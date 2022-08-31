« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 31, 2022, 04:13:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 31, 2022, 04:08:55 pm
And he was a communist, Leninist.

His financial reforms of the Soviet Union sealed its fate.

One could argue that he ended the Cold War by accident (but that would be harsh as he did much to ensure peace).

Well he was clearly a communist. He was General Secretary of the CPSU! But I wouldn't describe him as a Leninist. Residues of Lenin, yes - specifically in his belief that he could control the necessary changes to the Soviet Union from the Politburo. But he was no revolutionary and - like most communists - had stopped believing in the theories of communism a long time ago. He was a bit squeamish about killing people to advance his cause as well, which made him a lousy 'Leninist'.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 31, 2022, 04:14:49 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August 31, 2022, 04:12:58 pm
Its amazing to think that the tactics that worked so well in the deception operations for Operation Overlord and the Sicily Landings could work so well in the 21st Century, but with satellite technology and guided cruise missiles...

Quite a comforting thought in some ways.

I suppose one also has to factor in the amount of vodka being consumed by the Russian armed forces.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 31, 2022, 04:15:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 31, 2022, 03:01:07 pm
The Ruskies seem to have been wasting a lot of cruise missiles on destroying card-board cut-outs.

https://twitter.com/John_Hudson/status/1564494132910899200

Maskirovka - a Russian term for military deception, much loved by 1980s writers of World War III novels.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_military_deception
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 31, 2022, 04:17:54 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 31, 2022, 09:08:10 am
RIP Gorbachev. It took courage and vision to call time on the rotten Communist system, especially as it obviously had tribal and ethnic life in it still. Certainly the greatest Russian leader in history - not that the competition is any good.

But was Gorbachev just a popularist - within the West more so - a naive visionary without a real credible workable future vision for Russia and the Russian people and therefore here is where we are with Putin?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 31, 2022, 04:36:38 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August 31, 2022, 04:12:58 pm
Its amazing to think that the tactics that worked so well in the deception operations for Operation Overlord and the Sicily Landings could work so well in the 21st Century, but with satellite technology and guided cruise missiles...

Quite a comforting thought in some ways.

Have the Ukrainians considered using a Trojan Horse to get into Crimea?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 31, 2022, 05:46:46 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 29, 2022, 04:49:59 pm
Sounds like Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive earlier today centered around Kherson.

plus many are asking not to share latest map and satellite videos of Ukrainian offensive. Although some news is being promoted.
Ukrainians are doing ok in this region - we will have to see

@igorsushko
🚨 URGENT & CRITICAL: Armed Forces of Ukraine are requesting that everyone go dark on posting any information, videos, photos, with regards to the Battle for Kherson. Operation Security is critical. Please spread this message across all social media channels.
10:36 PM · Aug 29, 2022·

Igor Sushko
@igorsushko

Aug 30
Replying to
@igorsushko

Translate is flipping the meaning of the text in some languages. "To go dark" is not a complicated concept to translate you'd think.
For clarity: Do not share any information with regards to the ongoing Battle for Kherson.

@igorsushko
Aug 30
PROGRESS UPDATE: Armed Forces of Ukraine have announced that all crossing points from Kherson across the Dnieper River have been incapacitated. Further, ~ 30 Russian heavy equipment (tanks, MLRS, anti-air, etc.) and 3 munitions depots destroyed in the area.


Defense of Ukraine
@DefenceU
Aug 30

Ukraine government organization
A Ukrainian pilot made a video of the combat operation of the MiG-29.
Ivan dedicates this video to his fallen brother in arms, Major Yevhen Lysenko, who heroically died in an aerial battle with the Russian invaders on March 9.
https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1564570878825926658?s=20&t=E3wjxwZLcdFII3I60rJhgg

 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 31, 2022, 06:07:05 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August 31, 2022, 04:12:58 pm
Its amazing to think that the tactics that worked so well in the deception operations for Operation Overlord and the Sicily Landings could work so well in the 21st Century, but with satellite technology and guided cruise missiles...

