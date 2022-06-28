« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Yorkykopite

  Phil's Official Biographer
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9680 on: June 28, 2022, 07:49:20 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 28, 2022, 06:40:23 pm
I'll ignore the rather pathetic trolling above...

Anywho, the shopping mall looks like it took a direct hit from a missile. The first two amateur videos from the scene showed the entire mall ablaze from left to right and it looked for all the world like a missile had ploughed right into the middle of it.

Also, the amount of destruction inside looks like it was caused by a massive explosion, not damage from fire.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1541520797713432576





Sherlock Holmes has joined us.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9681 on: June 28, 2022, 07:54:46 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on June 28, 2022, 05:22:38 pm
Regarding the HIMARS and overall MRL systems. I already said that the numbers the Ukrainians claim they need are probably an exaggeration. They would need them to eventually push the Russians out completely -at minimal human cost for them- but it's not realistic for the west to give them that amount of systems as of now. Like the no-fly zone wasn't realistic either, but it wasn't wrong for Ukraine to ask. It is their country that's been destroyed, and their people killed, after all.

Still finite or not, the numbers of those systems that have been pledged to Ukraine are clearly insufficient. You say the U.S. have 400 of them on active service, HIMARS that is, but they have way more M270 on stock. Which, while not as modern as the HIMARS (and probably need some work to be operational), still outranges Russian artillery. The U.K. and Germany also operate these systems, and they have promised to give some of those systems to Ukraine, but also countries like France, Italy and Finland have them in stock. It's true that there are not a lot of them to go around, and that they are expensive and hard systems to learn and maintain, but what the West needs to understand, is that investing in a Russian defeat now, will be a lot less expensive than having to re-invest in the military because of Russia's continuous threat. Let alone the thousands of Ukrainian lives that they will save, which should be the primary concern.

Clearly, war is a logistical nightmare, and stocks of those types of weapons and ammo are/were in short supply, as there was no need for them in "peacetime". But we're not in peacetime anymore, whether the West wants to acknowledge it or not, and there's nothing to stop the manufacturers from ramping up production, significantly. HIMARS are high precision systems though, which means you use them for specific targets, not for barrages, and they are so precise you don't need to shoot too many rockets to hit your target, in comparison with other types of artillery. So while your concern about the lack of stock in ammo for those types of weapons is valid, it's may not as dramatic as you think. You touch on a great point about the current usage of ammo by Ukrainian forces in general though. There were big concerns about Ukraine forces running out of their soviet era artillery ammunition some weeks ago. So it's imperative for Ukraine's long-term military capabilities to switch to western systems gradually. This also implies a long-term commitment from the West not only to supply Ukraine with the weapons (and materials to maintain them) but also to a consistent flow of ammo. This is concerning for Ukraine, given how flippant western leadership is, but better than relying on their own stock and military industry.

The main problem to give Ukraine the weapons they need has not been logistics though. Although obviously not a minor concern, it has been bureaucracy and political tinkering which has consistently delayed the flow of weapons. Think of how long it took the U.S. to pledge those MLR systems because they didn't want Putin to get mad at them. Or Scholz consistently dragging his feet when it comes to delivering heavier weapons. Compare the speed in which Poland pledged and delivered the Krab 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine, and in how many numbers, or France with the Caesars, to how slow Germany delivered the Panzerhaubitze, and in so few numbers. There are hundreds of excuses you can make, but the reality is that until very recently, Germany's political leadership's commitment to fully support Ukraine's efforts has been the main obstacle. Hopefully, we have reached a turning point in that regard but I can't stop thinking about how many Ukrainian lives could have been saved if western leaders were a bit braver, and didn't try to appease Russia from the start.

The issue with the MLRS is, as you alluded to, the logistical issue of the firing platform. Great for barrage fire (probably not as much compared to the old M26 variants, but they do still do them for area denial, or as they say knocking out an entire grid.) But at the cost of transportability, range, maintenance of its tracks, and you end up back at square one in regards to the ammo available to be used. And I think from the American perspective, they were only stalling on the ATACMS option for the HIMARS, not the system itself. The trining took the best part of two months, so you know this has been in the works for quite a while.

Same with the PzH2000, the Ukrainians readapt the software to their own GIS Art system in one  month into the Rheinmetall FCS. Now the proof of concept is already in Ukraine, and if the trials go well, most likely they will take on the rest of the systems.

The CAESAR has proven so effective in Ukrainian service now that the French are expanding their support for the Ukrainians with more CAESAR platforms and additional trucks and VAB vehicles.

