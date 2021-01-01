« previous next »
Well fwiw, I did actually donate some money to Ukraine via the DEC. Not much and only once - I need to donate again - but I did give.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:25:17 am
Sure, that's why they used all their best troops and all their best equipment earlier in the war, and got their asses handed around Kyiv. And now they are bringing ancient tanks, BMPs, and conscripting people in their 60s. Sure, that's the Russia that could win in a "quicker fashion". Your post is only marginally less absurd than idontknow's. At least you didn't try to make your nonsense sound poetic, to your credit.
They have some additional options they could have used earlier if Ukraine was the only objective. What if they had done a full scale aerial blitzkrieg at the beginning of the war? It would have made it go quicker. But the Russians are planning on invading other parts of eastern Europe that fall under NATO, so I think they calibrated the intensity of the invasion to see what the response be, because options like artillery and more air force involvement were not used as readily in the initial stages.
The other reason may have been they wanted a little bit of a dragged out conflict so they could/can use it to divide NATO (Germany and Turkey primarily) by hanging a carrot of gas resources over them. I doubt it will work but that may have been a factor.
Conscription of troops in their 60s is part of their long-term weakness, in the sense their demographics are terrible and if the U.S. keeps them bogged down in Ukraine they may collapse on their own.
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:23:20 pm
They have some additional options they could have used earlier if Ukraine was the only objective. What if they had done a full scale aerial blitzkrieg at the beginning of the war? It would have made it go quicker. But the Russians are planning on invading other parts of eastern Europe that fall under NATO, so I think they calibrated the intensity of the invasion to see what the response be, because options like artillery and more air force involvement were not used as readily in the initial stages.
The other reason may have been they wanted a little bit of a dragged out conflict so they could/can use it to divide NATO (Germany and Turkey primarily) by hanging a carrot of gas resources over them. I doubt it will work but that may have been a factor.
Conscription of troops in their 60s is part of their long-term weakness, in the sense their demographics are terrible and if the U.S. keeps them bogged down in Ukraine they may collapse on their own.

Unless the ensuing mass death of civilians had made Ukraine surrender then it wouldn't have sped things up particularly.  The Ukrainian defence was embedded and almost guerrilla in approach, even the near total destruction of cities in the east didn't see them readily surrendered.

I think if Russia had started the war off with an indiscriminate aerial blitzkrieg then the western response would have been stronger and more immediate, rather than the sort of piecemeal sanctions and response of the early weeks.

If it wasn't for the spectre of nuclear weapons then I'm sure Russia would by now have been pushed completely back.  The defeat for Russia needs to be slow enough to give Putin the chance to make a face-saving concession and voluntary withdrawal of troops.
