Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 11, 2022, 12:03:23 pm
Quote from: Sangria on July  3, 2022, 06:04:07 pm
Embassy ground is supposed to be the territory of the guest country. So they tried to extend that territory in Dublin, building a bunker under their existing embassy. Until the Irish government cried foul and put a stop to it.


Pretty sure they were just tunneling through to O'Donahughes for a crafty late pint
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 11, 2022, 12:26:08 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 11, 2022, 11:39:13 am
So all the media outlets supported Putin? You'll have the facts to back this up of course.

That article was remarkably short of facts though.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 11, 2022, 03:15:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 11, 2022, 12:03:23 pm

Pretty sure they were just tunneling through to O'Donahughes for a crafty late pint

They were probably planning to annex it.
Lastrador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 11, 2022, 03:39:12 pm
Not surprising our resident Russian troll it's trying to change the narrative after a few posts mentioning how successfully Ukraine is using the HIMARS systems, posts that he obviously doesn't reply to or acknowledge, as it doesn't suit his "Russian is winning so much ground" faux concerns. This comes after his post about his "pro-west Russian colleague" who went to visit Russia after it has invaded another country, and has been heavily condemned by the west. One would imagine if his colleague was such a pro-west he wouldn't be visiting Russia as it's waging war against a smaller peaceful country, but stranger things have happened. What is remarkable is how after a few weeks there he could gather such big support for Russia's war, from the Russian populace, especially the young people. I mean, everybody knows Russian people are not able to speak against the war in Russia, and those who have, have already been jailed or heavily monitored. But the "pro-west Russian colleague" apparently doesn't know this, as he surveys information about Russian people's feelings about the war, and of course, he returns with the idea that all is dandy in good ol' Russia, which he's happy to spread to his colleague, without a hint of concern of course.

If you look carefully at Mister Flip Flop posts, he's careful not to spread anything negative about Russia's war efforts, or Russia in general. He hides under a concerned mask or will use derogatory terms against Russia or Putin to appear as an ally, but he's not. He's the very definition of a concern troll, which of course is the worst and most dangerous kind of online troll. I'm really surprised people are still giving him the benefit of doubt, as he's obviously a bad-faith actor, but well the mask is starting to slip for everyone to see.
« Last Edit: July 11, 2022, 04:24:53 pm by Lastrador »
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 11, 2022, 08:00:35 pm
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 11, 2022, 08:58:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 11, 2022, 08:00:35 pm
This is interesting on the state of military play from Lawrence Freedman

https://samf.substack.com/p/time-for-the-russian-army-to-take?r=15i4j0&s=w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

Thanks for that. A lot of important information in there. I'd forgotten just how spread out the Russian military was on its various "peacekeeping" missions. And as I've said before, if we assume their bluster about retaking other former Soviet satellite nations isn't just bluster, then they can't afford to have all their best equipment getting chewed up in Ukraine. And now everyone will know they're coming. They won't be able to stall or slow a response with deceptive diplomacy.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 11, 2022, 09:51:40 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on July 11, 2022, 03:39:12 pm
Not surprising our resident Russian troll it's trying to change the narrative after a few posts mentioning how successfully Ukraine is using the HIMARS systems, posts that he obviously doesn't reply to or acknowledge, as it doesn't suit his "Russian is winning so much ground" faux concerns. This comes after his post about his "pro-west Russian colleague" who went to visit Russia after it has invaded another country, and has been heavily condemned by the west. One would imagine if his colleague was such a pro-west he wouldn't be visiting Russia as it's waging war against a smaller peaceful country, but stranger things have happened. What is remarkable is how after a few weeks there he could gather such big support for Russia's war, from the Russian populace, especially the young people. I mean, everybody knows Russian people are not able to speak against the war in Russia, and those who have, have already been jailed or heavily monitored. But the "pro-west Russian colleague" apparently doesn't know this, as he surveys information about Russian people's feelings about the war, and of course, he returns with the idea that all is dandy in good ol' Russia, which he's happy to spread to his colleague, without a hint of concern of course.

