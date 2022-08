He's one of the most despicable people in politics. It is more than stupidity; he's a monumental c*nt too. How many still think of him as some kind of lovable 'grandpa'?"We"? Ukraine is at war, not the UK. Unless, of course, by 'we', he means himself and Russia/Putin!?



He never should have the whip returned to him. I'd say expel him from the party, but purgatory (of permanent suspension) might be better than him playing the martyr after being expelled.



He won't have the whip returned to him after his Western expansionism STTW statement, he will never back down over it so there's no chance of the Whip being returned.I think he's happy about that, I had a bit of money on him to stand as a Independent and win his seat at the next election. 9/4 now cut to 5/4, am not saying he was going to retire at the next election but I think we can rule it out completely now, he will stand to make a point that proves nothing really, he can win without the Labour party. of course he can, not a luxury all the other SCG had when they were threatened over Western expansionism STTW statements, I think they walked into it nonchalantly and were shocked by the outrage directed at them. think the teachers union or something like that also did the same, they shit themselves by the backlash as well and quickly withdrew support.Am best not getting into the decent man, feel pis.. off for the many causes linking up with him. this is what I mean about acting responsible, it taints others.