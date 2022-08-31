https://nordot.app/939266413430063104?c=592622757532812385 - Zelenskiy says Ukraine takes three settlements in south, east
"(Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday marked progress in a counter-offensive Ukraine that began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south, a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east of the country.
He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline except to say that he had received "good reports" at a meeting on Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of "certain heights" also in an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and for liberating two southern settlements.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, earlier on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in the southern area that is the main focus of the counter-offensive.
" https://twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1566473524914651138/photo/1https://twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1566473524914651138
@Flash43191300
⚡️The deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, published on his page a photo of the Ukrainian flag being raised in a village in the Kherson region, indirectly confirming his liberation.
"Vysokopilla. The Kherson region. Ukraine. Today", he writes.