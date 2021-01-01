« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 503445 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,752
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 12:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:51:06 am
Russia is actually a democracy these days.

I rest my case mi'lord.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 12:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:51:06 am
There you go again. Russia is actually a democracy these days, its not the Cold War anymore, and its no more of a sham democracy than half the places the west describes as its friends.
Btw what Russia is doing is a war crime, no two ways about it. When you get a powerful country that feels threatened though like the US back in 1962 bad things start happening.

Russia is a democracy? Im sorry but that is absolutely ridiculous comment. Ask Alexei Navalny if Russia is a democracy. Ask Pussy Riot if Russia is a democracy. Ask the thousands of other prisoners who were jailed for protesting in Russia if its a democracy.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:31:35 am
The troop numbers dont matter, the US controls a third of the country, if the Syrians tried to retake their land by force there would soon be a lot more than 648 yanks there. Trump openly bragged about controlling their oil (and grain).
As for all the other stuff the Islamic nut jobs were on the wests side in Syria.

Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:57:27 am
A popular rebellion organised by the west. Besides it doesnt matter, whatever way you try to spin it the yanks are there uninvited and the Russians were invited in.

The US doesn´t "control" 1/3 of the country with 648 "yanks" - unless you want to completely deny the agency of the people of Syria. That 1/3 of the territory is run and administered by the ethnic groups that only a few years ago ISIS tried to genocide out of existence - which is what led to the US intervention in the first place (they were the ones who invited the intervention - the Syrian government was in no position to stop ISIS, and even if they could, the prospect of Syrian government incarceration and brutal crackdown probably didn´t fill the Kurds and other ethnic groups with much joy).

And indeed, the administration of those lands is not seeking a seperatist state. They have specifically stated they are seeking a federal solution within the existing Syrian state, and indeed have even negotiated a ceasefire and some cooperative measures with the Syrian regime. In fact, as someone presumably on the left, I thought you would probably find the administration of those lands quite agreeable and even quite admirable - it has been widely praised for its very effective democratic socialist policies that have brought and maintained the highest standard of living and wages in all of Syria, communal land redistribution, its support of minority rights, womens freedoms and its abolition of the death penalty.


Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:31:06 am
As opposed to the west who hug people to death? How many people died in Iraq? In fact how many kids died because of western sanctions in the 90s?
If you dont mind me saying you seem to have a very cartoonish/Disneyfied view of the world, you seem to believe that the west = good everyone else = bad. Given the west is largely made up of ex imperial powers and are run by capitalists whod sell their own granny my view is everyone, including the west = bad.

Of course things are never that simple. But it has been shown time and again what direct Russian military intervention results in, and that is complete devestation of entire populated urban areas. The First Chechen War, the Second Chechen War, the Syrian Intervention and now the War in Ukraine have demonstrated this. Lots of people died from the instability in Iraq that was a direct result of US intervention of course, but that is not the same as the US carpet bombing Baghdad. That simply didn´t happen, and it wouldn´t happen in this day and age. Most people in Iraq and Adfghanistan have died at the hands of all the competing warring factions, not at the direct hands of Western soldiers. Russia has no such qualms unfortunately.

The thing is, when you boil everything down to a redactive level, ideology and theory completely blinds you to what is actually going on, and means the oppurtunities for real progressiveness are missed whilst you scramble to defend horrendous authoritarian regimes.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:23 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9963 on: Today at 12:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:59:05 am
Sorry but do you think that makes it ok?

Well put it this way it makes it more okay than just doing what the yanks did I.e just rock up and park your @rse on someone elses sovereign territory.
More okay than what the Russians are doing in Ukraine as well.
Logged

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9964 on: Today at 12:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:02:38 pm
Russia is a democracy? Im sorry but that is absolutely ridiculous comment. Ask Alexei Navalny if Russia is a democracy. Ask Pussy Riot if Russia is a democracy. Ask the thousands of other prisoners who were jailed for protesting in Russia if its a democracy.

As I said its a sham democracy but the west cosys up to dictatorships with terrible human rights records
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9965 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:10:34 pm
Well put it this way it makes it more okay than just doing what the yanks did I.e just rock up and park your @rse on someone elses sovereign territory.
More okay than what the Russians are doing in Ukraine as well.

