You have to hand it to Ukraine - they are doing a damn fine job in the most challenging of circumstances. All the public talk about the Kherson Offensive seems like it might have been an almighty distraction operation all along.



I don't think you can call it a distraction. The constant talk from the official Ukrainian sources of a Kherson offensive, drew in most of the Russian forces into the north bank of the Dnipro, and locked them in there with no way for the Russians to withdraw or supply them. Just on it's own without the Kharkiv offensive is enough of a masterstroke, as keeping the Russian army contained according to the AFU's whims would have seemed impossible just a few months ago.