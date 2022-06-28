Regarding the HIMARS and overall MRL systems. I already said that the numbers the Ukrainians claim they need are probably an exaggeration. They would need them to eventually push the Russians out completely -at minimal human cost for them- but it's not realistic for the west to give them that amount of systems as of now. Like the no-fly zone wasn't realistic either, but it wasn't wrong for Ukraine to ask. It is their country that's been destroyed, and their people killed, after all.



Still finite or not, the numbers of those systems that have been pledged to Ukraine are clearly insufficient. You say the U.S. have 400 of them on active service, HIMARS that is, but they have way more M270 on stock. Which, while not as modern as the HIMARS (and probably need some work to be operational), still outranges Russian artillery. The U.K. and Germany also operate these systems, and they have promised to give some of those systems to Ukraine, but also countries like France, Italy and Finland have them in stock. It's true that there are not a lot of them to go around, and that they are expensive and hard systems to learn and maintain, but what the West needs to understand, is that investing in a Russian defeat now, will be a lot less expensive than having to re-invest in the military because of Russia's continuous threat. Let alone the thousands of Ukrainian lives that they will save, which should be the primary concern.



Clearly, war is a logistical nightmare, and stocks of those types of weapons and ammo are/were in short supply, as there was no need for them in "peacetime". But we're not in peacetime anymore, whether the West wants to acknowledge it or not, and there's nothing to stop the manufacturers from ramping up production, significantly. HIMARS are high precision systems though, which means you use them for specific targets, not for barrages, and they are so precise you don't need to shoot too many rockets to hit your target, in comparison with other types of artillery. So while your concern about the lack of stock in ammo for those types of weapons is valid, it's may not as dramatic as you think. You touch on a great point about the current usage of ammo by Ukrainian forces in general though. There were big concerns about Ukraine forces running out of their soviet era artillery ammunition some weeks ago. So it's imperative for Ukraine's long-term military capabilities to switch to western systems gradually. This also implies a long-term commitment from the West not only to supply Ukraine with the weapons (and materials to maintain them) but also to a consistent flow of ammo. This is concerning for Ukraine, given how flippant western leadership is, but better than relying on their own stock and military industry.



The main problem to give Ukraine the weapons they need has not been logistics though. Although obviously not a minor concern, it has been bureaucracy and political tinkering which has consistently delayed the flow of weapons. Think of how long it took the U.S. to pledge those MLR systems because they didn't want Putin to get mad at them. Or Scholz consistently dragging his feet when it comes to delivering heavier weapons. Compare the speed in which Poland pledged and delivered the Krab 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine, and in how many numbers, or France with the Caesars, to how slow Germany delivered the Panzerhaubitze, and in so few numbers. There are hundreds of excuses you can make, but the reality is that until very recently, Germany's political leadership's commitment to fully support Ukraine's efforts has been the main obstacle. Hopefully, we have reached a turning point in that regard but I can't stop thinking about how many Ukrainian lives could have been saved if western leaders were a bit braver, and didn't try to appease Russia from the start.



The issue with the MLRS is, as you alluded to, the logistical issue of the firing platform. Great for barrage fire (probably not as much compared to the old M26 variants, but they do still do them for area denial, or as they say knocking out an entire grid.) But at the cost of transportability, range, maintenance of its tracks, and you end up back at square one in regards to the ammo available to be used. And I think from the American perspective, they were only stalling on the ATACMS option for the HIMARS, not the system itself. The trining took the best part of two months, so you know this has been in the works for quite a while.Same with the PzH2000, the Ukrainians readapt the software to their own GIS Art system in one month into the Rheinmetall FCS. Now the proof of concept is already in Ukraine, and if the trials go well, most likely they will take on the rest of the systems.The CAESAR has proven so effective in Ukrainian service now that the French are expanding their support for the Ukrainians with more CAESAR platforms and additional trucks and VAB vehicles.I knock the German establishment all the time. But ever since Ploetner got called out in public for his dealing with Russia views, Lambrecht and Scholz have become more forthwith in terms of pledging systems that will work for the Ukrainians. Im hoping that this becomes a trend, as even though the mainland EU forces are lacking in readiness, they are starting to send some of their own stocks.Poland on the other hand along with the Baltics and the ex-Czechoslovaks have been steadfast in their support. Poland, other than all the obvious issues why it is backing Ukraine to the hilt. Is in the midst of a major army expansion and renewal project after the disastrous NATO exercises last year which indicated that they would have fallen to a Russian invasion in a 1/4 of the expected time. So not only now do they get a chance to help a neighbour shore up its eastern flank, it also is receiving aid from the US and EU which it is using for massive new tank, artillery and aircraft purchases to renew their armed forces, along with a massive increase to their personnel. Chechia and Slovak we are seeing similar rearmament drives, and besides the large Krab deliveries which have yet to be used yet, most are sending older Soviet equipment to the Ukrainians.Much of this equipment now is being used on the Kherson front, where there is seemingly a blackout of their offensive there. We may soon see the results of the equipment the Poles and the Czechs / Slovaks have sent over and their efficacy in battle.