If you look carefully at Mister Flip Flop posts, he's careful not to spread anything negative about Russia's war efforts, or Russia in general. He hides under a concerned mask or will use derogatory terms against Russia or Putin to appear as an ally, but he's not. He's the very definition of a concern troll, which of course is the worst and most dangerous kind of online troll. I'm really surprised people are still giving him the benefit of doubt, as he's obviously a bad-faith actor, but well the mask is starting to slip for everyone to see.

You've never heard of paragraphs?

Carry on with the glue sniffing fella  :wave
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 12, 2022, 02:02:04 am
Quote from: Libertine on July 10, 2022, 05:06:03 pm
@JimmySecUK
When judging the effect of the recently delivered HIMARS are having on the battlefield remember this; both the Ukrainians and the relatively few Russians that can speak freely are saying the same thing - they're devastating and the Russian military simply has no counter for them.

They're also saying that relatively sophisticated Russian air defence systems like the S300 and the S400 that "should" be able to intercept HIMARS rockets (on paper) cannot.

And they're saying that the Russians have suffered significant losses in move men and materiel. And don't underestimate the effect on morale of previously safe areas now being incredibly dangerous, subject to an unstoppable HIMARS attack at any time.

This is what the Ukrainians have achieved with between 4-6 systems.

They're getting a minimum of 6 more HIMARS and 9 M270 MLRS systems (which has twice the firepower of each HIMARS system) over the next month. That's a huge amount of firepower.

And let's think about the strategic picture...

This kind of incredibly accurate, virtually unstoppable long range firepower makes a Russian strategy of "digging in and annexing" occupied territory virtually impossible. It fundamentally changes the strategic calculation.

https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1546147608644681736




Here's an explanation of why Russia cannot counter HIMARS at the moment, why they might be able to in the future, and what the next development might be.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/HS5cAJKFlag

NB. the youtuber is ex-military, anti-armour specialist. A previous video explained why that Russian rocket turned back and hit its crew (probably bad storage practices). Most of his Ukraine videos explain aspects that are probably common sense to people with military experience, but completely alien to non-military.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2022, 09:54:10 am by Sangria »
Crimson

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 12, 2022, 08:54:46 am
Quote from: Sangria on July 12, 2022, 02:02:04 am
Here's an explanation of why Russia cannot counter HIMARS at the moment, why they might be able to in the future, and what the next development might be.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pD94EojHEsc

I like Vue, but I'm not good enough in speaking code to decipher how this video is related to the Russian military  ;)
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 12, 2022, 09:53:04 am
Quote from: Crimson on July 12, 2022, 08:54:46 am
I like Vue, but I'm not good enough in speaking code to decipher how this video is related to the Russian military  ;)

Dang it, had the wrong video in clipboard.

Edit: Basically HIMARS has a similar initial launch profile as a low cost Ukrainian rocket, so Russian observers can't currently tell the difference between the two until it's too late. At some point the Russians will be able to tell the difference and take effective counter measures. Then the Ukrainians will fire off their low cost missiles at the same time as HIMARS in order to provide decoy cover. Etc.

« Last Edit: July 12, 2022, 09:57:03 am by Sangria »
Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 13, 2022, 02:07:59 pm
Canada selling Ukraine out  :no


Canada exempts Russian gas turbine from sanctions amid Europe energy crisis

Ottawa defies Ukraines objections to return of equipment for Nord Stream 1 pipeline, saying it needs to support Europes access to reliable and affordable energy

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/10/canada-exempts-russian-gas-turbine-from-sanctions-amid-europe-energy-crisis

Pitifully patchy support of sanctions. Germany have been a disgrace. This another little prezzy for Putin.

Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 13, 2022, 08:37:46 pm
Major diplomatic coup for the Russians. North Korea has recognised the breakaway Russian colony in Donetsk.

I love the bloke's straight face as he announces this.  He either likes the idea of North Korea or he's never heard of it. Either way....

https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1547287745009254406
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 08:37:47 am
I read something yesterday (I think it was from Reuters) that Saudi Arabia is actually buying Russian oil because its so cheap. They use Russian oil in their power stations, and then export their own oil that would have gone into their power stations.

