General Zalushny, head of the AFU, mentioned tactical nuclear strikes as a possibility by the Russians, and that they can't be discounted. That's just part of a conflict with a nuclear power, but on the other hand there are consequences too for the aggressor. We are very far from pushing Russia into a corner, so in my eyes the use of nukes is quite far from a reality. The issue becomes a problem if Russia becomes too unstable, and a power vacuum ensues.



Likewise I think the possibility of Russia using any nukes is pretty remote because at that point you open Pandoras box and Russia loses what few allies they still have in China and India, they want cheap oil and gas, not WW3 and a meltdown in the global and their own economies. You also have the possibility of domestic troubles in Russia if it crosses that line of nuking fellow Slavs, and if radiation ends up in a NATO member do they trigger Article 5?The only situation I can see Russia trying to use nukes is a situation in which Putin is hanging on for dear life, and if hes in that position will his orders be followed?