Detailed background from a BBC investigation into how Russian forces are stealing thousands of tonnes of Ukraine's grain and where they are transportiung it to (via that bloody bridge)



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/61790625



Isn't this just a modern day version of the Bolsheviks stripping Ukraine of its food in the 1930s and sending it to their slave workers in the industrial centres of Russia?



Whole situation is awful. Putin has burned his bridges with the western world but i don't think he cares. I think it's inevitable he'll grab the whole eastern region now and move onto the task of taking Odesa and the entire southern coast hence putting vast parts of the world in the terrible spot in regards food production. If he succeeds then food prices will go bonkers here in Europe but at least we won't starve. Many will in poorer nations and this must not be allowed happen. Would be now 100% in favour of western boots on the ground to protect the rest of Ukraine now as it's obvious sanctions are just not working to the extent we had all hoped.Boris is a complete prick but it say's a lot about the other gobshites in charge in Europe that they are making him look good in regards support for Ukraine.