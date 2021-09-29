Reading through Wikipedia is insightful. Some WW2 scholars consider the European and Pacific theaters to be separate wars that were concurrent. Others consider the Second Sino-Japanese War, which commenced in July 1937, as the true start of WW2.
I think history will indeed say this was the beginning of WW3. Many people just don't realise it yet.
When a nation believes it can be aggressive as it likes and bully its neighbours because it has nukes - should its opponents have the temerity to hit them back in their own territory - then we have a major problem.