Quite a comforting thought in some ways.

jumpers for goalposts and all that
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 09:11:52 am
@maxseddon
The chairman of the board of Lukoil, Russias biggest privately held oil producer and one of the few Russian companies to criticize the invasion of Ukraine, has died after falling out of a hospital window, Interfax reports

In March, Lukoils board called for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, expressed sincere empathy for all victims, and said we strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy.
***

The most dangerous place in Russia must be beside any window.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 10:47:07 am
They're not even subtle about it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 11:01:13 am
Quote from: Red Berry on September  1, 2022, 10:47:07 am
They're not even subtle about it.

Defenestration is pretty obvious.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 11:05:16 am
Quote from: Red Berry on September  1, 2022, 10:47:07 am
They're not even subtle about it.

They're as bad as the police in Apartheid South Africa. How many accidental deaths did those poor cops have from their prisoners falling out of windows, down stairs, in showers?

Same in Russia now. Speak up against Putin or the invasion and you are automatically on a Death List. And they have the nerve to call Ukraine "fascist".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 11:36:00 am
Quote from: Red Berry on September  1, 2022, 10:47:07 am
They're not even subtle about it.
Well, of course. It was about sending a message after all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 02:53:27 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  1, 2022, 11:36:00 am
Well, of course. It was about sending a message after all.

I wonder if DOnald J Trump is getting the message - if he spills the beans on what TOp Secrets he shared with Putin then I am shure Red Thugs will come visit
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 03:09:55 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on September  1, 2022, 02:53:27 pm
I wonder if DOnald J Trump is getting the message - if he spills the beans on what TOp Secrets he shared with Putin then I am shure Red Thugs will come visit
In an abundance of caution, I expect Trump will be spending even more time at Mar-a-Lago than at Trump Tower. :)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 05:10:43 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on September  1, 2022, 02:53:27 pm
I wonder if DOnald J Trump is getting the message - if he spills the beans on what TOp Secrets he shared with Putin then I am shure Red Thugs will come visit

Some brutes in Louboutin? ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 05:51:22 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  1, 2022, 03:09:55 pm
In an abundance of caution, I expect Trump will be spending even more time at Mar-a-Lago than at Trump Tower. :)

Trump's "security" couldn't even keep out a pretty looking girl with a Russian accent, who managed to get her photo taken with 45. He would be absurdly easy to assassinate; and I expect, given his fanatical following, it would be a great way (from Putin's perspective) to throw the US into even more turmoil.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 09:47:27 pm
bad news for Russia -

https://theins.ru/en/politics/254573

A farewell to arms. By year end Russia will be left almost without shells, artillery and armored vehicles
Pavel Luzin
31 August 2022

For Russia, six months of war have led not only to colossal irreplaceable losses in manpower, but also to a huge waste of weapons and military equipment: guided missiles are already very scarce, shells for artillery and armored vehicles will be exhausted by the end of the year, and the state of military aviation precludes a full-scale air campaign. Because of the sanctions, Russia cannot continue full industrial production of weapons and replenish its arms stockpiles, which are rapidly running out....The problem is that Soviet artillery shells could not be stored for long and as early as summer 2002, during the second Chechen campaign, the Russian army faced a shortage of 122 mm and 152 mm shells.  etc

Barrel wear and ammunition shortage

The impact of the sanctions: from industrial production to manual labor

Fewer rockets

Problems with armored vehicles

Problems with military aviation



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 1, 2022, 10:13:05 pm
^ Hmm - feel like I've been seeing reports of Russia's imminent demise daily since this started.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 2, 2022, 09:15:42 am
^^^ I forgot about barrel wear. After so many shots they need to be replaced/overhauled. I doubt the tanks have had the opportunity to fire enough shells yet though?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 2, 2022, 09:49:32 am
Quote from: Red Berry on September  2, 2022, 09:15:42 am
^^^ I forgot about barrel wear. After so many shots they need to be replaced/overhauled. I doubt the tanks have had the opportunity to fire enough shells yet though?

Its been said that the PZH2000s the Germans have donated to Ukraine are needing barrel replacement already as their rate of fire is quite high. The M777 howitzer also, their lightweight titanium barrels are not meant to be used in long term static warfare. Canada I believe have donated some replacement barrels for them as well. Which is a reason why there arent that many systems in theatre, as they have to be sent into countries like Czechia or Germany back for repairs.

