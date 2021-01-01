Sure, that's why they used all their best troops and all their best equipment earlier in the war, and got their asses handed around Kyiv. And now they are bringing ancient tanks, BMPs, and conscripting people in their 60s. Sure, that's the Russia that could win in a "quicker fashion". Your post is only marginally less absurd than idontknow's. At least you didn't try to make your nonsense sound poetic, to your credit.



They have some additional options they could have used earlier if Ukraine was the only objective. What if they had done a full scale aerial blitzkrieg at the beginning of the war? It would have made it go quicker. But the Russians are planning on invading other parts of eastern Europe that fall under NATO, so I think they calibrated the intensity of the invasion to see what the response be, because options like artillery and more air force involvement were not used as readily in the initial stages.The other reason may have been they wanted a little bit of a dragged out conflict so they could/can use it to divide NATO (Germany and Turkey primarily) by hanging a carrot of gas resources over them. I doubt it will work but that may have been a factor.Conscription of troops in their 60s is part of their long-term weakness, in the sense their demographics are terrible and if the U.S. keeps them bogged down in Ukraine they may collapse on their own.