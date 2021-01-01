« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 521112 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,263
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 08:57:35 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:30:07 am
The news isn't confirmed but potentially Ukraine have captured General in command RUs West Group.  "Sychevoi is the most senior Russian officer captured since WW II"

Possibly some game changing update, alongside Ukraine's otherwise also strong forward progress.

https://twitter.com/ChuckPfarrer/status/1568035564452024321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568035564452024321%7Ctwgr%5Ee08437575d00c9d77e7f76061c6d5cb9feb32706%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthreadreaderapp.com%2Fthread%2F1568070074568740864.html%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1lDnq2yXBbSZsO45V1UPTjcNAkO7lwUMNj9lQLrTQDMBgZzCEghh-dG3M

If true cue more terrorist cruise missile attacks on civilian targets from the brave anti fascists.
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,782
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 11:02:07 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:56:30 am
You have to hand it to Ukraine - they are doing a damn fine job in the most challenging of circumstances. All the public talk about the Kherson Offensive seems like it might have been an almighty distraction operation all along.
Interesting timing that they've also finally taken responsibility for the attacks in Crimea last month (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62821044).  I'm not sure on the significance of the timing but it seems like it may be a case of adding to the rhetoric that Ukraine are now on the front foot.

Maybe it's all about giving Russia a nudge to withdraw before the autumn and winter when conditions will make mass troop/equipment movement more difficult.  As Russian forces are seemingly now out-ranged by the missiles Ukraine continue to receive then Russian forces being stuck the wrong side of a quagmire isn't an enviable position.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,491
  Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 11:19:21 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:56:30 am
You have to hand it to Ukraine - they are doing a damn fine job in the most challenging of circumstances. All the public talk about the Kherson Offensive seems like it might have been an almighty distraction operation all along.

I don't think you can call it a distraction. The constant talk from the official Ukrainian sources of a Kherson offensive, drew in most of the Russian forces into the north bank of the Dnipro, and locked them in there with no way for the Russians to withdraw or supply them. Just on it's own without the Kharkiv offensive is enough of a masterstroke, as keeping the Russian army contained according to the AFU's whims would have seemed impossible just a few months ago.
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 43,050
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 02:40:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:02:07 am
Interesting timing that they've also finally taken responsibility for the attacks in Crimea last month (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62821044).  I'm not sure on the significance of the timing but it seems like it may be a case of adding to the rhetoric that Ukraine are now on the front foot.

Maybe it's all about giving Russia a nudge to withdraw before the autumn and winter when conditions will make mass troop/equipment movement more difficult.  As Russian forces are seemingly now out-ranged by the missiles Ukraine continue to receive then Russian forces being stuck the wrong side of a quagmire isn't an enviable position.

Interesting. Imagine shelling the ground behind the Russian troops and turning it into a quagmire, then launching an attack that's very difficult to retreat from without having to abandon lots of expensive and sophisticated equipment in the mud?
Online Libertine

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,553
  Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 03:15:25 pm »
This is not what stalemate looks like....








https://twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/1568216432072073217
Online So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,263
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 03:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:15:25 pm
This is not what stalemate looks like....








https://twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/1568216432072073217

So they intend to create a salient. Just showing off my battle field knowledge acquired whilst reading Red Storm Rising.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,611
  Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:15:25 pm
This is not what stalemate looks like....

https://twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/1568216432072073217

Thats just the fake narratives net by the western media to justify the actions of nazis in that part of Ukraine.
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 43,050
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 03:46:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:29:03 pm
So they intend to create a salient. Just showing off my battle field knowledge acquired whilst reading Red Storm Rising.

I also know what a salient is, from watching Battle of the Bulge. ;)

But yeah, looks like a Russian salient forming in the South there.
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 84,013
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 10:05:35 pm »
Russian troops feeling faster then the Ukrainians troops can take the land is the rumour.
Online Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,017
  The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 10:14:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:35 pm
Russian troops feeling faster then the Ukrainians troops can take the land is the rumour.

It's nice to hear that the Russian troops have feelings.
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 84,013
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 10:39:50 pm »
Bugger fleeing.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,263
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 10:40:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:50 pm
Bugger fleeing.

Fleeing or a tactical retreat?
Online Bobsackamano

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,078
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 10:45:20 pm »
The Russian propagandists are having a bit of difficulty coming to terms with the unfolding situation, amusingly the second chap who pops up looks like he's had a bit of a kicking by the state of his face.

https://mobile.twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1568310989149605888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568310989149605888%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