So imagine this issue x 100 times. I think the Russians wont have as exacting standards as their western counterparts, but it should be an issue, as an untrue barrel affects accuracy exponentially as ranges get longer. Tanks definitely dont have the same issue as artillery as they arent going to be fired everyday constantly like the artillery will be, and with smooth bore guns at rated short distances often the gunsights can be recalibrated to match. Not sure if the Russians do that though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 2, 2022, 11:45:02 am
With regards Russian equipment and western sanctions, are they receiving much support from other countries?

China and India are still remaining largely neutral?  Providing a market for Russian exports but little beyond that?
North Korea, Iran, Syria etc. not really in a position to offer much support?  Similarly for the less despotic countries in the Eurasian Economic Union?
Turkey seem to be diplomatically supportive but I assume don't want to get themselves too involved?

Finally, does the risk of Putin going full savage and unleashing nuclear - either through weaponry or an 'accident' at the power plant - increase as their stocks of regular weaponry decrease?

Edit: Sorry for all the question marks  :o
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 2, 2022, 04:45:08 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September  2, 2022, 11:45:02 am
With regards Russian equipment and western sanctions, are they receiving much support from other countries?

China and India are still remaining largely neutral?  Providing a market for Russian exports but little beyond that?
North Korea, Iran, Syria etc. not really in a position to offer much support?  Similarly for the less despotic countries in the Eurasian Economic Union?
Turkey seem to be diplomatically supportive but I assume don't want to get themselves too involved?

Finally, does the risk of Putin going full savage and unleashing nuclear - either through weaponry or an 'accident' at the power plant - increase as their stocks of regular weaponry decrease?

Edit: Sorry for all the question marks  :o
Iran are supplying Russia with drones.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 5, 2022, 12:15:59 pm
https://nordot.app/939266413430063104?c=592622757532812385

- Zelenskiy says Ukraine takes three settlements in south, east

"(Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday marked progress in a counter-offensive Ukraine that began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south, a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east of the country.   

He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline except to say that he had received "good reports" at a meeting on Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of "certain heights" also in an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and for liberating two southern settlements.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, earlier on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in the southern area that is the main focus of the counter-offensive.

"


https://twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1566473524914651138/photo/1

https://twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1566473524914651138

@Flash43191300
⚡️The deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, published on his page a photo of the Ukrainian flag being raised in a village in the Kherson region, indirectly confirming his liberation.

"Vysokopilla. The Kherson region. Ukraine. Today",  he writes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 5, 2022, 02:12:49 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September  2, 2022, 11:45:02 am
With regards Russian equipment and western sanctions, are they receiving much support from other countries?

China and India are still remaining largely neutral?  Providing a market for Russian exports but little beyond that?
North Korea, Iran, Syria etc. not really in a position to offer much support?  Similarly for the less despotic countries in the Eurasian Economic Union?
Turkey seem to be diplomatically supportive but I assume don't want to get themselves too involved?

Finally, does the risk of Putin going full savage and unleashing nuclear - either through weaponry or an 'accident' at the power plant - increase as their stocks of regular weaponry decrease?

Edit: Sorry for all the question marks  :o

Besides with the supposed Iranian drones, there really havent been any overt support that has come out in the media. Turkey, in particular, have been slowly clarifying their support for Ukraine recently, with Erdogan declaring the Russian invasion as illegal, and his brother in law, the owner of Baykar, saying that his company will never sell drones to Russia.

The issues at Zaporizhia is still a lot of Russian fear mongering at the moment, the Russians have more to lose with a nuclear disaster there than it has to gain.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 5, 2022, 02:17:49 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on September  5, 2022, 12:15:59 pm
https://nordot.app/939266413430063104?c=592622757532812385

- Zelenskiy says Ukraine takes three settlements in south, east

"(Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday marked progress in a counter-offensive Ukraine that began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south, a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east of the country.   

He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline except to say that he had received "good reports" at a meeting on Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of "certain heights" also in an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and for liberating two southern settlements.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, earlier on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in the southern area that is the main focus of the counter-offensive.

"


https://twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1566473524914651138/photo/1

https://twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1566473524914651138

@Flash43191300
⚡️The deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, published on his page a photo of the Ukrainian flag being raised in a village in the Kherson region, indirectly confirming his liberation.