Looks like you actually can sell oil to an Arab!
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 09:26:24 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 13, 2022, 02:07:59 pm
Canada selling Ukraine out  :no


Canada exempts Russian gas turbine from sanctions amid Europe energy crisis

Ottawa defies Ukraines objections to return of equipment for Nord Stream 1 pipeline, saying it needs to support Europes access to reliable and affordable energy

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/10/canada-exempts-russian-gas-turbine-from-sanctions-amid-europe-energy-crisis

Pitifully patchy support of sanctions. Germany have been a disgrace. This another little prezzy for Putin.

Not sure what people were expecting..........?

In many ways, Russia has Europe by the balls, when it comes to energy security.


Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 09:30:25 am
Quote from: west_london_red on July 17, 2022, 08:37:47 am
I read something yesterday (I think it was from Reuters) that Saudi Arabia is actually buying Russian oil because it’s so cheap. They use Russian oil in their power stations, and then export their own oil that would have gone into their power stations.

Looks like you actually can sell oil to an Arab!
That's the problem with the oil sanctions, isn't it. And international trade in commodities. I can see no quick solution. Obviously, in the medium term, there must be fundamental changes, both for the sake of geopolitics and even more importantly, the environment. I am still less than confident of there being the necessary general will to do this.
« Last Edit: July 17, 2022, 09:57:23 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 09:37:25 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 17, 2022, 09:30:25 am
That's the problem with the oil sanctions, isn't it and international trade in commodities. I can see no quick solution. Obviously, in the medium term, there must be fundamental changes, both for the sake of geopolitics and even more importantly, the environment. I am still less than confident of there being the necessary general will to do this.

This thread is full of anti-Russia tubthumping, which is fine and to be expected.  However, the reality is a bit different, and more complex.

The power of energy supply (fossil fuels) cannot be underestimated.
« Last Edit: July 17, 2022, 10:03:11 am by Red-Soldier »
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 10:09:55 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 17, 2022, 09:37:25 am
This thread is full of anti-Russia tubthumping, which is fine and to be expected.  However, the reality is a bit different, and more complex.


You make it sound like there's a contradiction there. But "tub-thumping" against Russia (if that's what it is) is quite compatible with understanding reality to be "complex".
didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 03:21:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 17, 2022, 10:09:55 am
You make it sound like there's a contradiction there. But "tub-thumping" against Russia (if that's what it is) is quite compatible with understanding reality to be "complex".

By that logic only pro Russian tubthumpers understand the complexities of the international fossil fuels market...

Interestingly Russia have always sold oil to the Saudis. The Saudis have stepped up their Russian imports due to the low prices. It's was pretty obvious that other states would be keen to exploit Russia on that front.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 07:50:21 pm
I remember reading once that Norway, as a major gas exporter, were importing more gas for domestic use than it actually took from domestic production, as it was cheaper to buy foreign gas (Russian gas to be more precise) than to buy Norwegian gas. Please correct me if Im wrong on this, but I remember it as one of those WTF facts that made me give up trying to understand the petroleum trade.

In other news, an Italian journalist from RAI entered the room of the 4 year old girl killed in Vinnytsia the other day. The mother was recovering after an operation, unaware her daughter was killed, when the journalist told her and filmed her reaction.

Apparently the tweet from said journalist has just been deleted.

Today is also the 8th anniversary of the downing of MH17. An event I will never forget.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 09:07:31 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July 17, 2022, 07:50:21 pm
I remember reading once that Norway, as a major gas exporter, were importing more gas for domestic use than it actually took from domestic production, as it was cheaper to buy foreign gas (Russian gas to be more precise) than to buy Norwegian gas. Please correct me if Im wrong on this, but I remember it as one of those WTF facts that made me give up trying to understand the petroleum trade.

In other news, an Italian journalist from RAI entered the room of the 4 year old girl killed in Vinnytsia the other day. The mother was recovering after an operation, unaware her daughter was killed, when the journalist told her and filmed her reaction.

