Pause for a moment and consider what the UK be like now if a Corbyn-lead Labour Party had won the GE two years ago. I expect that many (but far from all) the problems would be very different to ones we have now, but would the overall picture be any better? And can you imagine how the EU (if there had been no Brexit) and NATO would be coping with the Ukraine situation if the UK (under Corbyn) had the power of the veto vote?



It was literally enough to make rational people who cannot stand Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Tory policy, Brexit etc - vote Tory against Labour in 2019 with justification as they were worried about Corbyns stances on NATO, Russia etc. He didn't hide it, he shouted it from the rooftops. I know people who voted Johnson over Corbyn as they were informed on the Global front and we're incredibly worried about what Corbyn and his cabal would do for our standing and NATO unity. I thought they were over-reacting, but they were fucking right weren't they? Just think how bad it would be for the world if Russia had been able to plough on with Corbyn led UK halting NATO and EU plans and sanctions. What a disgusting man.