Didn't some senior Russian general (or maybe politician) call it early on as well that Russia had managed to unite the world against them? Propaganda and a weekly pay cheque will take the Russian soldiers so far but the apparent lack of equipment, occupying within range of Ukraine artillery and now being forced back will sap moral quickly. I can't imagine defending rubble-ised cities and towns is particularly inspiring either.
The Russian military has become used to knocking over sandcastles and bullying small nations along their borders. I'm no military expert or psychologist, but mayhap this has given their top brass an overinflated sense of their capabilities?
This isn't like invading Georgia or dealing with an irritating insurgency. They're now up against a capable military of a large, independent, motivated nation. An area so big that's it's challenging to capture key targets quickly, and the opponent can trade space for time. Russia just isn't used to countries standing up to them.