Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9880 on: Today at 03:58:41 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm
Russia have not only invaded Ukraine, they are committing Genocide,
What planet is he living on, don't give the Ukrainian people any weapons to defend themselves from evil. lets all settle this with a negotiated peace, the arrogance of the man, he thinks everyone's gone yippe. lets have a war. nobody'a considered whether this can be solved with negotiation.

People are saying Labour are only ahead because the Torys are fu.. up. Corbyn has once again shown why he was unfit to be leader of the Labour party never mind PM.
Labour would be getting a hammering for this if he was still leader.
Theres a new generation of SCG  members who made themselves unelectable as party leader overnight when going along with the old left wing stance of NATO expansionism. they still don't fully understand the damage they have done to themselves and the prospects of ever leading a Labour government into power, those statements on NATO expansionism and views will haunt them for the rest of  their careers. absolutely stupid thing to do. it will be thrown at them if any of them ever became high profile for a reason. it will turn voters right off them.
The left need to reign Corbyn in, he was always a liability to the Labour party, he's now turned into a disaster for the left.
Oh do give over you utter bore.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9881 on: Today at 04:25:57 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:24:29 pm
Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Marine Le Pen calls for the abandonment of sanctions against Russia, which "serve no purpose"
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/politique/front-national/marine-le-pen-reclame-l-abandon-des-sanctions-contre-la-russie-qui-ne-servent-a-rien_5289622.html

Horseshoe theory in action. It makes me wonder if there's anything Russia could do that would justify sanctions/weapons in his/her eyes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9882 on: Today at 04:44:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:58:41 pm
Oh do give over you utter bore.

So you agree with Corbyns views that the UK shouldnt arm Ukraine, or The Ukraine as he and Russian colonialists call it? And that ultimately Putins goons are only committing genocide because NATO expanded eastwards (at the request of countries who know what Russia is like)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9883 on: Today at 04:48:13 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:44:51 pm
So you agree with Corbyns views that the UK shouldnt arm Ukraine, or The Ukraine as he and Russian colonialists call it? And that ultimately Putins goons are only committing genocide because NATO expanded eastwards (at the request of countries who know what Russia is like)
Incredible, isn't it. :(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9884 on: Today at 06:32:26 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:58:41 pm
Oh do give over you utter bore.

Wow.

Didn't know we had the Russian apologists movement on here. I knew a fair few had drunk the Corbyn Cool-aid but this takes it to a new level. If you can't admit he's insanely wrong here, there is nothing he could say to turn you to any rational position. Madness.
At The End Of The Storm I

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9885 on: Today at 06:33:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:38:50 pm
Pause for a moment and consider what the UK be like now if a Corbyn-lead Labour Party had won the GE two years ago. I expect that many (but far from all) the problems would be very different to ones we have now, but would the overall picture be any better? And can you imagine how the EU (if there had been no Brexit) and NATO would be coping with the Ukraine situation if the UK (under Corbyn) had the power of the veto vote?

Putin would have liked Corbyn in power - and Trump too. Both were entranced by Russian imperial power. Neither liked NATO. It would have been tough for Ukraine if there had been a Trump-Corbyn-Putin Axis.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9886 on: Today at 06:38:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:38:50 pm
Pause for a moment and consider what the UK be like now if a Corbyn-lead Labour Party had won the GE two years ago. I expect that many (but far from all) the problems would be very different to ones we have now, but would the overall picture be any better? And can you imagine how the EU (if there had been no Brexit) and NATO would be coping with the Ukraine situation if the UK (under Corbyn) had the power of the veto vote?

It was literally enough to make rational people who cannot stand Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Tory policy, Brexit etc - vote Tory against Labour in 2019 with justification as they were worried about Corbyns stances on NATO, Russia etc. He didn't hide it, he shouted it from the rooftops. I know people who voted Johnson over Corbyn as they were informed on the Global front and we're incredibly worried about what Corbyn and his cabal would do for our standing and NATO unity. I thought they were over-reacting, but they were fucking right weren't they? Just think how bad it would be for the world if Russia had been able to plough on with Corbyn led UK halting NATO and EU plans and sanctions. What a disgusting man.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9887 on: Today at 06:44:11 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:33:13 pm
Putin would have liked Corbyn in power - and Trump too. Both were entranced by Russian imperial power. Neither liked NATO. It would have been tough for Ukraine if there had been a Trump-Corbyn-Putin Axis.

