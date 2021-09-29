« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 529152 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10240 on: Today at 02:22:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:15:54 pm
They will grab onto anything to justify whatever escalations they plan next.

Presumably the weapons Ukraine has now could be used to target infrastructure similarly within Russia.  Now that would be crossing a line.
In the circumstances, it shouldn't be, though, should it.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10241 on: Today at 02:25:27 pm »
I mean in any normal context striking targets over the Russian border that are directly feeding into Russian operations in Ukraine (whether that be fuel or ammunition depots, military bases or anything else) should be fair game. It is only the existence of an extensive nuclear arsenal that changes that particualr equation.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10242 on: Today at 02:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:22:24 pm
In the circumstances, it shouldn't be, though, should it.
I'm more saying that it would be a genuine crossing of a line not some invented nonsense to serve Russian propaganda.

I agree though that a defending nation counter-attacking the invading nation shouldn't be off the tables.  It's a strange war though in that it's become a proxy WWIII with the west providing everything short of direct military involvement.  I think if a US missile - for example - landed in Russia that you could remove the proxy part and just call it WWIII.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10243 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:25:27 pm
I mean in any normal context striking targets over the Russian border that are directly feeding into Russian operations in Ukraine (whether that be fuel or ammunition depots, military bases or anything else) should be fair game. It is only the existence of an extensive nuclear arsenal that changes that particualr equation.
Of course. That's the unshakable asymmetry with this conflict. Having said that, do we trust that Putin will not use nuclear weapons anyway? These are sorts of questions I would not like to have seriously ask myself - but some high up within the military and politicians in Ukraine, the US and across the EU must be seriously assessing this risk.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10244 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:39:55 pm
Of course. That's the unshakable asymmetry with this conflict. Having said that, do we trust that Putin will not use nuclear weapons anyway? These are sorts of questions I would not like to have seriously ask myself - but some high up within the military and politicians in Ukraine, the US and across the EU must be seriously assessing this risk.

General Zalushny, head of the AFU, mentioned tactical nuclear strikes as a possibility by the Russians, and that they can't be discounted. That's just part of a conflict with a nuclear power, but on the other hand there are consequences too for the aggressor. We are very far from pushing Russia into a corner, so in my eyes the use of nukes is quite far from a reality. The issue becomes a problem if Russia becomes too unstable, and a power vacuum ensues.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10245 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:15:54 pm
They will grab onto anything to justify whatever escalations they plan next.

Presumably the weapons Ukraine has now could be used to target infrastructure similarly within Russia.  Now that would be crossing a line.

Shouldn't be though should it. Russia are targeting innocent people all throughout Ukraine. Ukraine have every right to hit targets inside the Russian border. Personally i would like to see them target military targets only not civilian sites as that would give Putin the green light to go batshit crazy.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10246 on: Today at 05:30:25 pm »
Reading through Wikipedia is insightful. Some WW2 scholars consider the European and Pacific theaters to be separate wars that were concurrent. Others consider the Second Sino-Japanese War, which commenced in July 1937, as the true start of WW2.

I think history will indeed say this was the beginning of WW3. Many people just don't realise it yet.

When a nation believes it can be aggressive as it likes and bully its neighbours because it has nukes - should its opponents have the temerity to hit them back in their own territory - then we have a major problem.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 06:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:26:08 pm
General Zalushny, head of the AFU, mentioned tactical nuclear strikes as a possibility by the Russians, and that they can't be discounted. That's just part of a conflict with a nuclear power, but on the other hand there are consequences too for the aggressor. We are very far from pushing Russia into a corner, so in my eyes the use of nukes is quite far from a reality. The issue becomes a problem if Russia becomes too unstable, and a power vacuum ensues.

Likewise I think the possibility of Russia using any nukes is pretty remote because at that point you open Pandoras box and Russia loses what few allies they still have in China and India, they want cheap oil and gas, not WW3 and a meltdown in the global and their own economies. You also have the possibility of domestic troubles in Russia if it crosses that line of nuking fellow Slavs, and if radiation ends up in a NATO member do they trigger Article 5?

The only situation I can see Russia trying to use nukes is a situation in which Putin is hanging on for dear life, and if hes in that position will his orders be followed?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10248 on: Today at 09:28:06 pm »
Both China and India gave Putin a bit more back regarding the war in Ukraine. Now it could all be an act but for them it was relatively pointed compared to previous comments.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10249 on: Today at 09:49:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:28:06 pm
Both China and India gave Putin a bit more back regarding the war in Ukraine. Now it could all be an act but for them it was relatively pointed compared to previous comments.

I dont think its an act at all, a short sharp war they could have dealt with but what they dont want is a global recession, they are now too connected and dependent on the rest of the world for trade to insulate themselves from a recession like they were in the past, cheap oil will only get you so far if the rest of the would doesnt have the money to buy your output.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10250 on: Today at 09:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:30:25 pm

I think history will indeed say this was the beginning of WW3.

Who's gonna write that one then?

Or read it.
