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10259 on: Today at 07:50:58 pm »
Raimond Kaljulaid, Estonian MP, explaining in the clearest possible terms, what the Estonian position on Ukrainian Russian conflict is.

https://twitter.com/gerashchenko_en/status/1571778702635065345?s=21&t=GYPbSCjjJy7EL-JUJ1Ig2w

Pretty much the worldview right there.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,145
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10260 on: Today at 08:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:50:58 pm
Raimond Kaljulaid, Estonian MP, explaining in the clearest possible terms, what the Estonian position on Ukrainian Russian conflict is.

https://twitter.com/gerashchenko_en/status/1571778702635065345?s=21&t=GYPbSCjjJy7EL-JUJ1Ig2w

Pretty much the worldview right there.
I was with him all the way until he mentioned the apartheid land grabbers in occupied Palestine.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 