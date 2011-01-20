« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 482343 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9720 on: July 3, 2022, 07:54:56 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on July  1, 2022, 01:26:50 pm
You have to wonder why Russia even needs troops from Belarus, except only as cannon fodder?

On paper, Russia has the manpower and military material to easily overpower Ukraine, or so we all thought. It's tempting to think Putin wants to keep forces fresh for other ventures, like the Baltic states.

I'd expect a lot of conscripts from Belarus to defect once in Ukraine. That would likely lead to bloody reprisals.

They're running out of expendable willing provincials, and they don't want to use racially superior European Russians.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,419
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9721 on: July 3, 2022, 05:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July  3, 2022, 07:54:56 am
They're running out of expendable willing provincials, and they don't want to use racially superior European Russians.
They are all Russians, mate, even if they don't know it. Even the Ukrainians. That goes for almost all Eastern Europe too. But Putin, the righteous one, will put them straight...

I don't know how one can be so out of touch with reality and have a Napoleon complex of which Napoleon himself would be envious. Look at what's happening in Bulgaria, for example. Bulgaria is expelling 70 Russian diplomats on spying charges. The Russian ambassador, Mitrofanova, poses an ultimatum to get the decision reversed or else (Russia will close the embassy). An ultimatum from Russia to an independent country?! After the 70 leave, they will still have some 40 personnel, when there are 24 Bulgarian counterparts in Moscow. What does one think are 110+ people doing in a country like Bulgaria, which has no political influence or military might? Why is there so much disparity in the respective mission numbers? This is how the Russian intelligence infiltrates Europe. And it's not just Bulgaria, all the former Eastern European countries are serving the same purpose. Europe should find a way to counteract that.

Ah, never mind, I'm just venting...
« Last Edit: July 3, 2022, 05:44:35 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9722 on: July 3, 2022, 06:04:07 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on July  3, 2022, 05:41:43 pm
They are all Russians, mate, even if they don't know it. Even the Ukrainians. That goes for almost all Eastern Europe too. But Putin, the righteous one, will put them straight...

I don't know how one can be so out of touch with reality and have a Napoleon complex of which Napoleon himself would be envious. Look at what's happening in Bulgaria, for example. Bulgaria is expelling 70 Russian diplomats on spying charges. The Russian ambassador, Mitrofanova, poses an ultimatum to get the decision reversed or else (Russia will close the embassy). An ultimatum from Russia to an independent country?! After the 70 leave, they will still have some 40 personnel, when there are 24 Bulgarian counterparts in Moscow. What does one think are 110+ people doing in a country like Bulgaria, which has no political influence or military might? Why is there so much disparity in the respective mission numbers? This is how the Russian intelligence infiltrates Europe. And it's not just Bulgaria, all the former Eastern European countries are serving the same purpose. Europe should find a way to counteract that.

Ah, never mind, I'm just venting...

Embassy ground is supposed to be the territory of the guest country. So they tried to extend that territory in Dublin, building a bunker under their existing embassy. Until the Irish government cried foul and put a stop to it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,559
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9723 on: July 3, 2022, 06:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July  3, 2022, 06:04:07 pm
Embassy ground is supposed to be the territory of the guest country. So they tried to extend that territory in Dublin, building a bunker under their existing embassy. Until the Irish government cried foul and put a stop to it.

I'm picturing them doing it Shawshank style, covering up the hold they are digging with a poster, and taking out a small amount of rubble in their pockets each day.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,511
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9724 on: July 3, 2022, 06:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  3, 2022, 06:08:10 pm
I'm picturing them doing it Shawshank style, covering up the hold they are digging with a poster, and taking out a small amount of rubble in their pockets each day.

