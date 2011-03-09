« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 524018 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10160 on: Yesterday at 06:48:19 pm »
Russians now using cruise missiles against power stations in Ukraine.  They know they are going to lose, so theyre destroying what is left in a cruel and pernicious act.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10161 on: Yesterday at 07:04:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:48:19 pm
Russians now using cruise missiles against power stations in Ukraine.  They know they are going to lose, so theyre destroying what is left in a cruel and pernicious act.
Yeah, my fear has been what he might do now.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10162 on: Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 12:06:34 am
Their country is a corrupt, inept shithole run by a  fascist crook who believes he's a tactical genius. It doesn't lend itself to competence at any level. It's a country incapable of rising and improving because of Putin and their only answer is to try and drag others down to their level. And they're currently failing at that.

Seems Russia is continually re defining what constitutes success.  From the denazification of Ukraine and overthrowing the democratically elected government to the liberation of Donbas. Quite the shift. Hopefully that'll be downgraded too.
The biggest movement of troops since WW2 will hopefully lead to the biggest defeat for fascism since WW2.

Very true. I'd guess this current offensive is intended to regain as much territory as possible before sides perhaps have to bed in for the winter, but with modern weapons that might be less of an issue these days.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10163 on: Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on September 10, 2022, 10:19:55 pm
Good job none of the grown ups listened to those arguing we shouldnt provide arms to support Ukraine isnt it.

This should be an interesting event if Ukraine keeps advancong.

https://www.stopwar.org.uk/events/how-do-we-end-the-war-in-ukraine-stop-the-war-labour-party-conference-fringe-meeting/

Stop the War usual suspects with the glaring absence of anyone from err... Ukraine... These pricks would have had Ukraine capitulate on day one.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10164 on: Yesterday at 08:43:25 pm »
Zelensky with yet another stirring address

Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10165 on: Yesterday at 08:50:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:43:25 pm
Zelensky with yet another stirring address



Is fucking right.
Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10166 on: Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
This should be an interesting event if Ukraine keeps advancong.

https://www.stopwar.org.uk/events/how-do-we-end-the-war-in-ukraine-stop-the-war-labour-party-conference-fringe-meeting/

Stop the War usual suspects with the glaring absence of anyone from err... Ukraine... These pricks would have had Ukraine capitulate on day one.

Shouldn't they call themselves  "stop the special military operation "instead. You can't negotiate peace with someone who denies there's a war.
Quite remarkable that these lefties are so in awe of the leader of the global far right.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10167 on: Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
This should be an interesting event if Ukraine keeps advancong.

https://www.stopwar.org.uk/events/how-do-we-end-the-war-in-ukraine-stop-the-war-labour-party-conference-fringe-meeting/

Stop the War usual suspects with the glaring absence of anyone from err... Ukraine... These pricks would have had Ukraine capitulate on day one.

At the Raquets Club in Liverpool.

Itll be interesting to see what their conclusions are. Its free entry so maybe some Ukrainian refugees may want to attend?
Offline Ray K

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10168 on: Yesterday at 11:32:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:43:25 pm
Zelensky with yet another stirring address


It's little surprise that the Ukrainian army are counter attacking so ferociously and the Russians are retreating and demoralised. One side is fighting for their homes and their families and led by impressive generals, the other side don't know why they're fighting and are led by incompetent leadership.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 01:02:55 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
This should be an interesting event if Ukraine keeps advancong.

https://www.stopwar.org.uk/events/how-do-we-end-the-war-in-ukraine-stop-the-war-labour-party-conference-fringe-meeting/

Stop the War usual suspects with the glaring absence of anyone from err... Ukraine... These pricks would have had Ukraine capitulate on day one.

That's going to be an absolute shitshow. I remember the one they had on Syria which led to Caroline Lucas seeing the light and leaving that wretched organisation

Here's Peter Tatchell on it:

According to human rights activist Peter Tatchell, who attended the event, no Syrians were included on the panel and the Syrian activists who turned up to the event were threatened with arrest.

Some Syrian victims of Assads brutalities turned up but were not allowed to speak. They eventually shouted out in frustration, turning the meeting into momentary chaos, as they were jeered by some of the audience and as StWC stewards tried to eject them  allegedly threatening that theyd be arrested. The police turned up soon afterwards.

Tatchell went on: Near the end of the meeting, I personally appealed to Diane Abbott to let the Syrians have their say, but she refused and closed the meeting.

https://leftfootforward.org/2015/11/stop-the-war-refuse-to-listen-to-syrians-during-debate-on-syria/
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10170 on: Today at 06:43:25 am »
Fascinating glimpse at the changing tone on Russian TV. Still the usual bluster and delusion, but some tenuous grasp of reality is breaking through.

https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1569070513909022720
Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10171 on: Today at 07:05:38 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:43:25 am
Fascinating glimpse at the changing tone on Russian TV. Still the usual bluster and delusion, but some tenuous grasp of reality is breaking through.

https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1569070513909022720

Mad how some of them mention the war. Are they to be jailed?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10172 on: Today at 07:33:57 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:43:25 am
Fascinating glimpse at the changing tone on Russian TV. Still the usual bluster and delusion, but some tenuous grasp of reality is breaking through.

https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1569070513909022720

A gang of thugs who know the game is up.
Offline Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10173 on: Today at 08:24:42 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
At the Raquets Club in Liverpool.

Itll be interesting to see what their conclusions are. Its free entry so maybe some Ukrainian refugees may want to attend?

Now that's funny  ;D