I knock the German establishment all the time. But ever since Ploetner got called out in public for his dealing with Russia views, Lambrecht and Scholz have become more forthwith in terms of pledging systems that will work for the Ukrainians. Im hoping that this becomes a trend, as even though the mainland EU forces are lacking in readiness, they are starting to send some of their own stocks.

Poland on the other hand along with the Baltics and the ex-Czechoslovaks have been steadfast in their support. Poland, other than all the obvious issues why it is backing Ukraine to the hilt. Is in the midst of a major army expansion and renewal project after the disastrous NATO exercises last year which indicated that they would have fallen to a Russian invasion in a 1/4 of the expected time. So not only now do they get a chance to help a neighbour shore up its eastern flank, it also is receiving aid from the US and EU which it is using for massive new tank, artillery and aircraft purchases to renew their armed forces, along with a massive increase to their personnel. Chechia and Slovak we are seeing similar rearmament drives, and besides the large Krab deliveries which have yet to be used yet, most are sending older Soviet equipment to the Ukrainians.

Much of this equipment now is being used on the Kherson front, where there is seemingly a blackout of their offensive there. We may soon see the results of the equipment the Poles and the Czechs / Slovaks have sent over and their efficacy in battle.
Commie Bobbie

  Member of the Committee for State Security.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9682 on: June 28, 2022, 07:59:10 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June 28, 2022, 07:22:11 pm
Sweden and Finland now officially part of NATO. Just did the signing ceremony just now, waiting for Stoltenberg press conference.

Tremendous diplomatic acumen there, Vlad.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9683 on: June 28, 2022, 08:03:07 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June 28, 2022, 07:59:10 pm
Tremendous diplomatic acumen there, Vlad.

Everyone seemingly blown away at how fast this happened. When the Turkey, Sweden and Finland tripartite pact was being signed, the press sitting there had no idea what was going on.

In essence, both Sweden and Finland will outlaw YPG/PKK, and support the Turks in their fight against terrorism. So far that is all I know.
west_london_red

  RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9684 on: June 28, 2022, 08:12:10 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June 28, 2022, 08:03:07 pm
Everyone seemingly blown away at how fast this happened. When the Turkey, Sweden and Finland tripartite pact was being signed, the press sitting there had no idea what was going on.

In essence, both Sweden and Finland will outlaw YPG/PKK, and support the Turks in their fight against terrorism. So far that is all I know.

No doubt the next time something kicks off in Syria or Iraq well go running back to the Kurds begging for their help. Hopefully next time they have the good sense to tell us to fuck off and deal with our own mess.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9685 on: June 28, 2022, 08:22:50 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on June 28, 2022, 08:12:10 pm
No doubt the next time something kicks off in Syria or Iraq well go running back to the Kurds begging for their help. Hopefully next time they have the good sense to tell us to fuck off and deal with our own mess.

Its true isnt it. Always feel like theyve always been sold down the river. The worst was when Trump pulled out all the American SOF leaving the SDF exposed in Northern Syria back in 2018, giving the war back to the Russians and the Turks. That always pissed me off to no end.

Though in this instance, judging by the paperwork, it means that the Swedes will no longer support the Kurds, but since most of them have become Swedish citizens since they arrived, they wont be exported back to Turkey. At least thats what it looks like at the moment,
Commie Bobbie

  Member of the Committee for State Security.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9686 on: June 28, 2022, 08:26:58 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June 28, 2022, 08:03:07 pm
Everyone seemingly blown away at how fast this happened. When the Turkey, Sweden and Finland tripartite pact was being signed, the press sitting there had no idea what was going on.

In essence, both Sweden and Finland will outlaw YPG/PKK, and support the Turks in their fight against terrorism. So far that is all I know.

To be honest, I always thought it was inevitable - the Kurds always get forgotten.
west_london_red

  RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9687 on: June 28, 2022, 08:57:57 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June 28, 2022, 08:22:50 pm
Its true isnt it. Always feel like theyve always been sold down the river. The worst was when Trump pulled out all the American SOF leaving the SDF exposed in Northern Syria back in 2018, giving the war back to the Russians and the Turks. That always pissed me off to no end.