"Vysokopilla. The Kherson region. Ukraine. Today",  he writes.

Think Ukraines active luring of Russian forces into Kherson, and then destroying the bridges behind them, are showing signs of success. I think theyre slowly grinding their forces down, being fairly deliberate in the speed of their advances, as the Russian reinforcements are having to cross the river by boat. You can see that it is working, as Peskov is laying down the conditions of peace talks.

Think we will see an outcome to this offensive within the next month or two.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 5, 2022, 03:32:59 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on September  5, 2022, 02:17:49 pm
Think Ukraines active luring of Russian forces into Kherson, and then destroying the bridges behind them, are showing signs of success. I think theyre slowly grinding their forces down, being fairly deliberate in the speed of their advances, as the Russian reinforcements are having to cross the river by boat. You can see that it is working, as Peskov is laying down the conditions of peace talks.

Think we will see an outcome to this offensive within the next month or two.

a lot more strategy and now with the quality of Ukrainian arms and hitting strategic targets.

the longer this lasts the better the Ukrainians will get and Russia could lose  a lot of soldiers and equipment.
Financially they are being ground down as well.. Once Europe is off their gas and reduced Oil imports and prices drop - Russia will have no  real long term strategy - unfortunately  Putin and his cronies are all in.
so there will have to be a lose situation and a big impact change at some stage
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 6, 2022, 09:11:13 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 6, 2022, 11:08:15 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  6, 2022, 09:11:13 am
What a dump Russia is.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/05/russian-journalist-ivan-safronov-sentenced-to-22-years-in-prison

At leat this hero escaped with his life.

For now.

If he gets invited for afternoon tea on the fifth floor of the prison he would best politely decline.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2022, 01:31:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  6, 2022, 11:08:15 am
For now.

If he gets invited for afternoon tea on the fifth floor of the prison he would best politely decline.

As long as there are no windows he'll be fine   ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2022, 10:55:27 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  6, 2022, 09:11:13 am
What a dump Russia is.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/05/russian-journalist-ivan-safronov-sentenced-to-22-years-in-prison

At leat this hero escaped with his life.
Alan Wicker here with his expert analysis of the country of Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2022, 11:14:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  7, 2022, 10:55:27 pm
Alan Wicker here with his expert analysis of the country of Russia.

I don't think Ivan Safronov is Alan Whicker (notice the spelling). In fact it's hard to imagine a Russian Alan Whicker simply because Whicker's gentle type of satire rested ultimately on a rather complacent sense of England (and England's relationship with the world) never really changing. Plus, obviously, Whicker was never gaoled for 20 years because he said something that Harold Wilson didn't like.

If you care to study Safronov's career you'll quickly appreciate the difference between him and Whicker. Safronovs have been around in Russia - in its Tsarist, Bolshevik, and Putinist dispensations - for almost 200 years now. They do what they do at enormous personal risk. As a keen student of Russian history you'll be well acquainted with Alexander Herzen and 'The Bell' I'm sure.  It's in the Herzen tradition - not the Whicker one - that Ivan Safronov belongs, right?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2022, 11:29:54 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  7, 2022, 11:14:51 pm
I don't think Ivan Safronov is Alan Whicker (notice the spelling).
;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:10:05 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:22:06 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:41:46 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Sounds like great progress made around Kharkiv today - hitting the fascists on multiple fronts now, beautiful stuff.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:30:07 am
The news isn't confirmed but potentially Ukraine have captured General in command RUs West Group.  "Sychevoi is the most senior Russian officer captured since WW II"

Possibly some game changing update, alongside Ukraine's otherwise also strong forward progress.

https://twitter.com/ChuckPfarrer/status/1568035564452024321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568035564452024321%7Ctwgr%5Ee08437575d00c9d77e7f76061c6d5cb9feb32706%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthreadreaderapp.com%2Fthread%2F1568070074568740864.html%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1lDnq2yXBbSZsO45V1UPTjcNAkO7lwUMNj9lQLrTQDMBgZzCEghh-dG3M
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:56:30 am
You have to hand it to Ukraine - they are doing a damn fine job in the most challenging of circumstances. All the public talk about the Kherson Offensive seems like it might have been an almighty distraction operation all along.