So a man that kills his own people invites an Army in to keep him in power by killing more people has some legitimacy ?
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,432
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9966 on: Today at 12:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:14:53 pm
As I said its a sham democracy but the west cosys up to dictatorships with terrible human rights records

I`m sure you know you are just playing the Putin/Trump/Bozo (all the recent trendy right-wing "populists") gameplan:

"Yes, we are bad, but THEY are just as bad, if not worse than us. At least we are open about it".

It`s not true and it`s either duplicitous or deluded to push that agenda. Amazing the number of people on the left who have a fondness of Putin`s authoritarianism despite him being a clear enemy of freedom and progressive politics.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9967 on: Today at 12:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:10:34 pm
Well put it this way it makes it more okay than just doing what the yanks did I.e just rock up and park your @rse on someone elses sovereign territory.
More okay than what the Russians are doing in Ukraine as well.

The important thing is many people here, myself included, are no fans of American foreign policy, at least not all the time. So it's easy to indict the American government on so many of the things that they have done wrong. But there is no equivalency here to Russian foreign policy, and all the 'good' they have done in this world. Absolutely none.
Logged

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9968 on: Today at 01:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:51:06 am
There you go again. Russia is actually a democracy these days, its not the Cold War anymore, and its no more of a sham democracy than half the places the west describes as its friends.
Btw what Russia is doing is a war crime, no two ways about it. When you get a powerful country that feels threatened though like the US back in 1962 bad things start happening.


Extraordinary statement. This is the problem and why I was wanting Corbyn's outrageous comments to stand. These are the kind of over-simplified sixth form politics he espouses. "America Bad, Britain Bad, the West Bad - Russia only kind of bad but not really..."

The US threatening Russia? How? Interfering with their elections? Remind me which neighbouring sovreign states the US has invaded recently? Remind me which have enacted disappearances, imprisonment and assassination of the leader's political opponents?

This is so pathetic it's laughable. America is a democracy, and though it has it's share of issues (and we cannot ignore it's history) the idea that it is not largely a force for good is so ludicrous. We wouldn't be sitting here today without the US fighting fascism in WWII. Like all countries it struggles to exist to it's ideals but it isn't close to the autocratic and fascist governments of China or Russia. It has dark days in it's past - and ahead - but as genuine example of liberty and democracy it has a pretty unblemished record. Same over here in the UK and throughout a lot of Europe, but none of our countries have to exist with the pressures of being the global superpower in the modern world. Without America, Russia or China would be exerting a lot more control over their neighbouring states and we should be thankful to have the presence of the US & NATO that tempers those two countries desires to expand. We're going to need them over the next few years so let's hope they keep their shit together. Remember it is a LOT easier to control your country through fear and subjugation than freedom and democracy. Russia and China have those advantages, America has to play by the rules, as do the rest of us, but we are all hoping that as with the early 20th Century conflicts, freedom and liberty wins and the Russian and Chinese (& Ukrainian) people will be allowed to enjoy those privileges as we do.

Mind you, that said. I presume you don't mind China either. They're probably okay in your book.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,738
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9969 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:51:06 am
There you go again. Russia is actually a democracy these days, its not the Cold War anymore, and its no more of a sham democracy than half the places the west describes as its friends.
Btw what Russia is doing is a war crime, no two ways about it. When you get a powerful country that feels threatened though like the US back in 1962 bad things start happening.

New poster engaging in whataboutism? If you can call Russia a democracy with a straight face, then you're chatting wham. :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9970 on: Today at 01:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:22:00 am
The Syrian government invited them in though.

The South Vietnamese Government invited the Americans in.

That worked out well.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9971 on: Today at 01:43:26 pm »
I came in here to find out what was happening in Ukraine. Silly me.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9972 on: Today at 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:51:06 am
There you go again. Russia is actually a democracy these days, its not the Cold War anymore, and its no more of a sham democracy than half the places the west describes as its friends.
Btw what Russia is doing is a war crime, no two ways about it. When you get a powerful country that feels threatened though like the US back in 1962 bad things start happening.
I feel like the first sentence of this post is quite rightly getting a lot of the stick, but it's allowed the last sentence to sneak through.