Though in this instance, judging by the paperwork, it means that the Swedes will no longer support the Kurds, but since most of them have become Swedish citizens since they arrived, they wont be exported back to Turkey. At least thats what it looks like at the moment,

Oh, it goes all the way back to the end of WW1. They were supposed to get their own state out of the remnants of Ottoman Empire but somewhere in the treaties after the war they got shafted, and have been getting shafted ever since. The Turks were absolutely brutal in their treatment of them literally banning pretty much anything and everything to do with Kurdish culture and all the while the rest of the world did nothing, Saddam was no picnic for them in Iraq and better still you had Bush senior encouraging them to rise up against Saddam and when they did the Americans sat on their hands. And then we abandoned them again once ISIS was defeated as you mentioned. 
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9688 on: June 28, 2022, 09:00:06 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June 28, 2022, 08:22:50 pm
Its true isnt it. Always feel like theyve always been sold down the river. The worst was when Trump pulled out all the American SOF leaving the SDF exposed in Northern Syria back in 2018, giving the war back to the Russians and the Turks. That always pissed me off to no end.

Though in this instance, judging by the paperwork, it means that the Swedes will no longer support the Kurds, but since most of them have become Swedish citizens since they arrived, they wont be exported back to Turkey. At least thats what it looks like at the moment,


The worst was GW1,promised them that we were going to take Saddams head off & that they should rise up and then left them to be slaughtered.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9689 on: June 28, 2022, 09:04:39 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June 28, 2022, 08:26:58 pm
To be honest, I always thought it was inevitable - the Kurds always get forgotten.
Yeah, they've been fucked over so many times, yet they're considered "terrorists" ffs.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9690 on: June 29, 2022, 10:12:42 am
Great to see NATO expansion. Fuck you, Russia.
RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9691 on: June 29, 2022, 10:28:21 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June 28, 2022, 07:22:11 pm
Sweden and Finland now officially part of NATO. Just did the signing ceremony just now, waiting for Stoltenberg press conference.
Great news, maybe Sweden can give Ukraine some of those amazing almost fifth gen Saab Gripen fighter jets.
Yorkykopite

  Phil's Official Biographer
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9692 on: June 29, 2022, 01:58:59 pm
Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9693 on: June 29, 2022, 05:26:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 29, 2022, 10:12:42 am
Great to see NATO expansion. Fuck you, Russia.

#putinthemastertactican  ;D
Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9694 on: June 29, 2022, 07:31:44 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 29, 2022, 05:26:29 pm
#putinthemastertactican  ;D

When do you think we'll get nuked for allowing it?
Lastrador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9695 on: June 29, 2022, 07:34:50 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 29, 2022, 07:31:44 pm
When do you think we'll get nuked for allowing it?
Don't expect a swift response. Wifi gets slow in the bunker.
stanleyparkmudonmyboots

  Main Stander
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9696 on: June 29, 2022, 07:45:05 pm
What does this NATO expansion do for the Ukraine at this moment in time, absolutely  nothing. This posturing and back slapping, the fine words aimed at Zelensky and the Ukrainian people doesn't kill one single Russian soldier or provide one bullet for a Ukranian gun. When a five ton missile meant for sinking ships is dropped on a shopping mall in a city far from the front line and still nothing concrete is promised to aid this beleaguered country and it's proud people, well I despair, we sit and watch on, bit by bit the Russians sledge hammer approach is pushing them forward. All the while the cost of this war both during the conflict and after, whenever that may be escalates. Don't they understand the longer this drags on the worse it will be for everyone concerned, both in Europe and the wider world. This piece meal supplying of weapons, mostly after they are needed and not before just plays into Putin's hands. We should have armed them to the teeth defensively from the very start with pledges to on going support, this would have made the Rusian military think twice, Putin probably not, he's a lost cause. It's still not too late, I beg them to get their hands from under their arses and commit fully to the support of the Ukrainian cause.
Yorkykopite

  Phil's Official Biographer
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9697 on: June 29, 2022, 08:06:06 pm
Satire dies again!

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/29/russia-condemns-nato-invitation-finland-sweden

We condemn the irresponsible course of the North Atlantic Alliance that is ruining the European architecture, or whats left of it, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

Red Berry

  Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9698 on: June 29, 2022, 09:02:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 29, 2022, 08:06:06 pm
Satire dies again!

