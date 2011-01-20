« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 486518 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,163
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9760 on: July 11, 2022, 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July  3, 2022, 06:04:07 pm
Embassy ground is supposed to be the territory of the guest country. So they tried to extend that territory in Dublin, building a bunker under their existing embassy. Until the Irish government cried foul and put a stop to it.


Pretty sure they were just tunneling through to O'Donahughes for a crafty late pint
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,567
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9761 on: July 11, 2022, 12:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 11, 2022, 11:39:13 am
So all the media outlets supported Putin? You'll have the facts to back this up of course.

That article was remarkably short of facts though.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,541
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9762 on: July 11, 2022, 03:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 11, 2022, 12:03:23 pm

Pretty sure they were just tunneling through to O'Donahughes for a crafty late pint

They were probably planning to annex it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,942
  • Not Italian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9763 on: July 11, 2022, 03:39:12 pm »
Not surprising our resident Russian troll it's trying to change the narrative after a few posts mentioning how successfully Ukraine is using the HIMARS systems, posts that he obviously doesn't reply to or acknowledge, as it doesn't suit his "Russian is winning so much ground" faux concerns. This comes after his post about his "pro-west Russian colleague" who went to visit Russia after it has invaded another country, and has been heavily condemned by the west. One would imagine if his colleague was such a pro-west he wouldn't be visiting Russia as it's waging war against a smaller peaceful country, but stranger things have happened. What is remarkable is how after a few weeks there he could gather such big support for Russia's war, from the Russian populace, especially the young people. I mean, everybody knows Russian people are not able to speak against the war in Russia, and those who have, have already been jailed or heavily monitored. But the "pro-west Russian colleague" apparently doesn't know this, as he surveys information about Russian people's feelings about the war, and of course, he returns with the idea that all is dandy in good ol' Russia, which he's happy to spread to his colleague, without a hint of concern of course.

If you look carefully at Mister Flip Flop posts, he's careful not to spread anything negative about Russia's war efforts, or Russia in general. He hides under a concerned mask or will use derogatory terms against Russia or Putin to appear as an ally, but he's not. He's the very definition of a concern troll, which of course is the worst and most dangerous kind of online troll. I'm really surprised people are still giving him the benefit of doubt, as he's obviously a bad-faith actor, but well the mask is starting to slip for everyone to see.
« Last Edit: July 11, 2022, 04:24:53 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,536
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9764 on: July 11, 2022, 08:00:35 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,541
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9765 on: July 11, 2022, 08:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 11, 2022, 08:00:35 pm
This is interesting on the state of military play from Lawrence Freedman

https://samf.substack.com/p/time-for-the-russian-army-to-take?r=15i4j0&s=w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

Thanks for that. A lot of important information in there. I'd forgotten just how spread out the Russian military was on its various "peacekeeping" missions. And as I've said before, if we assume their bluster about retaking other former Soviet satellite nations isn't just bluster, then they can't afford to have all their best equipment getting chewed up in Ukraine. And now everyone will know they're coming. They won't be able to stall or slow a response with deceptive diplomacy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,459
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9766 on: July 11, 2022, 09:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on July 11, 2022, 03:39:12 pm
Not surprising our resident Russian troll it's trying to change the narrative after a few posts mentioning how successfully Ukraine is using the HIMARS systems, posts that he obviously doesn't reply to or acknowledge, as it doesn't suit his "Russian is winning so much ground" faux concerns. This comes after his post about his "pro-west Russian colleague" who went to visit Russia after it has invaded another country, and has been heavily condemned by the west. One would imagine if his colleague was such a pro-west he wouldn't be visiting Russia as it's waging war against a smaller peaceful country, but stranger things have happened. What is remarkable is how after a few weeks there he could gather such big support for Russia's war, from the Russian populace, especially the young people. I mean, everybody knows Russian people are not able to speak against the war in Russia, and those who have, have already been jailed or heavily monitored. But the "pro-west Russian colleague" apparently doesn't know this, as he surveys information about Russian people's feelings about the war, and of course, he returns with the idea that all is dandy in good ol' Russia, which he's happy to spread to his colleague, without a hint of concern of course.