Would you care to expand on exactly how Russia was being threatened by Ukraine?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9973 on: Today at 01:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 01:06:46 pm

Extraordinary statement. This is the problem and why I was wanting Corbyn's outrageous comments to stand. These are the kind of over-simplified sixth form politics he espouses. "America Bad, Britain Bad, the West Bad - Russia only kind of bad but not really..."

What a load of over simplified rubbish.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,599
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9974 on: Today at 01:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:51:06 am
There you go again. Russia is actually a democracy these days, its not the Cold War anymore, and its no more of a sham democracy than half the places the west describes as its friends.
Btw what Russia is doing is a war crime, no two ways about it. When you get a powerful country that feels threatened though like the US back in 1962 bad things start happening.

I never cease to be baffled by how wrong people can be.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,752
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9975 on: Today at 02:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 01:06:46 pm

Extraordinary statement. This is the problem and why I was wanting Corbyn's outrageous comments to stand. These are the kind of over-simplified sixth form politics he espouses. "America Bad, Britain Bad, the West Bad - Russia only kind of bad but not really..."

The US threatening Russia? How? Interfering with their elections? Remind me which neighbouring sovreign states the US has invaded recently? Remind me which have enacted disappearances, imprisonment and assassination of the leader's political opponents?

This is so pathetic it's laughable. America is a democracy, and though it has it's share of issues (and we cannot ignore it's history) the idea that it is not largely a force for good is so ludicrous. We wouldn't be sitting here today without the US fighting fascism in WWII. Like all countries it struggles to exist to it's ideals but it isn't close to the autocratic and fascist governments of China or Russia. It has dark days in it's past - and ahead - but as genuine example of liberty and democracy it has a pretty unblemished record. Same over here in the UK and throughout a lot of Europe, but none of our countries have to exist with the pressures of being the global superpower in the modern world. Without America, Russia or China would be exerting a lot more control over their neighbouring states and we should be thankful to have the presence of the US & NATO that tempers those two countries desires to expand. We're going to need them over the next few years so let's hope they keep their shit together. Remember it is a LOT easier to control your country through fear and subjugation than freedom and democracy. Russia and China have those advantages, America has to play by the rules, as do the rest of us, but we are all hoping that as with the early 20th Century conflicts, freedom and liberty wins and the Russian and Chinese (& Ukrainian) people will be allowed to enjoy those privileges as we do.

Mind you, that said. I presume you don't mind China either. They're probably okay in your book.

Quite so.

The bolded bit is important. It is precisely because the USA is a democracy that we (and the Americans and anyone else) can discuss their history openly and with as many documentary resources as possible. The archives are open, the university history departments function independently of the state, the media is free. It has been a sign of the health of American democracy that we know so much about the catastrophe of the Vietnam War. Or, going back further, that we are informed so well about the crime of slavery in North America or the genocidal Indian Wars.

Compare with Russia. A brief window opened up into the Russian past during the Yeltsin years. It has slammed shut again. The level of ignorance in Russia about Lenin and Stalin is truly staggering. Ordinary Russians don't even know what Putin did in his first weeks of power and still believe that the atrocious attacks on the apartment blocks in Moscow, Volgadonsk and other towns were the work of Chechen terrorists (and not the KGB).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9976 on: Today at 02:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:50:35 pm
What a load of over simplified rubbish.

Over-simplifed? From someone who thinks that stopping Ukraine from having weapons would lead to the Russians withdrawing and world peace. Man alive, I must do better.

My opinion is based on hearing a load of this tosh for years. Including Corbyn himself, believing Russia over his own intelligence agencies. You know who else that applies too, right?

Corbyn's opinion on Ukraine and Russia is based on years of his pro-Russian and Anti-Western stance. I could understand the latter on it's own. We need elected politicians to call for the West to aim for higher moral and ethical standards. But not from someone who looks the other way whenever Russia steps out of line. And now effectively wants Ukraine to sacrifice it's sovreignty - and it's people - to keep Russia happy. Despicable. These sentiments need stopping before they gain a foothold in wider society. Its a disgusting act of cowardice to want to force another country to cowtow and submit to a global despot.

I do hope he applies the same logic to any other inferior rebellions against neighbouring armed aggressors... but I think we all know he chooses his battles dependant on his politics, not his morality.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:01 pm by Byrnee »
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Up
« previous next »
 