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/29/russia-condemns-nato-invitation-finland-sweden

We condemn the irresponsible course of the North Atlantic Alliance that is ruining the European architecture, or whats left of it as we're forced to bomb it, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

Anybody else thinking it's only a matter of time before there's a full blown confrontation between Russia and NATO? Or are we still all hoping that even Vlad isn't crazy enough to open a second front?
Lastrador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9699 on: June 29, 2022, 09:08:14 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June 28, 2022, 07:54:46 pm
The issue with the MLRS is, as you alluded to, the logistical issue of the firing platform. Great for barrage fire (probably not as much compared to the old M26 variants, but they do still do them for area denial, or as they say knocking out an entire grid.) But at the cost of transportability, range, maintenance of its tracks, and you end up back at square one in regards to the ammo available to be used. And I think from the American perspective, they were only stalling on the ATACMS option for the HIMARS, not the system itself. The trining took the best part of two months, so you know this has been in the works for quite a while.

Same with the PzH2000, the Ukrainians readapt the software to their own GIS Art system in one  month into the Rheinmetall FCS. Now the proof of concept is already in Ukraine, and if the trials go well, most likely they will take on the rest of the systems.

The CAESAR has proven so effective in Ukrainian service now that the French are expanding their support for the Ukrainians with more CAESAR platforms and additional trucks and VAB vehicles.

I knock the German establishment all the time. But ever since Ploetner got called out in public for his dealing with Russia views, Lambrecht and Scholz have become more forthwith in terms of pledging systems that will work for the Ukrainians. Im hoping that this becomes a trend, as even though the mainland EU forces are lacking in readiness, they are starting to send some of their own stocks.

Poland on the other hand along with the Baltics and the ex-Czechoslovaks have been steadfast in their support. Poland, other than all the obvious issues why it is backing Ukraine to the hilt. Is in the midst of a major army expansion and renewal project after the disastrous NATO exercises last year which indicated that they would have fallen to a Russian invasion in a 1/4 of the expected time. So not only now do they get a chance to help a neighbour shore up its eastern flank, it also is receiving aid from the US and EU which it is using for massive new tank, artillery and aircraft purchases to renew their armed forces, along with a massive increase to their personnel. Chechia and Slovak we are seeing similar rearmament drives, and besides the large Krab deliveries which have yet to be used yet, most are sending older Soviet equipment to the Ukrainians.

Much of this equipment now is being used on the Kherson front, where there is seemingly a blackout of their offensive there. We may soon see the results of the equipment the Poles and the Czechs / Slovaks have sent over and their efficacy in battle.
Since our chat yesterday, it seems there's been a lot of further commitments from other countries to give Ukraine heavy weapons. Apparently, Norway is sending 3 of their MLRS systems, and more Panzerhaubitze from Germany, the Netherlands, and even those cheeky Italians are contributing, although you can't trust them. Keep them coming.
Red Berry

  Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9700 on: June 29, 2022, 09:41:44 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on June 29, 2022, 09:08:14 pm
Since our chat yesterday, it seems there's been a lot of further commitments from other countries to give Ukraine heavy weapons. Apparently, Norway is sending 3 of their MLRS systems, and more Panzerhaubitze from Germany, the Netherlands, and even those cheeky Italians are contributing, although you can't trust them. Keep them coming.

Commitments are good, but they actually have to get the weapons there and deployed.
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9701 on: June 29, 2022, 09:57:12 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June 29, 2022, 09:41:44 pm
Commitments are good, but they actually have to get the weapons there and deployed.
No doubt, but there seems to be quite a lot of momentum on that front, which is a good thing.
So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9702 on: June 29, 2022, 10:05:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 28, 2022, 09:00:06 pm

The worst was GW1,promised them that we were going to take Saddams head off & that they should rise up and then left them to be slaughtered.

And Bush agreed to a no fly zone that allowed helicopters to fly.
kcbworth

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9703 on: Yesterday at 02:28:07 am
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June 28, 2022, 08:26:58 pm
To be honest, I always thought it was inevitable - the Kurds always get forgotten.

I wonder if the Swedes and Finns are crossing their fingers behind their back and differentiating between the political arm of the Kurds, and the Kurdish people themselves. I cant see Sweden or Finland persecuting anyone because of their bloodline
Machae

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9704 on: Yesterday at 10:33:02 am
Thoughts on giving additional billion to Ukraine? (2bn in total)

I don't have an issue per se, but pisses me off that some causes are more worthy than others (locally and across the world)

When kids need school lunches, homeless people need houses, societal infrastructure crumbling, then Tories will say fuck you

Still, it gives good poll boost to Johnson and co
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9705 on: Yesterday at 11:05:12 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:33:02 am
Thoughts on giving additional billion to Ukraine? (2bn in total)

I don't have an issue per se, but pisses me off that some causes are more worthy than others (locally and across the world)