If you look carefully at Mister Flip Flop posts, he's careful not to spread anything negative about Russia's war efforts, or Russia in general. He hides under a concerned mask or will use derogatory terms against Russia or Putin to appear as an ally, but he's not. He's the very definition of a concern troll, which of course is the worst and most dangerous kind of online troll. I'm really surprised people are still giving him the benefit of doubt, as he's obviously a bad-faith actor, but well the mask is starting to slip for everyone to see.

You've never heard of paragraphs?

Carry on with the glue sniffing fella  :wave
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9767 on: July 12, 2022, 02:02:04 am »
Quote from: Libertine on July 10, 2022, 05:06:03 pm
@JimmySecUK
When judging the effect of the recently delivered HIMARS are having on the battlefield remember this; both the Ukrainians and the relatively few Russians that can speak freely are saying the same thing - they're devastating and the Russian military simply has no counter for them.

They're also saying that relatively sophisticated Russian air defence systems like the S300 and the S400 that "should" be able to intercept HIMARS rockets (on paper) cannot.

And they're saying that the Russians have suffered significant losses in move men and materiel. And don't underestimate the effect on morale of previously safe areas now being incredibly dangerous, subject to an unstoppable HIMARS attack at any time.

This is what the Ukrainians have achieved with between 4-6 systems.

They're getting a minimum of 6 more HIMARS and 9 M270 MLRS systems (which has twice the firepower of each HIMARS system) over the next month. That's a huge amount of firepower.

And let's think about the strategic picture...

This kind of incredibly accurate, virtually unstoppable long range firepower makes a Russian strategy of "digging in and annexing" occupied territory virtually impossible. It fundamentally changes the strategic calculation.

https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1546147608644681736




Here's an explanation of why Russia cannot counter HIMARS at the moment, why they might be able to in the future, and what the next development might be.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/HS5cAJKFlag

NB. the youtuber is ex-military, anti-armour specialist. A previous video explained why that Russian rocket turned back and hit its crew (probably bad storage practices). Most of his Ukraine videos explain aspects that are probably common sense to people with military experience, but completely alien to non-military.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2022, 09:54:10 am by Sangria »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9768 on: July 12, 2022, 08:54:46 am »
Quote from: Sangria on July 12, 2022, 02:02:04 am
Here's an explanation of why Russia cannot counter HIMARS at the moment, why they might be able to in the future, and what the next development might be.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pD94EojHEsc

I like Vue, but I'm not good enough in speaking code to decipher how this video is related to the Russian military  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9769 on: July 12, 2022, 09:53:04 am »
Quote from: Crimson on July 12, 2022, 08:54:46 am
I like Vue, but I'm not good enough in speaking code to decipher how this video is related to the Russian military  ;)

Dang it, had the wrong video in clipboard.

Edit: Basically HIMARS has a similar initial launch profile as a low cost Ukrainian rocket, so Russian observers can't currently tell the difference between the two until it's too late. At some point the Russians will be able to tell the difference and take effective counter measures. Then the Ukrainians will fire off their low cost missiles at the same time as HIMARS in order to provide decoy cover. Etc.

« Last Edit: July 12, 2022, 09:57:03 am by Sangria »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9770 on: July 13, 2022, 02:07:59 pm »
Canada selling Ukraine out  :no


Canada exempts Russian gas turbine from sanctions amid Europe energy crisis

Ottawa defies Ukraines objections to return of equipment for Nord Stream 1 pipeline, saying it needs to support Europes access to reliable and affordable energy

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/10/canada-exempts-russian-gas-turbine-from-sanctions-amid-europe-energy-crisis

Pitifully patchy support of sanctions. Germany have been a disgrace. This another little prezzy for Putin.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,536
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9771 on: July 13, 2022, 08:37:46 pm »
Major diplomatic coup for the Russians. North Korea has recognised the breakaway Russian colony in Donetsk.

I love the bloke's straight face as he announces this.  He either likes the idea of North Korea or he's never heard of it. Either way....

https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1547287745009254406
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,133
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9772 on: Today at 08:37:47 am »
I read something yesterday (I think it was from Reuters) that Saudi Arabia is actually buying Russian oil because its so cheap. They use Russian oil in their power stations, and then export their own oil that would have gone into their power stations.

Looks like you actually can sell oil to an Arab!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 