So they had an Escape Committee? Did they have a wooden horse in the grounds as well? ;D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9725 on: July 3, 2022, 06:24:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  3, 2022, 06:10:33 pm
So they had an Escape Committee? Did they have a wooden horse in the grounds as well? ;D

Dunno about wooden, but given their penchant for hacking, they were probably keen on distributing trojans. Actually, that's what the Irish government reckoned the bunker was for.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,266
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9726 on: July 4, 2022, 05:29:14 am »
There's no way Putin could have envisioned his actions galvanising NATO and the EU with even more members states.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9727 on: July 4, 2022, 07:40:25 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  4, 2022, 05:29:14 am
There's no way Putin could have envisioned his actions galvanising NATO and the EU with even more members states.

Putin did successfully deprive the EU of one member state.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,477
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9728 on: July 4, 2022, 09:32:11 am »
Quote from: Sangria on July  4, 2022, 07:40:25 am
Putin did successfully deprive the EU of one member state.

Or the EU experienced the diplomatic and economic equivalent of an appendectomy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,484
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9729 on: July 4, 2022, 09:50:19 am »
I have no way of judging the accuracy or objectivity of this, but it does sound mildly encouraging:

https://twitter.com/PhillipsPOBrien/status/1543491060684492800
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9730 on: July 4, 2022, 02:35:20 pm »
We now have our own place in Nottingham. The ballache was getting past the reference checks because we couldn't supply stuff they wanted (been away for 6 years) but the landlord accepted months of rent up front to skip the referencing part.
Now we work on getting our cat back from some place in York. All good. Will be even better with the cat here.

Shaun, Ana and Cat.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9731 on: July 4, 2022, 03:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  4, 2022, 09:50:19 am
I have no way of judging the accuracy or objectivity of this, but it does sound mildly encouraging:

https://twitter.com/PhillipsPOBrien/status/1543491060684492800

My worry is we have been hearing these kinds of predictions for a while, the Russians will run out of men, the Russians have run out of missiles, they are running out of tanks, that the Ukrainians will turn the tide and start clawing back their territory but so far the Russians are still inching forward.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,243
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9732 on: July 4, 2022, 04:10:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  4, 2022, 03:16:15 pm
My worry is we have been hearing these kinds of predictions for a while, the Russians will run out of men, the Russians have run out of missiles, they are running out of tanks, that the Ukrainians will turn the tide and start clawing back their territory but so far the Russians are still inching forward.

Lots of salt to be taken with that.

This conflict could roll on for quite a while yet.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,484
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9733 on: July 4, 2022, 04:24:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  4, 2022, 03:16:15 pm
My worry is we have been hearing these kinds of predictions for a while, the Russians will run out of men, the Russians have run out of missiles, they are running out of tanks, that the Ukrainians will turn the tide and start clawing back their territory but so far the Russians are still inching forward.

But isn't that precisely the problem for them? This was meant to be over in three days. A blitzkrieg followed by a Russian occupation of Kyiv. That didn't happen. Then the Russians abandoned their northern offensive altogether to concentrate on the east and a swift victory in the Donbas. But that hasn't happened either. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,328
  • Never Forget
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9734 on: July 4, 2022, 04:44:34 pm »
Looking at the latest maps of Russian control, it does look neat and tidy that Russia now controls all the way down to Crimea.

If there ever was to be a Russian stopping and entrenching point then this would be it.

It does look like it would be a lot of hard work by the Ukrainians to throw the Russians back over the border for the entirety of the Donbas and maybe Crimea, while at the same time securing their other borders.

It is interesting to me how it will roll out. Europe seems committed to support Ukraine as they hate Putin, but how long will it take for the war to reach a conclusion and what is that conclusion.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,477
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9735 on: July 4, 2022, 05:11:47 pm »
Russia has lots of war materials. Heck, I think they have 12,000 tanks alone. But not all of those will be top of the range and many will be in mothballs and need time to be reactivated.

