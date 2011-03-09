This should be an interesting event if Ukraine keeps advancong.



Stop the War usual suspects with the glaring absence of anyone from err... Ukraine... These pricks would have had Ukraine capitulate on day one.



That's going to be an absolute shitshow. I remember the one they had on Syria which led to Caroline Lucas seeing the light and leaving that wretched organisationHere's Peter Tatchell on it:According to human rights activist Peter Tatchell, who attended the event, no Syrians were included on the panel and the Syrian activists who turned up to the event were threatened with arrest.Some Syrian victims of Assads brutalities turned up but were not allowed to speak. They eventually shouted out in frustration, turning the meeting into momentary chaos, as they were jeered by some of the audience and as StWC stewards tried to eject them  allegedly threatening that theyd be arrested. The police turned up soon afterwards.Tatchell went on: Near the end of the meeting, I personally appealed to Diane Abbott to let the Syrians have their say, but she refused and closed the meeting.