Huge risk though. The best thing to come from the invasion was the unbelievable speed (in diplomacy terms) with which NATO and EU came together to enforce sanctions, approve arms funding and supplies, it was unheard of. One bad actor in charge of any of the major countries could have destabilised the whole process, perhaps even encouraging other Russian allies like Hungary etc This in turn could have been the difference that allowed the invasion to be a success. It doesn't bear thinking about.
And that was my point, of course. In some ways, perhaps even the most important ways, a Corbyn Government might have been even worse that the disastrous Johnson Government. That's just astonishing.
Since Corbyn lost, he had no important decisions to make. At no risk to himself, he could have rehabilitated his reputation (to a degree). Instead, he confirms all our worst suspicions about him and shows us exactly what a thoroughly unworthy onetime prospective PM he is.