^^^ I forgot about barrel wear. After so many shots they need to be replaced/overhauled. I doubt the tanks have had the opportunity to fire enough shells yet though?



Its been said that the PZH2000s the Germans have donated to Ukraine are needing barrel replacement already as their rate of fire is quite high. The M777 howitzer also, their lightweight titanium barrels are not meant to be used in long term static warfare. Canada I believe have donated some replacement barrels for them as well. Which is a reason why there arent that many systems in theatre, as they have to be sent into countries like Czechia or Germany back for repairs.So imagine this issue x 100 times. I think the Russians wont have as exacting standards as their western counterparts, but it should be an issue, as an untrue barrel affects accuracy exponentially as ranges get longer. Tanks definitely dont have the same issue as artillery as they arent going to be fired everyday constantly like the artillery will be, and with smooth bore guns at rated short distances often the gunsights can be recalibrated to match. Not sure if the Russians do that though.