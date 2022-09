I would hope not. But, unless I am mistaken, Putin has even more power over nuclear weapon launches than the US President, and there were (legitimate) worries about Trump in that regard.



The man is ill, both physically and (probably) mentally. I am not sure what there is to stop him. Maybe a bullet to the head after the fact, but necessarily before. Besides, I worry about the number of loons surrounding him too. Some will defend any action.



This whole attack has me thinking there's manoeuvring going on within Russia as regards Putin. I know the Russian military is incompetent but I'm having a hard time believing the FSB and other intelligence agencies had no inkling this Ukraine offensive was on the way. This is a big attack, do they not have satellite data or anything else monitoring Ukrainian troop movements? Do they have no one at all providing intel from the Ukrainian side?The Russian media are breaking the bad news as quickly as it happens, sometimes even ahead of the Ukrainian announcements. All this a few days after Putin was pronouncing to Russia and the world that Russia had lost nothing. Obviously this is pie in the sky thinking however if someone within Russia was going to plan to get rid of him this is exactly the sort of background noise you would do it to.EditThe media is changing its tune as well, this crackpot has been calling for the annihilation of Ukraine and all of a sudden she's wanting to sing kumbaya with them, weird