Let's not forget: Ukraine isn't Russia's only target. They can't afford to have all their top of the line material chewed up in a months/years long attrition in one country; not if they want to go after other former Soviet states. And let's not forget how the Soviets fared in Afghanistan, either.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9736 on: July 4, 2022, 05:14:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  4, 2022, 03:16:15 pm
My worry is we have been hearing these kinds of predictions for a while, the Russians will run out of men, the Russians have run out of missiles, they are running out of tanks, that the Ukrainians will turn the tide and start clawing back their territory but so far the Russians are still inching forward.
Well, they are clearly struggling on all those fronts that you mentioned, and partly is why their gains have been so slow for the last couple of months.

Manpower deficit has been a problem for a while, that's why you see them desperately conscripting people from the separatist regions, raising the military age to 65, and hiring reservists, veterans, and mercenaries on massive wages, compared to their regular salaries. We have also been seeing increasing older models of tanks, trucks, and infantry fighting vehicles, into the fold, which shows a shortage in modern equipment.

There's also been reported considerably fewer high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military targets, which is probably why we're seeing them strike shopping malls instead. They have also been going through Belarus artillery stock, which is probably of worse quality and badly maintained, so one could presume they are not exactly rich on that either.

And yes they are inching forward, but mostly in a specific part of the Donbas, at a crawl, and taking lots of damage. In other parts like in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, even on Snake Island, they have actually been run back. The most important thing in an attrition war like this is not how much territory one can gain, but how much attrition can one force take before it breaks. At the moment it doesn't seem like any of the two forces are close to that, but in my honest opinion, in the long run, I see Russia having much more problems sustaining this war than Ukraine, as long as western support continues as it is. If western support starts to slow down and some countries backing down, then I will start to worry a lot about the future of Ukraine.

Another point in favour of Ukraine's future in the war. While they are getting an increasingly more modern weapon from the west, Russia is relying on increasing older technology. One can only suspect that will eventually have a big impact on the battlefield.
« Last Edit: July 4, 2022, 05:22:31 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9737 on: July 4, 2022, 05:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July  4, 2022, 05:11:47 pm
Russia has lots of war materials. Heck, I think they have 12,000 tanks alone. But not all of those will be top of the range and many will be in mothballs and need time to be reactivated.

Let's not forget: Ukraine isn't Russia's only target. They can't afford to have all their top of the line material chewed up in a months/years long attrition in one country; not if they want to go after other former Soviet states. And let's not forget how the Soviets fared in Afghanistan, either.
As with everything Russia claims, take it with a Rusia-sized pinch of salt.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,477
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9738 on: July 4, 2022, 06:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on July  4, 2022, 05:18:02 pm
As with everything Russia claims, take it with a Rusia-sized pinch of salt.

Well I did point out that was only the headline figure. I'm of the opinion that they have plenty of good equipment, but they're suddenly wary about risking it in a war of attrition that is an intelligence goldmine for their potential opponents when it comes to Russian capabilities, tactics and doctrine.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,511
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9739 on: July 4, 2022, 07:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July  4, 2022, 06:09:22 pm
Well I did point out that was only the headline figure. I'm of the opinion that they have plenty of good equipment, but they're suddenly wary about risking it in a war of attrition that is an intelligence goldmine for their potential opponents when it comes to Russian capabilities, tactics and doctrine.

So Russia are winning without winning?

That sounds familiar. ;D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9740 on: July 4, 2022, 08:29:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  4, 2022, 07:38:03 pm
So Russia are winning without winning?

That sounds familiar. ;D

I do love a stroll around Gorkysov Park.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9741 on: July 4, 2022, 11:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  4, 2022, 04:24:17 pm
But isn't that precisely the problem for them? This was meant to be over in three days. A blitzkrieg followed by a Russian occupation of Kyiv. That didn't happen. Then the Russians abandoned their northern offensive altogether to concentrate on the east and a swift victory in the Donbas. But that hasn't happened either. 