The message it would have sent to both Russia and China would have been to do what they liked. Ukraine would have been a cakewalk and China would be emboldened. As it is the response from the west and allies I suspect has given them pause for now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9888 on: Today at 06:55:26 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 06:38:14 pm
It was literally enough to make rational people who cannot stand Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Tory policy, Brexit etc - vote Tory against Labour in 2019 with justification as they were worried about Corbyns stances on NATO, Russia etc. He didn't hide it, he shouted it from the rooftops. I know people who voted Johnson over Corbyn as they were informed on the Global front and we're incredibly worried about what Corbyn and his cabal would do for our standing and NATO unity. I thought they were over-reacting, but they were fucking right weren't they? Just think how bad it would be for the world if Russia had been able to plough on with Corbyn led UK halting NATO and EU plans and sanctions. What a disgusting man.

The really dumb shit is that Johnson and the Tories had their own, very close, attachments to Putin's oligarchs. In return for favours the oligarchs filled the Tory party coffers. Whereas nice but dim Jeremy gave all his love for free. Sure, he got paid some roubles for hosting propaganda shows on Russia Today but he stuck up for Putin during the Salisbury attack FOR NOTHING! He turned a blind eye when Putin started dropping chemical weapons on the Syrian working class FOR NOTHING! He said "you can have Crimea Vlad" FOR NOTHING! He did it for nothing but love.

The Russian imperialists must have had such contempt for him. A man who didn't want to be paid.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9889 on: Today at 07:06:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:55:26 pm
The really dumb shit is that Johnson and the Tories had their own, very close, attachments to Putin's oligarchs. In return for favours the oligarchs filled the Tory party coffers. Whereas nice but dim Jeremy gave all his love for free. Sure, he got paid some roubles for hosting propaganda shows on Russia Today but he stuck up for Putin during the Salisbury attack FOR NOTHING! He turned a blind eye when Putin started dropping chemical weapons on the Syrian working class FOR NOTHING! He said "you can have Crimea Vlad" FOR NOTHING! He did it for nothing but love.

The Russian imperialists must have had such contempt for him. A man who didn't want to be paid.

I think Salisbury did for him, the lunacy of taking the Russian propaganda side in parliament is unbelievable to me. British citizens murdered on British soil and he had the gall to stand there and parrot Kremlin lies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9890 on: Today at 07:09:48 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:06:09 pm
I think Salisbury did for him, the lunacy of taking the Russian propaganda side in parliament is unbelievable to me. British citizens murdered on British soil and he had the gall to stand there and parrot Kremlin lies.

Yes. An unforgettable moment.

The leader of the bloody Labour Party! Possibly its lowest moment.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9891 on: Today at 07:19:54 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:38:50 pm
Pause for a moment and consider what the UK be like now if a Corbyn-lead Labour Party had won the GE two years ago. I expect that many (but far from all) the problems would be very different to ones we have now, but would the overall picture be any better? And can you imagine how the EU (if there had been no Brexit) and NATO would be coping with the Ukraine situation if the UK (under Corbyn) had the power of the veto vote?

I don't think he'd have been allowed to play the useful idiot part as UK PM. Popular opinion would have been overwhelmingly against him, and he'd have been pressured to resign, which he would have done. However, the spectacle of a Labour PM turning against the UK for Russia would have destroyed Labour's prospects forever. Pending the rise of a replacement party (unless the left of centre did the sensible thing and got behind the Lib Dems en bloc), the Tories would have been uncontested for a generation. And I'm not talking about majorities. I'm talking guaranteed landslides.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9892 on: Today at 07:27:19 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:19:54 pm
I don't think he'd have been allowed to play the useful idiot part as UK PM. Popular opinion would have been overwhelmingly against him, and he'd have been pressured to resign, which he would have done. However, the spectacle of a Labour PM turning against the UK for Russia would have destroyed Labour's prospects forever. Pending the rise of a replacement party (unless the left of centre did the sensible thing and got behind the Lib Dems en bloc), the Tories would have been uncontested for a generation. And I'm not talking about majorities. I'm talking guaranteed landslides.