When kids need school lunches, homeless people need houses, societal infrastructure crumbling, then Tories will say fuck you

Still, it gives good poll boost to Johnson and co
I think that may start to dwindle over time.  If all that the UK's interventions achieve are a slowing down of Russian progress whilst at the same time things are deteriorating at home then it won't be long before a Frottage-type starts making a name for himself with the argument that the UK should look after its own and leave the Russian invasion to others to sort out.  That would be parking the tanks, so to speak, very much on Bozo's core voter base.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme is running into problems as the initial goodwill dries up.  People finding that the £350/month payment doesn't go far enough or that the guests aren't the fawning, subservient types they were hoping for.  Many Ukrainian families already being housed in homeless accommodation across the country as alternatives are sourced.

We're a country with a generous spirit that seems to quickly erode when that generosity negatively impacts upon us.
Lastrador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9706 on: Yesterday at 04:25:58 pm
So, this is alarming. Looks like Belarus might get dragged into the war after all.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/belarus-sends-out-conscription-notices-en-masse-50253394.html
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 04:25:58 pm
So, this is alarming. Looks like Belarus might get dragged into the war after all.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/belarus-sends-out-conscription-notices-en-masse-50253394.html
If true, might that cause the overthrow of the Government? After all, isn't opposition much stronger in Belarus than it is in Russia?
Online Lastrador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9708 on: Yesterday at 07:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:28:50 pm
If true, might that cause the overthrow of the Government? After all, isn't opposition much stronger in Belarus than it is in Russia?
Given that they were already on the verge of it, after Lukashenko robbed the last elections, one would hope this would be the tipping point. The problem is that Russia can't allow it to happen, not only because of their "sphere of influence" fixation, but it would be disastrous for their war efforts in Ukraine. So it could turn into another bloodbath.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9709 on: Yesterday at 07:35:47 pm »
If Russia is forced to send "peacekeepers" into Belarus then yeah, it would likely trigger another bloody mess. Basically ties down Russia on a two front war.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9710 on: Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm »
This will end up with Belarus in NATO.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 12:54:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
This will end up with Belarus in NATO.
Why would you want a Trojan horse there?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 08:26:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:54:15 am
Why would you want a Trojan horse there?
Yorky can speak for himself, but I believe his comment was tongue-in-cheek. Putin has already pushed Finland and Sweden into joining NATO. And given Belarus's relatively strong opposition, Russia (and the Belarusian Government) apparent attempt to have Belarus join Russia in the war in Ukraine could well backfire. That is, the Russian puppet government installed in Belarus could well fall if they go ahead with this effort.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9713 on: Today at 09:25:13 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:54:15 am
Why would you want a Trojan horse there?

I don't. It was just an indirect way of saying that the fragile regime in Belarus will eventually crack under the pressure Putin is placing on it.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9714 on: Today at 12:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:25:13 am
I don't. It was just an indirect way of saying that the fragile regime in Belarus will eventually crack under the pressure Putin is placing on it.

Putin's pressure is sort of the Belarussian government's Achilles heel?
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9715 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:27:44 pm
Putin's pressure is sort of the Belarussian government's Achilles heel?

Well there were massive protests across the country against the Lukashenko dictatorship 18 months ago. These were suppressed with extreme violence. On imagines that conscription would not go down well here - especially in order to fight a war for Russian imperialism.

The thing about Belarus is that it is surrounded on three sides by relatively prosperous democracies. Unlike in Russia, where millions seem happy to live an animal sort of life, the average Belarusian wants to know why he/she is so poor and so lacking in basic human rights.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9716 on: Today at 12:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:42:45 pm
Well there were massive protests across the country against the Lukashenko dictatorship 18 months ago. These were suppressed with extreme violence. On imagines that conscription would not go down well here - especially in order to fight a war for Russian imperialism.

The thing about Belarus is that it is surrounded on three sides by relatively prosperous democracies. Unlike in Russia, where millions seem happy to live an animal sort of life, the average Belarusian wants to know why he/she is so poor and so lacking in basic human rights.

Hectoring their government, one might say...
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9717 on: Today at 01:26:50 pm »
You have to wonder why Russia even needs troops from Belarus, except only as cannon fodder?

On paper, Russia has the manpower and military material to easily overpower Ukraine, or so we all thought. It's tempting to think Putin wants to keep forces fresh for other ventures, like the Baltic states.

I'd expect a lot of conscripts from Belarus to defect once in Ukraine. That would likely lead to bloody reprisals.