Apparently the tweet from said journalist has just been deleted.

Today is also the 8th anniversary of the downing of MH17. An event I will never forget.

The same happens in the UK with oil. It's expensive to produce so instead of opening up new wells we import it.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 09:19:50 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July 17, 2022, 07:50:21 pm
I remember reading once that Norway, as a major gas exporter, were importing more gas for domestic use than it actually took from domestic production, as it was cheaper to buy foreign gas (Russian gas to be more precise) than to buy Norwegian gas. Please correct me if Im wrong on this, but I remember it as one of those WTF facts that made me give up trying to understand the petroleum trade.

In other news, an Italian journalist from RAI entered the room of the 4 year old girl killed in Vinnytsia the other day. The mother was recovering after an operation, unaware her daughter was killed, when the journalist told her and filmed her reaction.

Apparently the tweet from said journalist has just been deleted.

Today is also the 8th anniversary of the downing of MH17. An event I will never forget.

That "journalist" is a jackass who should never work in the industry again. That's the kind of thing a Scum reporter would do.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 10:08:08 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on July 17, 2022, 03:21:56 pm

Interestingly Russia have always sold oil to the Saudis. The Saudis have stepped up their Russian imports due to the low prices. It's was pretty obvious that other states would be keen to exploit Russia on that front.

Of course countries are going to take advantage of cheap oil, I was just very surprised that the Saudis would be among them considering their own vast oil reserves and output.
didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 11:53:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July 17, 2022, 10:08:08 pm
Of course countries are going to take advantage of cheap oil, I was just very surprised that the Saudis would be among them considering their own vast oil reserves and output.

Me too. I've only just learned that the Saudis have  been buying oil from Russia prior to this conflict.
Of course they always had to import sand. So you can sell sand and oil to the Arabs.
didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 11:57:16 pm
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 17, 2022, 11:59:38 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on July 17, 2022, 11:57:16 pm
https://www.rte.ie/news/2022/0717/1310748-russian-journalist-detained/

Grim and predictable.

Unbelievable courage. Basically signing up for a lengthy prison sentence.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 18, 2022, 09:15:21 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July 17, 2022, 07:50:21 pm
In other news, an Italian journalist from RAI entered the room of the 4 year old girl killed in Vinnytsia the other day. The mother was recovering after an operation, unaware her daughter was killed, when the journalist told her and filmed her reaction.

Apparently the tweet from said journalist has just been deleted.
Although I generally take a dim view of social media (and wider society) piling on idiotic acts by fucking idiots, screwing up their professional and personal lives for decades, if the report of how that journalist behaved is accurate, I think a lifetime of being treated like pariah is an appropriate reaction and punishment. He must be some kind of sociopath with not an ounce of empathy - a true c*nt of a man.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 18, 2022, 10:24:09 am
Saw the funeral coverage of that 4 year old,  Liza,  earlier... absolutely horrific. 

surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 18, 2022, 04:59:52 pm
Draghi's current situation in Italy has potentially significant implications for the Eurozone, investment in Italy and Italian aid in the war in Ukraine. A main reason for the split with Five Star was the latter's lack of support for providing  Italian aid.

https://www.fitchratings.com/research/sovereigns/draghi-resignation-heralds-greater-italian-political-instability-18-07-2022
« Last Edit: July 18, 2022, 05:49:49 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:12:08 pm
The wholesome video of the month. A Jew and a Muslim share a trench somewhere in Ukraine while they are bombarded by Russian artillery fire.

https://twitter.com/itsartoir/status/1550097213958852608?s=21&t=sN3TrhEAgxd-uv0USdzaIQ
kavah

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:49:45 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 09:12:08 pm
The wholesome video of the month. A Jew and a Muslim share a trench somewhere in Ukraine while they are bombarded by Russian artillery fire.

https://twitter.com/itsartoir/status/1550097213958852608?s=21&t=sN3TrhEAgxd-uv0USdzaIQ

ha ha  ;D But scary too; the artillery fire in the background, but up-lifting.
