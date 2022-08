In Russia today the reality is something more like "you pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm."

Crap, RivaGe,



We all here probably already know all of that in broad strokes, but it is different hearing first hand from a Russian. I expect, as you hint, that there are (many?) more Russians who feel the same way as you. But yeah, how do you put numbers on that when there are no reliable sources of information and talking about it can land you in prison for a very long time. It must be a very scary situation for you.



Is it safe to be posting things like this on the internet in Russia?



Sounds about right! There was a massive (I think they filled the Luzhniki stadium which allows for 81000 people) official pro-war rally back in March or April, but they had to do some tricks to get the people in: state workers from smaller towns 300-500 kms away from Moscow - get a paid day off and visit Moscow for free, students -attend and provide a selfie as a proof of attendance otherwise get expelled, etc. So on TV you got a picture of 80k people waving flags in the stands but in banned opposition media channels you see videos of people entering, taking a picture of themselves, throwing the flag into the garbage bin and leaving the area through a hole in a fence in a hurry.I think now even more so than usual people are living with "every man for himself" mindset. "We can't change anything so I gotta suck it up and think of ways to keep yourself safe/fed/etc". Tons of people are leaving the country because there's no hope of a regime change. My wife and I have probably kept sanity all this time because we have a chance to move to another country as well and spent the last 6 months preparing for it. If nothing goes horribly wrong we're out of here on the 25th of August, fingers crossed. By the way people in airports get random checks by the FSB who check your phones and laptops looking for antiwar messages, posts, youtube subscriptions. Then they guilt you for leaving the country in the time of need and if you work in IT they try to find ways to ban you from leaving at all.Hope they aren't lurking RAWK and stick to more popular sites in RussiaBut you know I think I'm gonna delete these messages later today if it's possible