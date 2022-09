You have to hand it to Ukraine - they are doing a damn fine job in the most challenging of circumstances. All the public talk about the Kherson Offensive seems like it might have been an almighty distraction operation all along.



Interesting timing that they've also finally taken responsibility for the attacks in Crimea last month ( https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62821044 ). I'm not sure on the significance of the timing but it seems like it may be a case of adding to the rhetoric that Ukraine are now on the front foot.Maybe it's all about giving Russia a nudge to withdraw before the autumn and winter when conditions will make mass troop/equipment movement more difficult. As Russian forces are seemingly now out-ranged by the missiles Ukraine continue to receive then Russian forces being stuck the wrong side of a quagmire isn't an enviable position.