War isnt a zero sum game though, things not going to plan for Russia doesnt equate with things going well for Ukraine. 20% of the country is occupied, of the two Oblasts that comprise the Donbas one is completely occupied now, the other is probably more then half occupied. The points made by Lastrador are all completely valid, yes its a war of attrition but theres no guarantee Ukraine wins that and start pushing the Russians back, despite all thats been sent in terms of weapons the Ukrainians are still outgunned as they keep telling us.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9742 on: July 5, 2022, 10:49:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  4, 2022, 11:36:22 pm
War isnt a zero sum game though, things not going to plan for Russia doesnt equate with things going well for Ukraine. 20% of the country is occupied, of the two Oblasts that comprise the Donbas one is completely occupied now, the other is probably more then half occupied. The points made by Lastrador are all completely valid, yes its a war of attrition but theres no guarantee Ukraine wins that and start pushing the Russians back, despite all thats been sent in terms of weapons the Ukrainians are still outgunned as they keep telling us.
I suppose the question is whether Russia has the manpower and motivation to continue that occupation.  As most of the areas have been destroyed and are now uninhabitable then it's going to be difficult to maintain.  Certainly the prospect of pro-Russian citizens just taking over the cities and towns is off the table for the foreseeable future so it's going to require ongoing military deployment.  The stories coming out seem to suggest that even the current military sustenance is largely supported by looting the finite supplies of Ukrainian shops and homes.

Once Russian attention is focussed elsewhere I'd imagine the Donbas would be relatively easy for Ukraine (with international support...) to retake should they have the motivation to do so.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,477
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9743 on: July 5, 2022, 11:29:40 am »
It's fair to say that neither side is winning in Ukraine. However, if Russia is not winning then they are effectively losing.

This operation was slated to last, how long? Maybe two weeks in the absolute worst case scenario? Russia is being forced to adapt it's tactics in real time. It shows. Regardless of the outcome in Ukraine, if they really do have ideas of further military expansion West, then this is the "easiest" fight they will have.

Once the plot is ripe it can no longer be concealed. Every country that shares a border with or is very close to Russia, from Finland to the Baltics to Poland, will see them coming a mile off. Even if Russia commands an army of battle hardened veterans, they will be rolling into steel jaws.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9744 on: Today at 09:34:39 pm »
Was out last night with a Russian work colleague who just spent a couple of weeks in Moscow seeing family (via a somewhat circuitous route of course, including Turkey and various Stans). this is a pro-western individual, here for many years, with an Irish wife and young family. Not some Russia apologist, so I believe what he tells me.

I asked him what the mood was in Moscow among young people. Are sanctions being felt, are people nervous, frustrated with the regime etc

He told me that, yes there are many boarded up shop fronts where foreign stores used to be, but apart from that things are utterly normal. Says that the war has brought people together against the west in a way he has never seen before, including young people. There is a refreshed sense of Russian solidarity. The bars are full, everyones enjoying the summer in Gorky Park and the place is buzzing just like normal

People are a little nervous about the winter - shortages, prices etc. But seemingly no more so than here and across the west

I know myself, from my company, that a lot of people being reporting as leaving the country are doing so because their western companies are relocating them. Most of this is to Dubai, which seems like its turning into a mini Moscow right now. Its corporate relocations, not a fleeing of young people from Putins Russia. My MNC has relocated about 30 from the Moscow office to Dubai

Long story short, there is seemingly little material anti Putin sentiment among young people and Muscovites. There is broad support for what is happening by people who do have access to non state media.

My own personal experience is that my Russian friends (and I have visited Moscow and other places a few times on my motorbike) have gone very quiet. We used to have regular chats over Facebook and IG etc.... They have definitely drawn back, which probably reflects what I have written above.



Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,542
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9745 on: Today at 10:16:42 pm »
Interesting (and a tad depressing) insight ^^^ thanks.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9746 on: Today at 10:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:16:42 pm
Interesting (and a tad depressing) insight ^^^ thanks.

And reflects what I think should be remembered. Just because we think that Russians should be thinking a certain way, doesn't mean that they do. Don't look at a relatively sparsely manned demonstration and think that it represents a deep underlying dissatisfaction with the leadership. Same with China and liberal democracy.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Up
« previous next »
 