Huge risk though. The best thing to come from the invasion was the unbelievable speed (in diplomacy terms) with which NATO and EU came together to enforce sanctions, approve arms funding and supplies, it was unheard of. One bad actor in charge of any of the major countries could have destabilised the whole process, perhaps even encouraging other Russian allies like Hungary etc  This in turn could have been the difference that allowed the invasion to be a success. It doesn't bear thinking about.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9893 on: Today at 07:33:19 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:27:19 pm
Huge risk though. The best thing to come from the invasion was the unbelievable speed (in diplomacy terms) with which NATO and EU came together to enforce sanctions, approve arms funding and supplies, it was unheard of. One bad actor in charge of any of the major countries could have destabilised the whole process, perhaps even encouraging other Russian allows like Hungary etc  This in turn could have been the difference that allowed the invasion to be a success. It doesn't bear thinking about.

Things wouldn't have been nearly as united for Ukraine. However, speaking from a domestic perspective, the main result from the alt-history scenario is that Labour would be permanently ruined in the public mind. The rebound would have made the UK even more right wing than now for decades to come, as people would conclude "Never again". Anything remotely left (even something like New Labour) would be tainted.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9894 on: Today at 07:34:54 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:06:09 pm
I think Salisbury did for him, the lunacy of taking the Russian propaganda side in parliament is unbelievable to me. British citizens murdered on British soil and he had the gall to stand there and parrot Kremlin lies.
Apart from being utterly contemptible, what kind of beta - scrub that - what kind of omega mind must Corbyn posses to believe this horseshit, and after all the advantages of a private education too?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9895 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:33:19 pm
Things wouldn't have been nearly as united for Ukraine. However, speaking from a domestic perspective, the main result from the alt-history scenario is that Labour would be permanently ruined in the public mind. The rebound would have made the UK even more right wing than now for decades to come, as people would conclude "Never again". Anything remotely left (even something like New Labour) would be tainted.
yeah completely agree, the best case scenario would be Ukraine not utterly decimated but very close to being completely beaten, and Labour fucked for decades to come as cowardly  incompetents.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9896 on: Today at 07:43:35 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:27:19 pm
Huge risk though. The best thing to come from the invasion was the unbelievable speed (in diplomacy terms) with which NATO and EU came together to enforce sanctions, approve arms funding and supplies, it was unheard of. One bad actor in charge of any of the major countries could have destabilised the whole process, perhaps even encouraging other Russian allies like Hungary etc  This in turn could have been the difference that allowed the invasion to be a success. It doesn't bear thinking about.
And that was my point, of course. In some ways, perhaps even the most important ways, a Corbyn Government might have been even worse that the disastrous Johnson Government. That's just astonishing.

Since Corbyn lost, he had no important decisions to make. At no risk to himself, he could have rehabilitated his reputation (to a degree). Instead, he confirms all our worst suspicions about him and shows us exactly what a thoroughly unworthy onetime prospective PM he is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9897 on: Today at 07:50:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:43:35 pm
And that was my point, of course. In some ways, perhaps even the most important ways, a Corbyn Government might have been even worse that the disastrous Johnson Government. That's just astonishing.

Since Corbyn lost, he had no important decisions to make. At no risk to himself, he could have rehabilitated his reputation (to a degree). Instead, he confirms all our worst suspicions about him and shows us exactly what a thoroughly unworthy onetime prospective PM he is.


This has really troubled me thinking just how low I was- and have been since 2019 - that they could win so handily even against someone as useless as Corbyn, what that said about Britain... To now be thinking seriously that in the grand scheme of things for world security it was probably the best thing to happen? Astonishing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9898 on: Today at 07:56:42 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:50:14 pm
This has really troubled me thinking just how low I was- and have been since 2019 - that they could win so handily even against someone as useless as Corbyn, what that said about Britain... To now be thinking seriously that in the grand scheme of things for world security it was probably the best thing to happen? Astonishing.
Things are looking up - no, really! Yeah, it looks like another two years of shit, but it now seems inconceivable that Labour will not win the next election, and probably by a large margin. Then, we should learn - oh, please God, let it be so - the ins and outs of Johnson's (and Tory Party) entanglements with Putin/Russia with the release of the Russia Report.
